iPhone 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Alpha in render showdown, concept pics aplenty

We have to admit that when we first saw official pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Alpha we immediately thought of the iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and 5S. The metal trim around the outside bears some similarities.

However, one of the tech world's most prolific and, in our opinion, best 3D concept artists Martin Hajek has gone one better, he's pitched it against his own iPhone 6 renders to see how both 4.7-inch phones could look side-to-side.

His iPhone 6 concept images are based on rumours, speculation and allegedly leaked pictures of parts of the forthcoming handset, so have to be taken with a small dash of salt, but there is plenty of evidence out there to suggest that his idea of the design aesthetics will turn out to be close to the real deal.

For good measure, Hajek has also pitched the Samsung Galaxy Alpha render against an iPhone 5S. And it is in these pics that you can see that the Samsung device is perhaps less like its current rival as originally thought. It matches the iPhone 6 more, we think.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha was officially announced last week. It has a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED display and either a 1.8GHz octa-core or 2.5GHz quad-core processor depending on region. It packs 2GB of RAM and superfast 4G LTE connectivity. A 12-megapixel camera can be found on the front.

Apple is rumoured to announce at least one version of the iPhone 6 on 9 September. It is also expected to have a 4.7-inch screen.

