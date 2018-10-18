OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 6T on 29 October, following on from the OnePlus 6 that launched in May and succeeding the OnePlus 5T that arrived in October 2017.

The company has already confirmed a number of details surrounding the new device and there have been plenty of leaks too. So how will the OnePlus 6T compare to its predecessors? We have put the new device up against the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T to see what differences and improvements you might be able to expect based on OnePlus's confirmations and the speculation.

OnePlus 5T: 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm, 162g

OnePlus 6: 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.75mm, 177g

OnePlus 6T: 157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2mm reported

The OnePlus 5T has an aluminium build and it was the first OnePlus device to introduce an 18:9 aspect ratio display, resulting in the fingerprint sensor moving from the front of the device - as it was on the 5 - to the rear. The rest of the design remains largely the same as the OnePlus 5, with a 3.5mm headphone jack, vertical dual-rear camera in the top left corner and a OnePlus logo in the centre.

The OnePlus 6 shook things up in the design department. Like the OnePlus 5T, the front is mainly display, more so in the case of the 6 however, which has a notch at the top and therefore slimmer bezels at the top and bottom of the display compared to the OnePlus 5T.

The dual-rear camera repositioned to the centre of the rear and away from the left corner, while the fingerprint sensor is more oval in shape and positioned between the camera setup and the OnePlus logo. The 6 also opts for an all-glass body with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and it features everyday water resistance.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to retain the glass body of the OnePlus 6, but it has been confirmed the new device will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and offer an embedded fingerprint sensor under the display. Leaks suggest the display will see a water drop notch take the place larger notch found on the 6 and we'd like to see an official IP water and dust resistance rating too.

Aside from the display and lack of headphone jack, the 6T is predicted to look largely like the 6, with an alert slider, centrally-positioned dual rear camera and a OnePlus logo in the middle of the rear.

OnePlus 5T: 6.01-inch, AMOLED, 18:9, 2160 x 1080, 401ppi

OnePlus 6: 6.28-inch, AMOLED, 19:9, 2280 x 1080, 401ppi

OnePlus 6T: 6.4-inch, AMOLED expected

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which was a big difference to the OnePlus 5 and its 5.5-inch 16:9 display. It's an AMOLED screen for inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours and it delivers a pixel density of 401ppi with the 5T offering a 2160 x 1080 resolution. There's Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection with 2.5D glass for a more seamless transition between the display and the edge of the device.

The OnePlus 6 has a slightly larger 6.28-inch screen featuring a small notch, which means the status bar is pushed out of the main display area, resulting in an increase in ratio to 19:9. It too is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and the resolution remains at Full HD+, resulting in the same pixel density as the 5T at 401ppi.

Rumour has it the OnePlus 6T will again up the screen size, this time to 6.4-inches, though it is expected to stick with an AMOLED panel. It is not yet clear whether OnePlus will move into Quad HD resolution territory, or whether it might offer mobile HDR support on the new device, a feature that hasn't been present on any OnePlus device as yet.

OnePlus 5T: SD835, 6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, 3300mAh

OnePlus 6: SD845, 6/8GB RAM, 64/128/256GB storage, 3300mAh

OnePlus 6T: SD845, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 3500mAh battery?

The OnePlus 5T run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is the same as the OnePlus 5 it succeeded. Like the OnePlus 5, the 5T doesn't offer microSD support and comes with a 3300mAh battery capacity that supports Dash Charge.

The OnePlus 6 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage. As with other OnePlus devices, microSD support is unavailable, but like the OnePlus 5T, there is a 3300mAh battery that supports Dash Charge.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor too, like the OnePlus 6. We're also expecting storage options of at least 128GB with 8GB RAM and 256GB with 8GB of RAM, neither of which are expected to have microSD support.

OnePlus has confirmed the new device will have space for features like a larger battery capacity thanks to the removal of the headphone jack but it is not yet clear how much bigger - maybe 3500mAh like the Samsung Galaxy S9+? We'd expect Dash Charging though, and we're hoping to see wireless charging too.

OnePlus 5T: 16MP/20MP rear, 16MP front

OnePlus 6: 16MP/20MP rear, 16MP front, adds Portrait Mode and super slow motion video

OnePlus 6T: Expected to be same as OnePlus 6 with processing improvements

The OnePlus 5T has a dual rear camera system like the 5, though its setup is slightly different from the 5 in that it ditches the telephoto lens. The 5T has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor coupled with a 20-megapixel f/1.7 sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor and it offers a feature called Face Unlock.

The OnePlus 6 follows in the path of the OnePlus 5T, offering a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, combined with a secondary 20-megapixel f/1.7 sensor. The main sensor sees a 19 per cent larger sensor however and optical image stabilisation has been introduced for better performance in various conditions.

Like the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor and the Face Unlock feature. Portrait Mode is available on the front of the 6 as well as the rear camera though, allowing users to apply a depth of field effect to selfies.

In terms of video, the OnePlus 6 offers 4K video capture in up to 60fps like the OnePlus 5T, but it also sees super slow motion mode introduced, allowing for the capture of HD video at 480fps. There is also and in-device video editor on board.

The OnePlus 6T meanwhile, is expected to offer the same hardware as the OnePlus 6, though it's likely there will be some improvements in terms of processing. We'll update this feature when official details are revealed.

OxygenOS

The OnePlus 5T runs on the company's OxygenOS system based on Android 8.1 Oreo and it has OnePlus features, such as Shelf, along with the customisation options found on the OxygenOS software. It will eventually see an update to Android Pie, though a rollout date is not yet known.

The OnePlus 6 launched on OxygenOS, again built on top of Android Oreo, and it came with a few updated features on top of the 5T including Gaming Mode, previously known as Gaming DND mode, and the option to replace the navigation bar with gestures.

These gestures include swiping up from the bottom centre of the display to go home, swiping up from the left or right of the bottom of the display to go back and swiping up from the bottom of the display and pausing to see recents. Android Pie has started rolling out to OnePlus 6 devices as of 16 October.

The OnePlus 6T will likely launch on OxygenOS based on Android Pie so it should offer a similar experience to the 6. We would expect to see a couple of new features introduced on the 6T however.

The OnePlus 6 starts at £469 or $529. The OnePlus 5T started at £449 so there was a slight increase in price for the 6, and we'd expect a slight increase again for the 6T. The OnePlus 6T will be more widely available than the 6 though, moving from an O2 exclusive to being offered by EE and Vodafone too, as well as stocked at more retailers like John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse.

The OnePlus 6 offers improvements on its predecessor and the 6T is likely to do the same. Choose the 6 over the 5T and you get an all-glass body for that extra money, along with water resistance, an improved camera, larger display and a more advanced processor.

Choose the 6T over the 6 and you'll get an under-display fingerprint sensor as well as likely a bigger display, hopefully proper waterproofing and a larger battery capacity. You will lose the 3.5mm headphone jack though.