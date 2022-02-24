(Pocket-lint) - Oppo announced its next flagship series of smartphones in the Find X5 range on 24 February, with the Find X5 Lite, Find X5 and Find X5 Pro all revealed.

We've compared how the three devices stack up against each other in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on how the top-of-the-range Oppo Find X5 Pro differs to its predecessor, the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

X5 Pro: 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm, 218g

X3 Pro: 163.6 x 74 x 8.26mm, 193g

The Oppo Find X5 Pro features a ceramic rear and metal frame, offering a premium finish that is in line with the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

There is Oppo and Hasselblad branding on the bottom right of the rear, while the top sees a unique camera housing with an angled bottom. Like the Find X3 Pro, the camera housing is built into the ceramic, though the Find X3 Pro is a standard square rather than angled.

The Find X5 Pro features a punch hole front camera in the top left of the display, like the X3 Pro and it's got curved edges, again like the X3 Pro.

In terms of obvious differences, the X5 Pro has a different camera layout on the rear compared to the X3 Pro, as well as the change in camera housing that we mentioned.

X5 Pro: 6.7-inch, 3216 x 1440, 1-120Hz, 10-bit

X3 Pro: 6.7-inch, 3216 x 1440, 120Hz, 10-bit

The Oppo X5 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display, which has curved edges, offering a lovely smooth transition into the frame.

The display offers a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and it is a 10-bit colour display and features a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. HDR is also supported.

The Oppo X3 Pro features a 6.7-inch display, which like the X5 Pro, is an AMOLED LTPO panel. It too has curved edges and it too offers a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. There's a 120Hz refresh rate, though it's not variable like the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

X5 Pro: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5000mAh

X3 Pro: Qualcomm SD888, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4500mAh

The Oppo Find X5 Pro runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, supported by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There's a 5000mAh battery running the show and this device offers Oppo's 80W flash charging technology, as well as support for 50W AirVOOC.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is supported by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, like its successor. There's a 4500mAh battery on board the Find X3 Pro and Oppo's SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging is supported.

X5 Pro: Triple rear (50MP+50MP+13MP), 32MP front

X3 Pro: Triple rear (50MP+50MP+13MP+3MP), 32MP front

The Oppo Find X5 Pro offers a triple rear camera consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

There's Hasselblad branding, which is for colour tuning, while Oppo's new MariSilicon neural image processing unit is used for AI image processing.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro offers a quad rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and 3-megapixel microlens camera.

The X3 Pro has a 32-megapixel front camera, which the X5 Pro is also expected to offer. The main difference in this department is the X5 Pro ditching the microlens camera but changing up the processing by adding Hassleblad tuning and new MariSilicon unit.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro looks similar to the Find X3 Pro but with a slight adjustment to the rear camera housing.

The display is virtually identical apart from the adaptive refresh rate on the X5 Pro, and the RAM and storage options are th same too. The X5 Pro gets a processor upgrade however, alongside a battery bump and faster charging capabilities.

The camera on the X5 Pro appears to be a very similar make up to the X3 Pro on the surface, though there are some improvements, along with the change in internal processing, including the Hassleblad partnership, so there are differences in this department that go further than skin deep.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.