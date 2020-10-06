(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 8T on 14 October, succeeding the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus that launched earlier this year.

There will only be one model - with no 8T Pro coming - so how will the OnePlus 8T compare to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro?

8T: TBC

8: 160 x 72.9 x 8mm, 180g

8 Pro: 165.3mm x 74.35mm x 8.5mm, 199g

The OnePlus 8T is rumoured to feature a slightly different design to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Based on the leaks, there will be a prominent camera housing in the top left corner of the rear of the device - similar to Samsung's S20 range. There appears to be a singular punch hole camera in the top left corner of the display and it's claimed the display will be flat rather than curved.

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro both have a slim vertical camera housing in the middle of the rear but they too have a single punch hole camera in the top left of their displays. Both also have curved displays.

The OnePlus 8 is water resistant, while the 8 Pro has an official IP68 rating. It is not currently known if the 8T will offer an official rating or just water resistance.

8T: 6.55-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED, 120Hz

8: 6.55-inch, Full HD+, AMOLED, 90Hz

8 Pro: 6.7-inch, Quad HD+, AMOLED, 120Hz

OnePlus has confirmed the 8T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed the panel will have a maximum brightness of 1100nits and support HDR10+.

Though not confirmed by OnePlus, it is thought the 8T will have a flat display as mentioned above, rather than curved. The company has said the bezels around the display will be slimmer than the OnePlus 8 though.

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution too, but it only offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is a curved display though.

The OnePlus 8 Pro meanwhile, has a slightly larger display than the 8T will come with at 6.7-inches. It has the same refresh rate at 120Hz, but it has a higher resolution. It is also curved.

8T: SD865+, 5G, 128/256GB storage, 8/12GB RAM, 4500mAh

8: SD865, 5G, 128/256GB storage, 8/12GB RAM, 4300mAh

8 Pro: SD865, 5G, 128/256GB storage, 8/12GB RAM, 4510mAh

The OnePlus 8T is expected to come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the 865+ chipset. We suspect it will be the latter, given the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro both run on the SD865. It will be 5G too, like the 8 and 8 Pro.

Rumours suggest the 8T will come in a 128GB model and a 256GB model with the former offering 8GB of RAM and the latter 12GB. Both the 8 and 8 Pro come in the same two options.

The company has confirmed there will be a 4500mAh battery capacity under the hood of the 8T, and it will offer faster charging with the Warp Charge 65 adapter. No rumours or confirmations regarding wireless charging as yet.

The OnePlus 8 has a 4300mAh battery while the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4510mAh battery. Both use Warp Charge 30T but only the 8 Pro model has wireless charging on board.

8T: Quad rear

8: Triple rear

8 Pro: Quad rear

It's reported that the OnePlus 8T will come with a quad rear camera. OnePlus has confirmed there will be an ultra-wide sensor as part of the camera setup but it hasn't confirmed the megapixels as yet.

Rumours suggest the rear camera will be comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera, consisting of a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto and 5-megapixel photochromatic sensor.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 8T will sit in the middle of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. It looks like it will offer a different design to both, along with the same display size and resolution as the OnePlus 8 but the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The processor will likely see an upgrade for the 8T compared to the previous models and the battery will increase to pretty much on par with the 8 Pro, along with offering faster wired charging and the same storage options.

We will update this feature as soon as the OnePlus 8T is announced and the official specs are in. For now, you can read all about the rumours and confirmations in detail in our OnePlus 8T rumour round up feature.

