  Samsung Galaxy K Zoom vs Galaxy S4 Zoom: What's the difference?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy K Zoom, its latest smartphone that puts almost all the emphasis on its photography talents. And while it's not the first device in the company's history to do so, it represents a new start, with a new naming convention which Samsung hopes to expand on in later years.

But although the Korean firm would rather we didn't see the K Zoom as a successor to last year's Galaxy S4 Zoom, we can't help but compare the two. They are both focused on the same philosophy after all.

That's why we've decided to put them head-to-head in a specification face-off to see if there's as much an evolutionary leap forward this time around and Samsung would have us believe.

We'll start with the part of the smartphone come camera that will be most important to all users, the camera element.

Both devices come with 10x optical zoom lenses (24-240mm), xenon flashes, optical image stabilisation and Samsung glass. However, the Galaxy K Zoom ups the ante when it comes to the sensor. It features a 20.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, while the Galaxy S4 Zoom has a 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor.

The lens on the K Zoom also extends automatically when the camera mode is activated, you have to extend the lens on the Galaxy S4 Zoom manually. The same goes with zoom capabilities, which can be performed on the newer device with the touch of one button. It basically feels more like a modern compact.

While both cameras feature a stack of smart modes and filters, the Galaxy K Zoom adds AE/AF separation to the auto functionality. This enables you to set a different automatic exposure point to the focus point in a shot.

There is also a new Pro Suggest smart mode for the Galaxy K Zoom that gives you different picture options depending on the photo you are about to take. And it will have access to a marketplace of other user's settings for different circumstances that you can download and use yourself for free.

The Galaxy K Zoom can also go from lock screen to taking a picture in 0.3 seconds by holding down the volume and shutter buttons. Again, it makes it more of a camera in concept.

And it is capable of shooting 1080p video at 50/60 frames per second. The Galaxy S4 Zoom maxed out at 30fps.

One major physical difference between the two is in the shape and build of the devices. The Galaxy K Zoom is 137.5 x 70.8 x 16.6mm (at its thinnest point). At its thickest on a curved rear and with the camera element, it is still just 20.2mm. When compared directly, the Galaxy S4 Zoom is a monster.

Although it is smaller in width and height, at 125.5 x 63.5mm, it is a chunky beast around the grip and lens.

The Galaxy K Zoom also has the mottled, more ergonomically appealing rear casing found on the Samsung Galaxy S5. The Galaxy S4 Zoom feels cheap and plasticky in comparison.

There is no competition whatsoever when it comes to the screens of the two devices. The Galaxy S4 Zoom has a 4.3-inch 960 x 540 super AMOLED screen, while the Galaxy K Zoom has a 4.8-inch HD 1280 x 720 super AMOLED display. More real estate and more pixels win hands down.

That's 256ppi on the year-old device, 306ppi on the new. Sharper and larger.

The Galaxy K Zoom is also more of a powerhouse when its comes to the tech in its boiler room. It has a Samsung-made Hexa core Exynos processor (1.3GHz quad-core and 1.7GHz dual-core processors combined). There's 2GB of RAM on board too.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom has a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM. It's definitely the tortoise in the Hare and the Tortoise, expect this time the hare will most certainly win.

If those points weren't enough to convince you, the Galaxy K Zoom also has a better battery (2,430mAh in favour of 2,330mAh) and many of the more advanced software features that Samsung introduced with its latest version of Touchwiz for the SGS5.

In the hand we can also say that it is much more ergonomic and more like something you are likely to use as your main phone. It just also happens to be a very capable camera too.