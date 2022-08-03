(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has revealed its next flagship handset in the form of the OnePlus 10T.

The device sits below the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched earlier this year, but it offers a more powerful processor and faster charging. The camer system is very similar camera to the OnePlus Nord 2T though, and it has a plastic frame, offering elements from both devices.

If you're wondering which OnePlus device is right for you, we've got you covered. Here is how the OnePlus 10T compares to the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2T.

squirrel_widget_12852527

Nord 2T: Starts at £369/€399

10 Pro: Starts at £799/€899

10T: Starts at £629/€699/$649

Let's first talk about the price of these three handsets. The OnePlus Nord 2T is pretty much half the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T, so that really needs to be kept in mind when you read through their differences below.

The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at £369 in the UK and €399 in Europe. The OnePlus 10 Pro meanwhile, starts at £799 in the UK, $899 in the US and €899 in Europe. The OnePlus 10T starts at £629 in the UK, $649 in the US and €699 in Europe, sliding in between the 10 Pro and the Nord 2T.

Nord 2T: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2mm, 190g

10 Pro: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm, 200g

10T: 163 x 75.37 x 8.75mm, 203.5g

There are quite a few differences in design between the OnePlus Nord 2T and the other two handsets; the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T. The OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T have similar designs with some distinctions, while the OnePlus Nord 2T offers a different approach altogether.

All three devices have glass rears but the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T have a larger and more prominent camera housing with a square design that sees three large lenses inside and a fourth circle with the flash for symmetry.

Distinguishing the two devices, there's a slightly different finish around the camera housing between the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro and the Pro also has Hasselblad branding on the edge. Additionally, the 10 Pro has a metal frame while the 10T has a plastic frame, making the 10 Pro the more premium of the devices.

The Nord 2T meanwhile, opts for a rectangular camera housing on the rear, similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro but with larger lenses. There is a main lens at the top and a second circle below that houses two smaller lenses. It's an interesting approach and one that not everyone - especially those that like symmetry in design - will be fond of. Like the 10T, it too has a plastic frame.

On the front, the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and the Nord 2T all have a punch hole camera. For the OnePlus 10 Pro and Nord 2T, this is in the top left corner, while for the OnePlus 10T, it is centralised. The Nord 2T and OnePlus 10T have a flat display, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is slightly curved. All three have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also offers an IP68 water and dust resistance, while the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10T don't have an official IP rating so if you're prone to dropping your phone in the toilet, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the better option for you here.

The OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro are the slightly larger and heavier of the three devices though so if you're after more compact and lighter when in your pocket, the Nord 2T is the winner there. It's all about weighing up what's important to you.

Nord 2T: 6.43-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

10 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, LTPO, 1-120Hz, Dual Colour Calibration

10T: 6.7-inch, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution that delivers a pixel density of 409ppi. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and it offers support for HDR10+.

The Nord 2T is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 - front and back - and it has a couple of extra display features like AI Colour Enhancement, but it's a different offering to the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T.

The OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro both have a 6.7-inch display, though that's about where the similarities stop. The 10T has a Full HD+ resolution like the Nord 2T, though it has a 120Hz refresh rate and it supports 10-bit colour. The AMOLED panel is also HDR10+ compatible and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The flagship OnePlus 10 Pro has an AMOLED with LTPO panel and it offers a Quad HD+ resolution, which results in a pixel density of 525ppi. It means everything will be crisper and sharper on the 10 Pro than the other two devices.

The 10 Pro also has an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz so it's likely to be smoother in operation, and because it's adaptive, it will change based on what you are doing on the screen.

There are some extra features on the 10 Pro too that enhance the display's experience like the Dual Colour Calibration feature, which is designed to deliver accurate and natural colours at two levels of brightness. You'll also find a bright HDR video mode and features like video colour enhancer and image sharpener, though these are also all found on the OnePlus 10T.

Nord 2T: Dimensity 1300, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

10 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 5000mAh

10T: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8/12/16GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4800mAh

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, supported by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model. The 8GB model has 128GB storage, while the 12GB model has 256GB storage. Neither has microSD support for storage expansion.

The OnePlus 10 Pro meanwhile, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, which is more advanced than the Nord 2T's offering. It too comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM though, and 128GB or 256GB of storage, respectively.

Top of the pack in terms of hardware is the latest OnePlus 10T though, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with a choice of 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM, and while this is region dependent, this is power boost over both the Nord 2T and the 10 Pro. Storage options are 128GB for the 8GB model and 256GB for the 12GB and 16GB models.

In terms of battery capacities, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 4500mAh cell, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5000mAh cell and the OnePlus 10T sits in between with a 4800mAh battery. It's worth remembering the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T have larger displays to power though so they need that extra juice, especially in the case of the 10 Pro that has a higher resolution too.

The OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10 Pro also offer 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, though it's the OnePlus 10T that takes this crown too, offering 150W SuperVOOC charging - or 125W in the US. Only the 10 Pro has 50W AirVOOC wireless charging though, with neither the Nord 2T or the OnePlus 10T supporting wireless charging at all.

Nord 2T: Triple rear (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), 32MP front

10 Pro: Triple camera (48MP, 50MP, 8MP), 32MP front

10T: Triple rear (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16MP front

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple rear camera made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono-lens sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

It has a dual-LED flash and it offers features like AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, Slo-mo, Dual-View Video and Nightscape mode, but it's not as advanced a system as the 10 Pro so you're going to get better results with the more expensive device.

The OnePlus 10T offers a similar make up to the Nord 2T with the same main sensor and ultra wide sensor, though it has a 2-megapixel macro sensor in place of the mono sensor. There are also a couple of extra features like Nightscape 2.0 and Smart Scene recognition. On the whole though, the pitch from OnePlus is to buy the 10 Pro if its camera capabilities you are after and based on our experience, we would agree with that.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera but it's a different make up to the Nord 2T and 10T. You'll find a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 and optical image stabilisation (OIS), 50-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture. The 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens on the 10 Pro offers a 150-degree field of view with a Fisheye effect.

All three cameras are capable of shooting 12-bit RAW and the 10 Pro offers Hasselblad colour styles too. It also has Movie Mode for video capture that you can adjust various settings like ISO and shutter speed, though this feature is also on the 10T.

Both the OnePlus Nord 2T and the 10 Pro have a 32-megapixel front camera, while the 10T has a 16-megapixel sensor.

squirrel_widget_6699038

So which of these three devices is the one for you? The answer genuinely depends on what you are after. If you want value for money then it's the OnePlus Nord 2T that you'll want. If you want the best camera system OnePlus has to offer, the it's the 10 Pro you'll want. If it's hardcore power you want and a battery that charges super quick, then the OnePlus 10T that should be top of your list.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a more advanced camera system, a larger battery, a larger and better display, a more premium design and it has extra features like wireless charging compared to the Nord 2T and 10T. The 10T drops the camera specifications and display resolution compared to the 10 Pro, but it offers a more advanced processor and faster charging, and it's cheaper.

The Nord 2T is half the price of the 10 Pro and significatnly less than the 10T too, whilst also offering some great specs and features like super fast wired charging. If you're looking to save money, the Nord 2T will do that whilst still offering the OnePlus experience. If you're looking for a flagship experience, the 10 Pro or 10T are the ones you'll want, choosing the 10 Pro for camera and 10T for hardware.

When we write versus features, we aren't just comparing the spec sheets. We take into account the overall market and our own experience with the devices in order to give you as much information as possible to make an informed choice.

In this case, we have reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord 2T and OnePlus 10T in full so we've used our knowledge on all three devices, along with the information in the public domain to build this feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.