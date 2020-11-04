(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has three devices in its N series range: the OnePlus Nord (not available in the US), the OnePlus N10 5G and the OnePlus N100.

There are a number of differences between them, including price, so we've compared their specs here to help you work out which might be the right one for you if you're in the market for a mid-range OnePlus device.

Nord: 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm, 184g

N10: 163 x 74.7 x 8.95mm, 190g

N100: 164.9 x 75.1 x 8.49mm, 188g

The OnePlus Nord is the smallest and lightest of the three N series handsets, whilst also being the most premium in terms of its design.

There's a neat, pill-shaped rear camera housing in the top left corner, a dual punch hole camera on the front and an under display fingerprint sensor.

The N10 5G and N100 both have rectangular blocks for the their rear camera housings - like Samsung's S20 series, singular punch hole front cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Nord comes in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx and Gray Ash. The N10 5G comes in Midnight Ice and the N100 comes in Midnight Frost. None of the devices have an official IP rating.

Nord: 6.44-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 408ppi, 20:9, 90Hz

N10 5G: 6.49-inch LCD, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 405ppi, 20:9, 90Hz

N100: 6.52-inch LCD, 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi, 20:9, 90Hz

The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus N10 5G share similar displays specifications, though the Nord has an AMOLED panel, while the N10 5G has an LCD panel, like the N100.

The Nord and N10 5G both have a Full HD+ resolution though and they are similar sizes, putting their pixel densities at pretty much on par, while the N100 has a lower resolution.

All three N series devices have a 20:9 aspect ratio and they all have a 90Hz refresh rate.

Nord: Qualcomm SD765G 5G, 8/12GB RAM, 128/246GB storage, 4115mAh

N10 5G: Qualcomm SD690 5G, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD, 4300mAh

N100: Qualcomm SD460, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD, 5000mAh

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Nord is the most powerful of the three N series devices, offering the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset under its hood with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is no microSD support for storage expansion however.

The N10 5G meanwhile, runs on the still very capable Snapdragon 690 5G processor, offering 5G support like the Nord, and a healthy 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and microSD support for storage expansion.

The N100 drops down to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but like the N10 5G, it has microSD support for storage expansion.

The N100 also has a huge 5000mAh battery capacity, which is larger than the Nord's 4115mAh cell and the N10 5G's 4300mAh cell. The Nord does support 30T Warp Charge though, as does the N10 5G, but the N100 does not.

Nord: Quad rear (main, ultra-wide, depth, macro), Dual front

N10 5G: Quad rear (main, ultra-wide, macro, monochrome), Single front

N100: Triple rear (main, macro, bokeh), Single front

The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus N10 5G both have a quad rear camera, but they offer different sensors, while the N100 has a triple rear camera.

The OnePlus Nord has a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, also with an aperture of f/2.4.

It's capable of 1080p video at 30 and 60fps, as well as 4K at 30fps and 1080p slow motion at 240fps. Features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, Portrait and Super Macro, among others.

The OnePlus N10 5G has a 64-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.79, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

It has the same video capabilities as the Nord and it offers the same features too.

The OnePlus N100 has a 13-megapixel main camera with a f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with an f/2.4 aperture. It offers 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. It doesn't have slow motion video capabilities and it misses out on all the features mentioned above, except Portrait. It does have HDR, Pro Mode and AI Scene Detection though.

In terms of the front cameras, the Nord has a dual front camera comprised of a 32-megapixel main camera with f/2.45 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, also with an aperture of f/2.45. The N10 5G has a single front camera offering a 16-megapixel lens with an f/2.05 aperture and the N100 has an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

For those where the OnePlus Nord and the N10 5G are both available, the Nord is the no brainer device to choose, especially with quite a small price difference between the two.

For those in regions where the OnePlus Nord isn't available, the N10 5G is similar, dropping the power and RAM slightly and offering a slightly less premium design, but adding microSD capabilties, a larger battery, similar camera features and a similar display.

The N100 knocks the price down, adds microSD and delivers a huge battery and the same refresh rate as the more premium N10 5G and Nord, but it takes a hit in other areas, like the camera, display and hardware.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.