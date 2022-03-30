OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on 11 January, succeeding the OnePlus and OnePlus 9 Pro, though a little earlier than the year anniversary would have been.

There is currently no standard OnePlus 10 but the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally on 31 March.

Here is how the OnePlus 10 Pro compares to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

squirrel_widget_4335199

10 Pro: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

9 Pro: 63.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a similar design to the OnePlus 9 Pro from the front, with a punch hole camera in the top left corner and a slightly curved display, though the back sees a change.

Moving from a rectangular camera housing with two large lenses coupled with two smaller lenses like the OnePlus 9 Pro offers, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a square camera housing. Both models have prominent Hasselblad branding, but the OnePlus 10 has three large lenses and a flash module of the same size circle, offering a symmetrical finish.

The camera housing on the OnePlus 10 Pro also wraps around the frame of the device, while the OnePlus 9 Pro's housing is an island on the rear of the device.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm and weighing 197g. The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm, so the two are pretty much identical in terms of size. Both are also expected to be IP68 water and dust resistant.

10 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, LTPO, 1-120Hz, Dual Colour Calibration

9 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, LTPO, 1-120Hz

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on what is being shown, just like the OnePlus 9 Pro does.

What's different about the OnePlus 10 Pro however, is it has what the company calls Dual Colour Calibration, which is designed to deliver accurate and natural colours at two levels of brightness.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ resolution and it too offers a 120Hz refresh rate, as mentioned. Both devices have LTPO technology, though the OnePlus 10 Pro has a newer version of the technology for a more efficient display.

10 Pro: Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 5000mAh

9 Pro: Qualcomm SD888, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

The OnePlus 10 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it is available in 8GB or 12GB RAM options, with storage options expected to be 128GB and 256GB.

The OnePlus 9 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, supported by either 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There's a 5000mAh battery running the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is a little larger than the OnePlus 9 Pro's 4500mAh battery. The OnePlus 10 Pro also charges faster, using Oppo's VOOC charging technology with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

10 Pro: Triple camera (48MP, 50MP, 8MP)

9 Pro: Quad camera (48MP, 50MP, 8MP, 2MP)

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera, comprised of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 50-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

All three cameras are capable of shooting 12-bit RAW and it offers features like Movie Mode for video capture that you can adjust various settings like ISO and shutter speed, as well as Hasselblad colour styles too.

The 50-megapixel ultra wide angle lens also offers a 150-degree field of view with a Fisheye effect.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a quad rear camera, with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro changes up the design slightly compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, whilst also fine tuning the camera offering, upgrading the processor and improves the display technology.

There are also battery improvements in the new model and it delivers faster charging compared to its predecessor.

For now, we don't know global availability or pricing, but the OnePlus 10 Pro certainly makes improvements on the OnePlus 9 Pro on paper.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.