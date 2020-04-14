OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: What's the difference?

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro during a virtual event in the middle of April. The two devices share more similarities than the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, especially in terms of the rear design but how do the new models compare to last years?

Here we are looking at how the OnePlus 8 compares to the OnePlus 7T. If you want to know how the OnePlus 8 Pro compares to the OnePlus 7T Pro, you can read our separate feature.

OnePlus 8: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm, 180g

OnePlus 7T: 160.94 × 74.44 × 8.13mm, 190g

The OnePlus 8 looks similar to the larger OnePlus 8 Pro, offering a punch hole front camera in the top left corner of the display, moving away from the tear drop notch found on the OnePlus 7T.

On the rear, the OnePlus 8 moves to a pill-shaped vertical rear camera housing, like the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro, resulting in a cleaner finish. The OnePlus 7T meanwhile, has a much more prominent circular camera housing on the rear.

Both devices feature USB Type-C for charging and both have an alert slider. The OnePlus 8 comes in Oynx Black and Interstellar Glow, which have glossy finishes on the rear glass, along with Glacial Green which has a matte finish.

The OnePlus 7T meanwhile, comes in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver, both of which offer Corning Gorilla Glass back like the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8: 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1080, 20:9 aspect ratio

OnePlus 7T: 6.55-inch, 2400 x 1080, 20:9 aspect ratio

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T offer the same size and resolution display. They also have the same aspect ratio at 20:9, they both have an 90Hz refresh rate, they both have HDR10+ support and they are both AMOLED panels.

There are some differences between the two models though. OnePlus claims the OnePlus 8 delivers better colour accuracy. It is also said to have a new material to filter out more blue light and help the display perform better outdoors.

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8: Triple rear (main, ultra-wide, macro), 16MP front

OnePlus 7T: Triple rear (main, telephoto, ultra-wide), 16MP front

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T have a triple rear camera but they are made up of different sensors.

The OnePlus 8 has a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Features include Smart Pet Capture, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, but there is no zoom as there is no telephoto sensor. On the front, the OnePlus 8 has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 7T meanwhile, has a 48-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. Like the OnePlus 8, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus 8: Qualcomm SD865, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4300mAh

OnePlus 7T: Qualcomm SD855+, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 3800mAh

The OnePlus 8 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Neither has microSD support for storage expansion.

The OnePlus 7T meanwhile, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is no larger storage capacity model available and microSD isn't an option on the 7T either.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 8 has a 4300mAh battery capacity, while the OnePlus 7T has a 3800mAh battery. Both offer Warp Charge 30T for 50 per cent battery in under 30 minutes charging. Neither have wireless charging, something the OnePlus 8 Pro model offers.

The OnePlus 8 is 5G enabled however like the OnePlus 8 Pro, while the OnePlus 7T is LTE only.

The OnePlus 8 offers a refined design compared to the OnePlus 7T, along with more advanced hardware, 5G capabilities, a larger battery capacity, different camera capabilities and more RAM and storage as an option.

The display is mainly the same across the two models, and the software experience will be largely similar too.

You'll also pay more for the OnePlus 8 so you'll need to decide how much the latest processor, 5G and a larger battery really mean to you if you're choosing between these two models. If you're considering upgrading, you get all the usual advancements you'd expect in an upgrade, but you might find your 7T is still more than fast enough, if 5G isn't something you're looking for just yet.