OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's the difference?

OnePlus has taken the wraps off its latest series of phones: the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

It's the newest high-power flagship range from the company that prides itself on pushing the boundaries of performance, without pushing consumers to pay nearly a thousand pounds for a smartphone.

OnePlus 8: 160 x 72.9 x 9mm

8 Pro: 165.3mm x 74.35mm x 8.5mm

OnePlus 8: 180 grams

8 Pro: 199 grams

OnePlus 8: Water-resistant, no IP rating

8 Pro: IP68 rated

Both models: Glacial Green, Onyx Black (Blue and Glow in selected markets)

As you'd assume from looking at any smartphone range with a regular model and a 'Pro' version, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the bigger of the two phones. It's slightly taller and wider than the regular OnePlus 8, although it is a tiny bit thinner.

Apart from that, the two phones look very similar to each other. Unlike the previous 7T range, the camera housing is the same shape on the back, and the two phones both have curved glass on the front and the back with skinny bezels and a selfie camera cutout in the top left corner of the screen.

In fact, the only real difference apart from size is the waterproofing. Both phones are water-resistant, but the OnePlus 8 Pro is the only one with an official IP rating. Specifically: it's IP68, which means it's right up there with the likes of Samsung and Apple's latest flagship in terms of water and dust resistance.

Both devices will also come in the same colours. In most markets that will just by the glossy Onyx Black and the matte frosted Glacial Green. Other select markets will also get the unicorn coloured Interstellar Glow and Ultramarine Blue variants.

OnePlus 8: 6.55-inch FullHD+ AMOLED panel

8 Pro: 6.7-inch QuadHD+ AMOLED panel

OnePlus 8: 90Hz refresh

8 Pro: 120Hz refresh

Both models: Curved glass and 4mm hole-punch cutout

While both phones feature the same screen design in terms of shape, looks and camera cutout, the two are different panels with different capabilities.

Of the two, the 6.7-inch display on the Pro model is the most impressive. It features both QuadHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. That means it's pin-sharp and super smooth in terms of animation speeds and frame rates.

The regular OnePlus 8 has a slightly smaller, fullHD+ resolution display. It doesn't have the 120Hz refresh rate, but does feature the 90Hz refresh that both the previous 7T and 7T Pro had. And, by any standard, that's more than fast enough for every day activities and gaming.

Both devices use 'Fluid AMOLED' panels, and both boast the same colour accuracy. We're unsure on the OnePlus 8's peak brightness, but the OnePlus 8 Pro can reach as high as 1300 nits, which is pretty exceptional for a smartphone.

OnePlus 8: Regular/wide, ultra-wide, macro cameras 48MP main, 16MP 116-degree ultra-wide, 2MP macro

8 Pro: Regular/wide, ultra-wide, 3x telephoto zoom and photochromatic cameras 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and 5MP photochromatic



If there's one area that shows the biggest difference between the two phones, it's in the camera department. OnePlus has gone all-out with the Pro model, offering an intruguing quad camera system.

It has a primary camera alongside an ultra-wide camera, both featuring 48-megapixel Sony sensors, with the primary one using the better quality sensor. As well as that, there's the 8-megapixel telephoto camera that has 3x optical zoom, and can zoom up to 30x digitally. Then, curiously, there's a 5-megapixel photochromatic sensor, or colour filter camera.

In contrast, the OnePlus 8 has three cameras, but one of those is just a low resolution 2-megapixel Macro sensor to help it focus to objects close up. It uses the same 48-megapixel in its primary camera that the 8 Pro uses in its ultra-wide one. It also has a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

Both phones feature the same 16-megapixel front facing camera in that tiny punch-hole cutout in the display.

Both models: Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G

Both models: 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB RAM/storage options

8 Pro only: LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage

OnePlus 8: 4,300mAh battery

8 Pro: 4,510mAh battery

Both models: Warp Charge 30T fast wired charging

8 Pro only: 30W wireless Warp Charge

As is often the case, both of the OnePlus phones are based on the same platform: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with its built-in X55 5G modem. That essentially means, at their core, it's the same performance capabilities in terms of brain power and cellular download speeds.

It's a similar story with storage and RAM amounts. Both regular and Pro models come as 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants, so you don't lose any memory for choosing the regular over the Pro. The 8 Pro has faster, more modern LPDDR5 RAM versus LPDDR4, but it has the same amount of it.

The biggest phone of the two, obviously, has the bigger battery, but there's not a whole lot in it. It's 4,510mAh versus 4,300mAh, so you do get a bit of extra capacity on the Pro, but in daily use with a bigger, brighter, sharper and faster display, that may mean the actual battery life is very similar.

Both phones are also equipped with Warp Charge 30T capabilities, which is OnePlus' bespoke fast-charging functionality. It can get from 0-50 per cent in about 23-25 minutes.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, however, is equipped with wireless charging. And not just any wireless charging. It has 30W fast charging too, so, while not quite as speedy as the wired version, it's not far off.

The OnePlus 8 Pro isn't just Pro in name, it has a lot of features that the regular OnePlus 8 doesn't. Whether it's the IP68 rating against water and dust resistance, wireless charging or faster, sharper and larger display. That's without mentioning the more versatile camera system.

So if the absolute best is the only thing that matters to you, then the Pro is clearly the way to go. The fact it costs less than the big-name flagships from the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Apple is the cherry on the cake.

With that said, the OnePlus 8 still has a great screen and is very fast. In the daily experience, it will still feel like a proper flagship phone and one that will save you money versus the Pro. It's also smaller and lighter, which is something worth considering.