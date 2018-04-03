OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 6 is on its way. The company tweeted "6et ready" with a four-second video clip talking about the speed you need on 2 April, suggesting the launch of the new "flagship killer" is imminent.

There have already been several rumours surrounding the device, along with a couple of image leaks and OnePlus itself confirming a few details.

With that in mind, we have compared the OnePlus 6 to the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5, based on the speculation, to see the differences and improvements we might be able to expect in the new device.

OnePlus 6 expected to feature notch

Fingerprint sensor shape expected to change on OnePlus 6

Dual-rear camera system expected to move to more centralised position on OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5 both offer aluminium builds and a similar, though not identical design. The 5T introduces an 18:9 aspect ratio display, which sees the fingerprint sensor move from the front of the device as it is on the 5 to the rear.

The 5T is slightly larger than the 5, measuring 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm compared to 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm and it's a little heavier too at 162g compared to 158g. The rest of the design is largely the same though with a 3.5mm headphone jack, vertical dual-rear camera in the top left corner and a OnePlus logo in the centre.

The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to shake things up in the design department though. Like the OnePlus 5T it is expected to offer mainly display on the front, though tit appears the 6 will have a small notch at the top and therefore slimmer bezels at the top and bottom of the display compared to its predecessor.

Based on the leaked images, it also looks like the OnePlus 6 will see the dual-rear camera move to the centre of the rear and away from the left corner, while the fingerprint sensor appears to be more oval in shape and positioned between the camera setup and the OnePlus logo.

It's currently not clear what finishes the OnePlus 6 might be available in as several have leaked, including a glossy finish and wood-effect finish, suggesting there may be various skins available for the device. Measurements have yet to leak, but based on the image renders, it looks like the OnePlus 6 will retain the headphone jack.

OnePlus 6 expected to offer larger display

AMOLED expected on all three

OnePlus 6 expected for offer 19:9 aspect ratio

The OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display with an 16:9 aspect ratio. Both are AMOLED screens for inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours and both have a pixel density of 401ppi with the 5T offering a 2160 x 1080 resolution and the 5 offering 1920 x 1080.

There is no mobile HDR support on either device, though both have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, with the 5T offering 2.5D protection, which makes for a more seamless transition between the display and the edge of the device.

The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to come with an increased 6.28-inch display. The company has confirmed the device will come with a small notch, which means the status bar will be pushed out of the main display area, which in turn means an increase in ratio to what is presumed will be 19:9.

There has been no indication as to whether OnePlus will increase the resolution to Quad HD for the OnePlus 6 but if the Oppo R15 is anything to go by, and it probably is considering OnePlus is owned by the same company as Oppo, it might be less disappointing to expect a 2280 x 1080 resolution instead. If this is the case, the OnePlus 6 would offer a 401ppi too, like the OnePlus 5T and 5.

OnePlus 6 confirmed to run on SD845

Rumour of 256GB storage model for OnePlus 6

Dash Charge on all three likely

The OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 both run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Neither offer microSD support and both come with a 3300mAh battery capacity that supports Dash Charge.

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 6 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform and it is thought there will be a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model, as well as an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model. MicroSD support is unlikely and it is not yet clear if there will be an increase in battery capacity, though the Oppo R15 has a 3450mAh capacity so the OnePlus 6 could follow suit.

Dash Charge will no doubt be on board the OnePlus 6, along with USB Type-C like the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5.

Dual rear cameras on all three expected

Face Unlock feature could see improvements in OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 both feature dual rear cameras, though their setups are slightly different. The 5 has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 20-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor, while the 5T has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 20-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, ditching the telephoto.

Both have a 16-megapixel f/2.0 sensor on the front facing camera and both have a feature called Face Unlock on board.

There haven't been many rumours surrounding the OnePlus 6 cameras as yet, though an educated guess would suggest the new device will feature at least the same 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel system to match the OnePlus 5T. Hopefully there will be other improvements elsewhere, including low light and HDR enhancements, even if the resolutions remain the same.

Rumour has it the Face Unlock feature could be one of those improvements with depth sensors and IR expected on the OnePlus 6, helping to make the feature harder to fool and therefore enable OnePlus to use it for more features.

OxygenOS on all three expected

New features on OnePlus 6 likely

The OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 both run on the company's OxygenOS system based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and they both feature OnePlus features, such as Shelf, along with the customisation options found on the OxygenOS software.

The OnePlus 6 will also no doubt run on OxygenOS but it is likely it will be based on Android Oreo and therefore offer a few extra features. The 5T and 5 are likely to be updated eventually however, which should make the experience between these three devices very familiar.

The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to be coming at the end of April 2018, which is a little earlier than the traditional OnePlus's release cycle would have suggested. There has been a claim that the highest spec OnePlus 6 could cost as much as $750 in the US, which would be a big jump from where it sits now, but nothing has been confirmed in terms of price just yet.

OnePlus has confirmed the 6 is on its way and we know it will offer a notch, as well as run on the Snapdragon 845 platform, but aside from that, it's mainly speculation as to how much it will differ from the OnePlus 5T. We will update this feature as official details are revealed.