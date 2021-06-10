OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus announced an addition to its Nord range of smartphones during an event in June in the form of the Nord CE 5G.

The device sits below the original Nord, which means it subsequently sits under the flagship OnePlus 9 series.

You can read more about how the Nord CE 5G compares to the original Nord in our separate feature, but here we are covering how it stacks up against the OnePlus 9. Should you spend the extra cash?

Nord CE 5G: 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm, 170g

OnePlus 9: 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm, 192g

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features an all-plastic design that has a pill-shaped rear camera housing in the top left corner, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the device alongside the charging port, and a singular punch hole camera in the top left corner of the display.

The display is flat, there is no official IP rating and the Nord CE 5G comes in three colour options.

The OnePlus 9 meanwhile, has a glass rear, though it has a plastic frame, and it features a more prominent rectangular camera housing on the rear. Two of the three camera lenses are larger and have a metal surround, making more of a feature on the back.

On the front, the display is flat on the OnePlus 9, like the Nord CE 5G, and it also features a punch hole camera in the top left corner. There is no official IP waterproof rating, though the 9 Pro model does offer this if that's a feature you are desperate for.

The OnePlus 9 has an alert slider - something the Nord CE 5G doesn't have - but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nord CE 5G: 6.43-inch, 2400 x 1080 (410ppi), 90Hz

OnePlus 9: 6.55-inch, Full HD+ (402ppi), 120Hz

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.43-inch display that sports a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution to deliver a pixel density of 410ppi.

The flat display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and it offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It's a Fluid AMOLED screen.

The OnePlus 9 meanwhile, has a slightly larger screen at 6.55-inches. It has a Full HD+ resolution like the Nord CE 5G though, which results in a pixel density of 402ppi.

The 9 has a Fluid AMOLED display like the Nord CE 5G, but it offers a higher refresh rate at 120Hz and it also supports HDR. Both the OnePlus 9 and Nord CE 5G have under-display fingerprint sensors.

Nord CE 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

OnePlus 9: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, with a choice of 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, though not all variants will be available in all regions.

There's a 4500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. There is no wireless charging on board.

The OnePlus 9 meanwhile has the flagship - and more powerful - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood, with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The same 4500mAh battery capacity is on board the OnePlus 9 too, but it offers support of 65W fast charging and there is support for wireless charging too.

Both devices are 5G capable.

Nord CE 5G: Triple camera (64MP main + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP mono), 16MP front

OnePlus 9: Triple camera (48MP main + 50MP ultra wide + 2MP mono), 16MP front, Hasselblad partnership

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9 both have a triple camera on their rears, but they are made up of different lenses, while the OnePlus 9 also has a Hasselblad partnership on board.

The triple camera on the Nord CE 5G is comprised of a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.79), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera (f/2.25) and a 2-megapixel mono-lens camera (f/2.4).

The triple camera on the OnePlus 9 meanwhile, is a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus 9 have a 16-megapixel front camera on board.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at £299 in the UK.

The OnePlus 9 starts at £629 in the UK, making it quite a bit more expensive.

The OnePlus 9 is likely to feel like a more premium device compared to the Nord CE 5G thanks to the materials used. It also delivers a more powerful processor, faster charging capabilities, a larger display with a faster refresh rate, and likely better camera capabilities.

The Nord CE 5G appears to offer quite a lot for its price point though, with a good battery size, 5G capabilities, nice design and what looks like it could be a good camera load out.

We would expect the OnePlus 9 to be the better device, naturally, but based on the specifications alone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G looks like it could be a good option to consider if the 9 is too expensive.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Cam Bunton.