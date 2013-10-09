  Samsung Galaxy Round vs Galaxy Note 3: What’s the difference?

Hot on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which hit stores a couple of weeks ago, comes the announcement of the Galaxy Round.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Round is the world's first curved display smartphone and although it is currently available only in Korea, we have found it is pretty similar to the Note 3.

Here we have compared the Galaxy Round and the Galaxy Note 3 to see what the differences are, what the similarities are and if you haven't already got your hands on a Note 3, whether it might be worth waiting to see if the Galaxy Round comes to UK shores.

In terms of display, the two devices are exactly the same. Well, apart from the Galaxy Round having a flexible OLED display and the Note 3 not.

Resolution-wise, you'll be looking at the same crisp screen with both sporting a 5.7-inch Full HD display.

Both devices also come with Super AMOLED meaning 16 million colours to look at, and both are touchscreen, naturally.

The build of the Galaxy Note 3 and the Galaxy Round are near enough exactly the same, give or take a couple of millimetres.

For those counting, the Note 3 comes in at 151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3mm, while the Galaxy Round measures 151.1 x 79.6 x 7.9mm, so there is very little difference.

However, the Galaxy Round is a lighter device, again only by a fraction so it's barely worth mentioning, but the Galaxy Round weighs 154g compared to the Note 3 which hits the scales at 168g.

When it comes to the camera, the two devices are the same, both sporting a 13-megapixel rear snapper and 2-megapixel front snapper. They also both have autofocus and LED flash on the rear camera.

Moving on to camera modes, both the Galaxy Round and the Note 3 include Drama Shot, Beauty Face, Sports and Golf modes, as well as HDR (High Dynamic Range), Panorama, Sports, Surround shot and Live effect.

The S Pen stylus is one of the Note 3's biggest features, and it will remain unique to the Note for now as the Galaxy Round does not come with one.

It helps you stay organised and access things easily. You hover over the display and click the embedded button, which will bring up Air Command, granting you access to instant shortcuts and a bunch of useful features. For example, you can scrawl a phone number and name, then the phone will add that to your phone book for you.

READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review

The S Pen also allows you to search your phone using the handwriting recognition feature and there is a pen window where you can draw a shape to load a YouTube video, for example, plus you can capture a screen and annotate it.

You certainly won't notice a difference in the running of things as both the Note 3 and the Galaxy Round run on Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and sport the quad-core 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

Aside from ensuring everything runs swiftly, this processor also enables you to record in 4K and when we reviewed the Note 3, we found this looked absolutely brilliant.

WATCH: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 video review

Both also come with 3GB RAM and the usual connectivity options including support for Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth 4.0.

The Note 3 comes with a bigger battery at 3,200mAh, while the Galaxy Round has a 2,800mAh battery. We suspect this won't be a huge difference in everyday use but it is worth noting.

The internal storage options available also vary, with the Note 3 coming in 32GB and 64GB options, and the Galaxy Round only available in 32GB. Both can be expandable up to 64GB through the mircoSD card slots up however.

While there is no word on a UK or US launch and therefore no pricing, the Galaxy Round has hit South Korea in Luxury Brown for 1.09 million won which works out around £622.

Whereas the Galaxy Note 3 is available off-contract for £600 so there isn’t too much of a premium to have a curved display.

The Galaxy Round and the Galaxy Note 3 are very similar devices in terms of build, camera, processor and display resolution.

You will get a few extra features on the Galaxy Round such as the Roll Effect which lets you check date, time, missed calls and battery levels when the home screen is off, as well as Gravity Effect for visual interaction with the screen by tilting the handset.

You won’t get the Note 3's S Pen stylus, and all its enticing features, but you will get a bigger battery with the Note 3 too.

All in all, if you are a fan of the curved display, you won't be selling yourself short in terms of specs, but if you prefer flat, then the Note 3 will give you just as much. Plus, the Note 3 is actually available in the UK, whereas the Galaxy Round isn’t, for now.