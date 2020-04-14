OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: What's the difference?

OnePlus announced its latest flagship smartphones in the form of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 during a virtual event in mid-April.

You can read how they compare to each other in our separate feature but here we are focusing on how the top-of-the-range OnePlus 8 Pro compares to 2019's OnePlus 7T Pro.

8 Pro: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm, 199g

7T Pro: 162.6 × 75.9 × 8.8mm, 206g

The OnePlus 8 Pro follows in the footsteps of the OnePlus 7T Pro in terms of design, but it offers a few differences.

An extra camera sensor has been added to the left of the vertical camera housing on the rear, the pop up front camera has been replaced with a punch hole camera in the left corner of the display and the matte glass-finished rear is slightly more curved and more matte than 2019's model. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also IP68 water and dust resistant.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is noticeably larger than the OnePlus 7T Pro too, but it's trimmed down its thickness slightly and it's knocked a few grams off its weight. There are also differences when it comes to the colour offerings.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Oynx Black (gloss finish), Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue. The OnePlus 7T Pro meanwhile, is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange.

8 Pro: 6.78-inch, 3168 x 1440 pixels, 19.8:9, 120Hz

7T Pro: 6.67-inch, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 19.5:9, 90Hz

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a very slightly larger display than the OnePlus 7T Pro, which in turn results in a slightly higher resolution, though because of the size difference, the pixel destiny is the same across the two devices at 516ppi.

Both panels are AMOLED for rich and vibrant colours and both have HDR10+ support, but the OnePlus 8 Pro adds a few extra bits of technology compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro in a bid to enhance the viewing experience.

Along with a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro's 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers HDR Boost and 10-bit colour for better colour accuracy. The 8 Pro also filters out 40 per cent more blue light according to OnePlus, which is said to put less stress on your eyes.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro have in-display fingerprint sensors.

8 Pro: Quad rear camera, 16MP front

7T Pro: Triple rear camera, 16MP front

The OnePlus 8 Pro makes a number of improvements in terms of the camera specifications compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro.

There's a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a fourth 5-megapixel colour filter camera. There's also a couple of new features including Smart Pet Capture and Video HDR.

The OnePlus 7T Pro meanwhile, has a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro have a 16-megapixel front camera with fixed focus and 1.0µm pixels.

8 Pro: Qualcomm SD865, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 4510mAh

7T Pro: Qualcomm SD855+, 8/12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4085mAh

The OnePlus 8 Pro offers the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 7T Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, both of which come with 256GB of storage.

Aside from the bump in processor and extra internal storage option though, the OnePlus 8 Pro is also 5G enabled, which the OnePlus 7T Pro isn't and it has a larger battery capacity than the OnePlus 7T Pro at 4510mAh compared to 4085mAh.

Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro have Warp Charge 30T, which is designed to give you a day's power in 30 minutes charge. The OnePlus 8 Pro also offers Warp Charge 30 Wireless though, offering 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes, without any cables.

As you would expect, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers several improvements on the OnePlus 7T. There are camera developments, advancements in display technology, a faster processor, 5G capabilities, a larger battery and the introduction of wireless charging.

The design has also seen some alterations, including waterproofing finally.

On paper, the OnePlus 8 Pro is clearly the superior device, but you'll pay more for it, and if you're on a budget, the OnePlus 7T Pro is still worth considering, as is the even cheaper OnePlus 7T.