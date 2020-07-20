OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: What's the rumoured difference?

Like the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, the OnePlus Nord is set to be a 5G-enabled device with some powerful specifications under the hood for a cheaper price than the flagship offering from each respective company.

How do the two devices compare to each other though? This feature compares the rumoured specifications for the OnePlus Nord against the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G.

OnePlus Nord: 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: 164.8 x 76.4 x 8.4, 206g

The OnePlus Nord is expected to offer a glass rear panel with a prominent camera housing postioned in the top left corner. A dual camera will be present on the front and the front panel is thought to be flat rather than curved.

There's USB Type-C charging, no headphone jack - at least not that can be seen in the leaks - and the OnePlus signature alert slider is present.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G meanwhile, is set to be the larger of the two devices being compared in this feature. It too has a glass rear with a camera housing, also positioned in the top left corner.

It also has a flat display rather than curved and it offers a notch at the top for the single front-facing camera. USB Type-C charging is on board the Samsung as well - as expected - and there is no 3.5mm headphone jack here either.

In terms of IP ratings, the OnePlus Nord is said to be IP53 rated, while the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G doesn't have an IP rating.

OnePlus Nord: 6.4-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: 6.7-inch, Full HD+, 60Hz

The OnePlus Nord is rumoured to be coming with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. This would put its pixel density at 411ppi. It's also expected to offer a 90Hz refresh rate however.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution that is rumoured for the OnePlus Nord at 2400 x 1080 pixels. This means a slightly lower pixel density of 393ppi due to the size increase but it's unlikely to be noticeable to the human eye.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G also has a standard 60Hz refresh rate so everything should be a little more fluid on the OnePlus Nord but again, you might not notice unless you had both phones side-by-side.

Both the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A90 5G are expected to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord: Quad rear, dual front

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: Triple rear, single front

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with quad cameras on the rear and it's confirmed there will be dual cameras on the front.

According to the rumours, the Nord's rear camera specifications are said to be comprised of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G comes with a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 32-megapixel single front camera.

OnePlus Nord: SD765, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, no microSD, 4115mAh

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: SD855, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD, 4500mAh

The OnePlus Nord will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor - meaning 5G capable - and rumours have suggested it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Internal storage is said to be a choice between 128GB and 256GB but there isn't expected to have microSD support.

There is claimed to be a 4115mAh battery powering the Nord, with fast charging on board.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor - which was the flagship processor from Qualcomm when this device launched - with the X55 modem offering 5G capabilities. There's 6GB of RAM under the hood and 128GB of internal storage. You'll also find microSD support for storage expansion up to 512GB.

In terms of battery capacity, the A90 5G has a 4500mAh cell, which offers all-day use in our experience. There's fast charging but no wireless charging on board.

OnePlus Nord: From £399/$499/€499?

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: £399

The OnePlus Nord is confirmed to be launching at a price below $500, which should make it below £400. It is expected to cost £399 in the UK when it arrives.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G cost £579 in the UK when it first launched, though this price has dropped significantly recently, with the device listed on Samsung's site for £399 at the time of writing, putting the Nord and the A90 5G likely in the same bracket.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus Nord will have the upper hand on the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G in terms of specifications, on paper at least.

The Nord has a smaller display, a smaller battery and no microSD support, but it is expected to have more RAM, more internal storage as an option, a faster display and more cameras - not that this means better cameras - than Samsung's Galaxy A90 5G.

We'll update this feature when we have reviewed both devices in full. For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy A90 5G review and read our rumour round up surrounding the OnePlus Nord.