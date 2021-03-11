Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Oppo Find X2 Pro: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo announced its 2021 flagship smartphone in the Find X3 Pro, succeeding the excellent Find X2 Pro from 2020. The latest device brings an all new design and some great features, but how does it compare to the Find X2 Pro?

Here's how the Find X3 Pro stacks up against the Find X2 Pro to help you decide whether to upgrade, or which you should buy.

X3 Pro: 163.6 x 74.0 x 8.26mm, 193g

X2 Pro: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8mm, 217g (ceramic), 200g (vegan leather)

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a striking design. It offers a premium build with a square rear camera housing raised on a smooth bump, for a different look to the norm. There are three large camera lenses, along with a smaller fourth lens.

A full curved display with a punch hole front camera in the top left corner dominates the front and the X3 Pro is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It comes in three colour options: Gloss Black, White and Blue.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro still offers a lovely design, but it isn't quite as different from the average as the X3 Pro. There's a more subtle rectangular camera housing on the rear in the top left corner, while the front has a curved display and a punch hole camera in the top left like the X3 Pro.

The X2 Pro is also IP68 water and dust resistant and it comes in three colour options too, but they are a little bolder: Black, Orange and Green. The black is ceramic, while the orange and green options are vegan leather.

X3 Pro: 6.7-inch, OLED, 3216 x 1440, 525ppi, 120Hz, 1300nits

X2 Pro: 6.7-inch, OLED, 3168 x 1440, 513ppi, 120Hz, 1200nits

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution. This results in a pixel density of 525ppi. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and it has a maximum brightness of 1300nits.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro also has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution that results in a slightly lower pixel density of 513ppi. It too has a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and it has a maximum brightness of 1200nits.

Both displays offer 1 billion colours and as we mentioned, both are curved and both have a punch hole camera in the top left corner. The X3 Pro has a screen ratio of 92.7 per cent, while the X2 Pro has a screen ratio of 93.1 per cent.

X3 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4500mAh

X2 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 4260mAh

The Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is no support for microSD.

Under the hood is a 4500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It is a Dual-SIM device, with eSIM supported.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro meanwhile, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It doesn't support microSD either.

There are two 2130mAh batteries running the X2 Pro for a combined total of 4260mAh, with 65W fast charging supported. There is no wireless charging support on the Find X2 Pro and it is a single SIM device.

X3 Pro: Quad rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle, telephoto, Microlens), 32MP front

X2 Pro: Triple rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle, telephoto), 32MP front

The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a quad camera on the rear. This is made up of a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor (f/1.8, OIS, PDAF), a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor (f/2.2, PDAF), a 13-megapixel telephoto camera (f/2.4, 5x hybrid, 20x optical) and a 3-megapixel Microlens (f/3.0).

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a triple rear camera. This is comprised of a 48-megapixel wide angle sensor (f/1.7, PDAF), a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor (f/2.2) and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor (f/3.0, 10x hybrid).

There is a 32-megapixel front camera on board both devices. It's worth mentioning that more megapixels, or more sensors doesn't always mean better. You can read our separate reviews on the X3 Pro and the X2 Pro to see how their cameras perform.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will be available in the UK from 14 April, starting at £1099.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro costs £999.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is an excellent device, one of the best of 2020, and the Oppo Find X3 Pro betters it in a couple of areas, as you would expect from a succeeding device.

The Find X3 Pro has a more interesting and striking design, a more powerful processor, an interesting camera make up, wireless charging, Dual SIM, a slightly larger battery and a brighter display.

That said, the Find X2 Pro has double the storage of the X3 Pro, more exciting finish options like leather, and it still offers the same large display as the X3 Pro, with an almost identical resolution and refresh rate.

The X2 Pro is also likely to go down in price when the X3 Pro becomes available so it might be worth considering, depending on which features are most important to you.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.