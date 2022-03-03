(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced the successor to the Nord CE 5G at an event on 17 February. The device - aptly named the OnePlus Nord CE 2 - offers a slightly different design and a bump in specifications compared to its predecessor.

We've stacked the specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to help you work out all the differences and decide whether you should upgrade, or which you should buy.

Nord CE 2: 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8mm, 173g

Nord CE: 159.3 x 73.5 x 7.9mm, 170g

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a change-up in design compared to its predecessor. It retains the flat display with the punch hole camera in the top left corner, but things are different on the rear.

In place of a vertical pill-shaped camera housing, the Nord CE 2 comes with more prominent lenses and a more distinctive camera housing. There's no alert slider, but you'll find a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a similar look from the front to the Nord CE 2, though it is pretty different from the back. A vertical pill-shaped camera housing sits in the top left corner, with three lenses.

Neither device offers any form of official waterproofing. The Nord CE 2 is slightly taller than the original Nord CE, as well as a little heavier, though it's slimmer and narrower. In terms of colours, the Nord CE 2 comes in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue, while the Nord CE comes in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray.

Nord CE 2: 6.43-inches, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz

Nord CE: 6.43-inches, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes with a 6.43-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, which is the same as the Nord CE.

Both devices offer an AMOLED display panel and both support sRGB and Display P3. They also both offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

The biggest difference in the two devices is the Nord CE 2 comes with HDR10+ support, while the original Nord CE doesn't. The Nord CE 2 also offers an AI Colour Enhancement feature.

Nord CE 2: MediaTek Dimensity 900, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB, 4500mAh

Nord CE: Qualcomm SD750G, 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB, 4500mAh

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under its hood, supported by a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is microSD support for storage expansion.

The Nord CE meanwhile, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and it is offered in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It too offers microSD support for storage expansion.

In terms of battery, both the Nord CE 2 and the Nord CE come with 4500mAh battery capacities. The Nord CE 2 offers Oppo's 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging though, while the Nord CE has OnePlus' 30T fast charging.

Both are 5G capable.

Nord CE 2: Triple rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro), 16MP front

Nord CE: Triple rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra wide, 2MP mono), 16MP front

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a triple rear camera made up of a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera with 119-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE meanwhile, has a triple rear camera too. Its system is made up of a 64-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel ultra wide camera like the Nord CE 2, though it has a 2-megapixel mono camera instead of the macro camera offered on the newer device.

There are a few extra features on the Nord CE 2, like AI Scene Enhancement, AI Hightlight Video and Dual-View Video but otherwise there don't appear to be huge differences in this department.

On the front, both the Nord CE 2 and the Nord CE have a 16-megapixel camera.

Design aside, there don't appear to be huge differences between the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the Nord CE.

The design has of course improved - though this is of course subjective - and there are improvements in terms of display, hardware and a few extra features, like faster charging capabilities.

Overall though, the Nord CE 2 makes subtle improvements. If you're considering upgrading, it might be worth waiting, while if you're choosing between the two, the Nord CE 2 naturally makes more sense in terms of future proofing.

