OnePlus is set to announce its next smartphones in mid-April, with rumours suggesting we will see three models appear in the form of the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and the top-of-the-range OnePlus 8 Pro.

Though nothing is officially confirmed as yet, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding the devices. Here is how the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to compare, based on the speculation.

All premium designs

Higher IP rating on Pro model

Punch hole cameras

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will share a similar design, offering a premium build with a metal frame and glass rear. The renders suggest both devices will have a punch hole front camera in the top left of their display - which would mean the OnePlus 7T Pro's pop-up camera is no more.

On the rear, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both appear to be coming with a centralised vertical camera housing. Physical size is expected to be different however, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to sport a higher IP rating for better waterproofing compared to the standard model.

The OnePlus 8 Lite model meanwhile, looks like it too will offer a premium build quality with an aluminium frame and a glass back. The rear camera housing is more prominent in the leaks than the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro however and it is situated in the top left corner of the device. It is also said to be coming with a punch hole camera, but leaks suggest it will be centralised.

OnePlus 8 Lite and 8 similar

Pro larger and higher resolution

8 and 8 Pro faster refresh rates

The OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are all expected to offer AMOLED panels for their displays but they will differ in terms of size, resolution and refresh rates.

The OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 are thought to have 6.4-inch screens with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, while the OnePlus 8 is said to have a 6.7-inch screen with a 3140 x 1440 pixel resolution.

While the OnePlus 8 Lite is thought to have a 90Hz refresh rate - OnePlus confirmed at the launch of the OnePlus 7T that it wouldn't return to 60Hz refresh rates - the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to jump to 120Hz, which matches the Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are also expected to have curved edge displays, while the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be flat.

Triple rear cameras

Dual front camera on Pro?



The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to have a triple rear camera made up of a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main camera, 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, based on a leaked spec sheet.

There have been conflicting leaks for the OnePlus 8 Lite's rear cameras with both dual and triple setups reported. A leaked spec sheet claims we will see a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

On the front, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite are reported to offer a 32-megapixel front camera, which the Pro model is also expected to have but with the addition of a secondary Time of Flight sensor for 3D face recognition for unlocking. We suspect the Pro model will also offer a few extra features, especially compared to the Lite model.

All 5G

8 Lite/8: 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 4000mAh battery

8 Pro: 8/12GB RAM, 4500mAh battery

Based on the leaks, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 will both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and they will offer 5G capabilities. The OnePlus 8 Lite is also said to offer 5G capabilities but with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor under its hood.

It's claimed the OnePlus 8 Lite and and OnePlus 8 will both offer 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have 12GB of RAM as an option.

In terms of battery capacities, the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 are rumoured to come with a 4000mAh with 30W Warp Charge, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be coming with a 4500mAh battery and 50W Super Warp Charge capabilities. There's also talk of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro offering wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Under display fingerprint sensors are expected on all three devices.

8 Lite: £400?

8: From £549, possibly more

8 Pro: From £699, possibly more

The OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to cost £400 in the UK when it launches. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will no doubt be more expensive, though there are no substantial leaks indicating how much they might cost.

The OnePlus 7T starts at £549 and the OnePlus 7T Pro starts at £699 so we'd expect similar for the 8 and 8 Pro, possibly with slight increases.

Based on the rumours, the OnePlus 8 Lite will offer many of the same specifications as the OnePlus 8 but it will use a MediaTek processor rather than Qualcomm, probably won't offer wireless charging and it will have a flat display with a slower refresh rate than the standard 8. There are also likely to be some camera differences.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will likely be the device that wins on paper when it launches, offering the option of more RAM, a higher resolution main rear camera and a larger battery capacity, as well as a larger display. It could also be at least £300 more expensive than the OnePlus 8 Lite though and offer a very similar design to the OnePlus 8.

We will update this feature as more leaks appear, as well as when official details are revealed.