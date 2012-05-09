  Samsung Galaxy S3: The best deals from O2, Vodafone, Three, Orange, T-Mobile and retailers

The Samsung Galaxy S III is due in the shops on 30 May, but where is the best place to buy it, who has the best deals, and what's the best way to get hold of what many believe will be the Android phone to have this year?

Here is where you can get it in the UK.

Available for Pre-order right now, Phones 4u is promising that all pre-order customers will receive an exclusive "premium accessory bundle" courtesy of Phones 4u and Samsung, worth more than £50. Phones 4u won't currently say what that bundle consists of, but we suspect it will be cases and accessories for your shiny new phone. The phone will be available free on contract from £36 a month on various networks.

www.phones4u.co.uk/samsung/galaxy-s3/



As at Phones 4u, you'll be able to buy the handset on Vodafone, Orange, O2, T-Mobile and Three from Carphone Warehouse for free on a selection of tariffs from £36 per month.

The first 1,000 customers to place pay-monthly pre-orders online and on the phone (via the Carphone Warehouse call centre) will receive a FREE 10” Samsung Galaxy Tab (worth at least £399), InvisibleSHIELD screen protector (RRP £14.99) and in-car micro USB charger (RRP £14.99) – a combined value of £428.98.

All other customers who pre-order a device will receive a free Sandisk 32GB micro SD memory card (RRP normally £29.99), Invisishield Screen Protector (RRP £14.99) and in-car micro USB charger (RRP 14.99) –a combined value of £59.97.

The addition of the Sandisk memory card will bring the combined memory capacity of the device to a massive 48GB, making it unlikely that even the most active users will be short on space to store their videos, pictures, music and favourite apps.

Sadly Carphone Warehouse pre-orders are available on new subscriptions only and not on upgrades.

www.carphonewarehouse.com/NEW-SAMSUNG-GALAXY

If you don't want to buy the SGS3 with a contract you can get it from Clove. It is selling the Samsung Galaxy S III 16GB model for £549.99 including VAT.

The first stock is due to be here on May 30th. At the moment the online retailer isn't stocking the 32GB or 64GB models.

www.clove.co.uk/samsung-galaxy-s3-blue

Expansys hasn't set a price for the Samsung Galaxy S III as yet, however will be stocking the 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB versions in both white and blue.

http://www.expansys.com/samsung-galaxy-s-iii-64gb-white-232320/

Play.com is offering the 16GB Samsung Galaxy S III for £499.99 with free delivery from the 29 May a day ahead of everyone else but doesn't seem to be stocking the white version or the bigger storage options of 32GB or 64GB models

www.play.com



The Samsung Galaxy S III is joining Vodafone’s Data Test Drive line up when it launches in the UK at the end of May.

Vodafone will be stocking both the metallic blue and ceramic white finish and, for the first month, Vodafone will be the only network to offer both the 16GB and 32GB versions for those who want a bigger storage capacity.

The cheapest Vodafone price plan to get the phone for nothing gives you 1200 minutes, 3000 texts, and 500MB of data for £36 a month for 24 months. If you like texting and surfing the web you can opt for just 600 minutes of calls with unlimited texts and 1GB of data a month.

www.vodafone.co.uk/nextgalaxy

The Galaxy S3 will be available on The One Plan with all-you-can-eat data at £34 per month on Three and with no upfront cost.

In addition, everyone that pre-orders the Samsung Galaxy S III with Three before the 30th May will be automatically entered into a daily draw to win one of 26 brand new Samsung Smart TVs.

Customers can pre-order a Samsung Galaxy SIII by calling 0800 358 1799, by visiting their local 3Store or at the website.

http://three.co.uk/SamsungGalaxy

Orange UK will also be ranging the new Samsung Galaxy S III. It's free on the Orange Panther or Dolphin plans for £36 a month for 24 months. For Dolphin users they will get 900 minutes, 3000 texts, and 250MB of data a month, while Panther users will get 600 minutes, 3000 texts and 1GB of data.

Customers can register their interest in getting a Samsung Galaxy SIII on Orange by clicking here.

UPDATE - Customers can now also pre-order the phone in Orange stores before picking it up on 30 May.

www.orange.co.uk/

To get the SGS3 on O2 you'll have to spend £41 a month and sign a 24-month contract. For that you'll get 600 minutes, unlimited text messages and 1GB of data a month. You will also get access to O2's wireless hotspots that include places like Costa coffee. To sign up to know when you can pre-order you have to text SAMSUNG to 2020.

www.o2.co.uk

The Everything Everywhere operator will also be stocking the Samsung Galaxy S III however has as yet to detail pricing.

www.t-mobile.co.uk

The Samsung Galaxy S III is also coming to Virgin Media this summer. Pricing and full tariff details are yet to be announced, but the company tells us that its normal exclusive discounts apply. In real money, that equates to £5 less on their monthly tariff, double the texts, double the data and 3,000 minutes to other Virgin Mobiles. Virgin Media landline customers can also enjoy free calls to Virgin Mobiles within their inclusive Talk Plan.

www.virginmedia.com