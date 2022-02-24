(Pocket-lint) - Oppo announced its Find X5 series on 24 February with three models, comprising the Find X5 Lite, Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

While the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro share similarities, including a unique camera bump, the Find X5 Lite is different in terms of design. There are also differences in terms of specifications.

Here is how the Oppo Find X5 series compares.

X5 Lite: 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm, 173g

X5: 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm, 218g

X5 Pro: 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm, 196g

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has a ceramic rear, while the Find X5 has a glass rear, but both have the same camera housing in the top left corner. Rather than a standard square or rectangular camera housing, the Find X5 and X5 Pro both have an angled bottom, differentiating them from the norm.

The two devices also sport Hasselblad branding, and they have a curved display with a hole-punch camera in the top left.

The Find X5 Lite meanwhile, comes with a punch hole camera in the top left corner too, though the display is flat. It also has a more standard rectangle camera housing but like the X5, it has a glass rear.

All three devices have in-display fingerprint sensors. The Find X5 Pro has IP68 water and dust resistance and the Find X5 has IP54, but the X5 Lite has no official rating.

X5 Lite: 6.43-inch, Full HD+, 8-bit colour, 90Hz

X5: 6.55-inch, Full HD+, 10-bit colour, 120Hz

X5 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, 10-bit colour, 1-120Hz

The Oppo Find X5 Lite comes with a 6.43-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 8-bit colour and no support for HDR.

The Find X5 has a 6.55-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, though it ups the refresh rate to 120Hz. It also offers 10-bit colour and support for HDR.

The top-of-the-range Oppo Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution, a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, 10-bit colour and support for HDR.

X5 Lite: MediaTek Dimensity 900, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 65W charging

X5: Qualcomm SD888, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4800mAh battery, 85W charging

X5 Pro: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 5000mAh battery, 85W charging

The Oppo Find X5 Lite runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Find X5 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whilst also offering 8GB of RAM support and 256GB of storage. It has a slightly bigger battery to the Lite model at 4800mAh and it also supports faster charging, at 85W.

The Find X5 Pro runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, which like the X5, supports 85W fast charging. The X5 Pro offers 50W AirVOOC support too though, while the X5 has 30W AirVOOC support and the Lite model doesn't offer it.

X5 Lite: Triple rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro), 32MP front

X5/X5 Pro: Triple rear (50MP main, 50MP ultra wide, 13MP telephoto), 32MP front

In terms of cameras, the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both come with similar camera setups, though there are some differences in the lenses and features.

The X5 Pro has a 50-megapixel main sensor with a f/1.7 aperture, 5-axis OIS and what Oppo calls a G+P lens. There's also a 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a freeform lens. The third lens is a 13-megapixel telelphoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. There's also a 13-channel spectral sensor.

The X5 meanwhile, has a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2-axis OIS. There's also a 50-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture though no freeform lens, and there's a 13-megapxiel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom. It has a 5-channel colour spectral sensor.

Both the X5 Pro and the X5 feature a Hasselblad partnership, alongside Oppo's new MariSilicon neural image processing unit.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite meanwhile, has a triple rear camera made up of a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

All three models have a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are similar both in terms of design and specifications. The Find X5 Pro offers a slightly larger battery, more RAM and a newer processor, as well as a larger and higher resolution display. It also has some specific camera differences to the X5.

The Find X5 might miss out on a few of the extra camera features the Pro offers, though it still has a great offering on paper and that unique camera housing design and the super speedy charging capabilities.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite meanwhile, comes with a more standard design and a reduction in specifications, including processor and camera, falling closer in line with the OnePlus Nord CE 2. If you want the best, the Find X5 Pro is the model that wins on paper, but if you want a good compromise of features and value, it looks like the Find X5 could be the model to pick.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.