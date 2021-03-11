(Pocket-lint) - Oppo announced its 2021 smartphone Find X3 series with three models to choose from: Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X3 Neo 5G and the Find X3 Lite 5G.

We've compared the specs of all three models to help you figure out what's different, what's the same and which model is the right Find for you. See what we did there.

X3 Pro: 163.6 x 74 x 8.26mm, 193g

X3 Neo: 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99mm, 184g

X3 Lite: 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm, 172/180g (colour dependant)

The Find X3 series differs quite a lot in terms of design. The Find X3 Pro is the most striking of the three devices, featuring a square rear camera housing on a smooth bump, offering something different from the norm.

There's a curved display on the front with a punch hole camera in the top left corner and overall, it's a solid, premium looking device. It's also IP68 rated and the only one of the three Find X3 devices to offer water and dust resistance.

The Find X3 Neo is next in the range in terms of price but it shares a similar design to the Find X3 Lite, with both offering a rectangular rear camera housing with three prominent lenses. The Neo has an additional fourth smaller square lens within the housing, while the Lite has an additional circular smaller lens.

They differ slightly from the front too. The Neo has a curved display like the X3 Pro, while the Lite has a flat display. Both come with a punch hole front camera like the X3 Pro though.

X3 Pro: 6.7-inch, 3216 x 1440 (525ppi), 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300nits

X3 Neo: 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1080 (402ppi), 90Hz, HDR10+, 1100nits

X3 Lite: 6.4-inches, 2400 x 1080 (410ppi), 90Hz, 750nits

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution, offering a pixel density of 525ppi. It's said to have a 1 billion colour display though, which the Neo and Lite don't offer. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR 10+ and a maximum brightness of 1300nits.

The Find X3 Neo has a slightly smaller display than the Find X3 Pro at 6.55-inches, and while it sticks with OLED, it drops the resolution to Full HD+ instead of Quad HD+, offering a pixel density of 402ppi. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate instead of 120Hz, and drops the peak brightness to 1100nits, though it still supports HDR10+.

The Find X3 Lite meanwhile, has the smallest display of the three Find X3 devices at 6.4-inches. The OLED panel has a Full HD+ resolution like the Neo, though a slightly higher pixel density because of the size reduction at 410ppi. It too opts for a 90Hz refresh rate but doesn't offer HDR10+ support and its peak brightness is 750nits.

X3 Pro: 50MP wide angle, 50MP ultra wide, 13MP telephoto, 3MP Microlens

X3 Neo: 50MP wide angle, 16MP ultra wide, 13MP telephoto, 2MP Macro

X3 Lite: 64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP Macro, 2MP Mono

All: 32MP front camera

All three of the Oppo Find X3 devices have a quad rear camera, but they are all made up of different lenses.

The flagship X3 Pro has a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with an aperture of f/1.8, optical image stabilisation and PDAF. There's also a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and PDAF, as well as a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x optical zoom. The fourth lens is a 3-megapixel Microlens with an f/3.0 aperture and fixed focus.

The X3 Neo has the same 50-megapixel wide angle camera as the X3 Pro and the same telephoto lens. These are paired with a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture though, and a 2-megapixel Macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The X3 Lite meanwhile, has a 64-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.7, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and the same macro lens as the X2 Neo. Its fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel Mono camera with an aperture of f/2.4.

All three Find X3 devices have a 32-megapixel front camera with an aperture of f/2.4.

X3 Pro: Qualcomm SD888, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4500mAh

X3 Neo: Qualcomm SD865, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4500mAh

X3 Lite: Qualcomm SD765G, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 4300mAh

The Oppo Find X3 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's Dual-SIM, with support for eSIM and it comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

The Find X3 Neo runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It too is Dual-SIM, though doesn't support eSIM, and it also comes with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It doesn't offer the 30W wireless charging support though.

The Find X3 Lite runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G platform, has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the Neo, it is Dual-SIM but doesn't support eSIM and it comes with a 4300mAh battery, that also supports 65W fast charging.

The Pro and Neo both have dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the Lite offers Dolby Atmos but not dual stereo speakers. None of the Find X3 models have microSD for storage expansion. All three are 5G.

All three models in the Find X3 series will be available in the UK from 14 April.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will start at £1099. The Oppo Find X3 Neo will start at £699. The Oppo Find X3 Lite will start at £379.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro offers a larger, brighter and sharper display with more colours, a more premium and different design, waterproofing, a more capable camera and more advanced hardware compared to the other two X3 models.

The X3 Neo makes a few compromises compared to the X3 Pro, but it is nearly half the price. It drops the display resolution and refresh rate, offers no waterproofing, drops to last year's processor, doesn't have support for eSIM or 30W wireless charging and changes up the camera specs slightly.

The X3 Lite meanwhile, makes a few more compromises on top of the Neo, but it is a third of the price of the Pro model, and almost half that of the Neo so the choice between the handsets will come down to what your budget allows and what features are most important to you.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.