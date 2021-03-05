(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to announce four devices on 8 March, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R - or OnePlus 9E as it as also been called in rumours - as well as the OnePlus Watch.

With three devices expected for the OnePlus 9 series this year though, what will be the differences between them and which one will be the right one for you?

We've compared the rumoured specifications for the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R to see how they are expected to stack up against each other.

9 Pro: Curved display, punch-hole camera, rectangular camera housing, waterproofing

9: Flat display, punch-hole camera, rectangular camera housing

9R: Flat display, punch-hole camera, rectangular camera housing

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have a curved display, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R are expected to come with a flat display.

Though the OnePlus 9R's design hasn't leaked as heavily as the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, all three are expected to come with a punch hole front camera positioned in the left corner, while a rectangular camera housing - like the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Nord - are expected on the rear.

It's been claimed two lenses will be larger on the rear camera, with the OnePlus 9 rumoured to have a triple rear camera and the OnePlus 9 Pro rumoured to offer a quad rear camera. It's currently not clear what the OnePlus 9R could offer, with only a main camera detailed in leaks, so this could be the main point of differentiation between it and the other two OnePlus 9 models.

An IP68 water and dust resistance has been claimed for the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is thought the other two models will not offer official waterproofing. Based on the display size rumours, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the largest of the three OnePlus 9 devices, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R will be around the same size, with the 9 possibly fractionally larger.

9 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, LTPO, 120Hz variable

9: 6.55-inch, Full HD+, 120Hz

9R: 6.5-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz

The OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to offer a 6.7-inch display and it's been said it will have a LTPO display that supports a variable refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 is said to have a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 9R is said to have a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It's expected that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a Quad HD+ resolution screen, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R are more likely to offer a Full HD+ resolution. All are expected to have an AMOLED panel for bright and vibrant colours and deep blacks.

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are also expected to offer a peak brightness of at least 1100nits and support for HDR10+, like the OnePlus 8T. It is not yet clear if the OnePlus 9R will also offer these attributes. As mentioned, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to sport a curved display, while the 9 and 9R are expected to have flat displays.

9 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

9: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4500mAh

9R: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5000mAh

The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are both rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the OnePlus 9R is said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 under its hood - which is the same as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

In terms of RAM, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are expected to come in 8GB and 12GB options with storage options of 128GB and 256GB, while the OnePlus 9R has been rumoured to offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 have been reported to offer 4500mAh battery capacities, while the OnePlus 9R is said to have a 5000mAh cell. It's thought the 9 and 9 Pro will support 65W fast charging, but it's not clear if this will also appear on the 9R model as yet. Wireless charging has also been mentioned, but again, it isn't clear if this is just for the Pro or for the 9 Pro and the 9. We don't expect it on the 9R.

9 Pro: Quad camera, Hasselblad partnership

9: Triple camera

9R: 64MP main camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to offer a quad rear camera and it has been suggested there will be a Hasselblad partnership for the Pro model. The OnePlus 9 is said to have a triple rear camera, and the OnePlus 9R is said to have a 64-megapixel main camera, but no further details have leaked.

For now, there haven't been any leaks to suggest what the camera systems on these three devices will offer in terms of megapixels and sensors, but it's likely the Pro will have a focus on the camera and offer more in this department than the other two 9 series devices.

As mentioned, all three OnePlus 9 devices are expected to have a punch hole front camera.

9 Pro: Around £799/$899

9: Around £599/$699

9R: Between $400/£400 and £599/$699

Pricing hasn't been leaked for the OnePlus 9 devices as yet, but the OnePlus 8 started at $699 in the US and £599 in the UK when it launched, while the 8 Pro started at $899 in the US and £799 in the UK, so we would expect the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 to be priced similar.

The OnePlus 9R meanwhile will be cheaper than the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, but we would expect it to be more expensive than the OnePlus Nord. We therefore expect the OnePlus 9R to sit somewhere between £379 and £599 in the UK and $400 and $699 in the US.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer a curved display, a larger display, variable refresh rate, more capable camera and waterproofing over the regular OnePlus 9. It might also have faster wired and wireless charging support.

The regular OnePlus 9 meanwhile, could offer a higher refresh rate display, possibly more capable camera, a higher RAM and storage option and a more powerful processor over the OnePlus 9R, based on the leaks.

The OnePlus 9R will no doubt be the cheapest of the three 9 Series devices, but it's expected to be less powerful. It is rumoured to come with a larger battery capacity than both the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 though. All three are expected to be 5G capable.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.