OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the difference?

OnePlus has announced another smartphone at an event in New York on 16 November in the form of the OnePlus 5T. Rumours for the new device increased from zero to multiple in a matter of days earlier in the month but now everything is official.

How does it compare to OnePlus 5 though? We have put the numbers of the OnePlus 5T up against those of the OnePlus 5 to see what has changed, what remains the same and what differences five months makes.

Both offer aluminium builds

Fingerprint sensor moves to rear on OnePlus 5T

Slimmer bezels on OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5 features an aluminium build with rounded corners, a horizontally-aligned dual camera on the rear in the top left and a ceramic-covered oval fingerprint sensor on the front beneath the display.

It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, weighs 158g and it comes in Slate Grey and Soft Gold colour options, though a limited edition model was also recently introduced. At the bottom of the device, you'll find USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the left side has a textured alert slider and the volume buttons and the right has the power button.

The OnePlus 5T comes with an aluminium build too, similar to that of the OnePlus 5, though the fingerprint sensor moves to the rear of the device in order for the bezels to shrink on the front, making way for an 18:9 ratio display, as we have seen on other 2017 flagship smartphones.

The new device is a little larger than the OnePlus 5, measuring 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm and weighing 162g but a dual camera remains in the top left of the rear, along with the OnePlus logo in the centre. The headphone jack has also been retained, as has the positioning of other buttons, such as the alert slider.

Both offer AMOLED panels

OnePlus 5T has 18:9 display over 16:9

Full HD resolution on both, 401ppi

The OnePlus 5 comes with 5.5-inch AMOLED display offering a Full HD resolution. This results in a pixel density of 401ppi, while the AMOLED panel results in inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours.

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the display of the OnePlus 5, and both sRGB and DCI-P3 colours are supported. There is no support for HDR however and the screen offers a standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

The OnePlus 5T comes with a 6.01-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, meaning you get 0.5-inches of extra display without the main footprint of the device changing more than a couple of millimetres.

It's an AMOLED panel like the OnePlus 5, and it sticks with a Full HD resolution, which at this ratio results in 2160 x 1080 pixels for the same 401ppi. This is the same as what Huawei did with the Mate 10 Pro. The OnePlus 5T offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, but like the OnePlus 5, there is no mobile HDR support.

Dual rear camera on both

OnePlus 5T changes setup slightly

Similar features on both, including Portrait Mode

The OnePlus 5 comes with a dual-rear camera, as we mentioned previously. This is made up of a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 20-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. Electronic image stabilisation is on board, along with features including Portrait Mode and Pro Mode.

The front camera on the OnePlus 5 is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a display flash for selfies in darker lighting conditions and there is also auto HDR.

The OnePlus 5T continues with a dual-rear camera but it changes the setup slightly. The new device has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, coupled with a 20-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, moving away from the telephoto sensor found on the OnePlus 5.

The front-facing camera remains the same as the OnePlus 5, with a 16-megapixel sensor offering an aperture of f/2.0 but there is a new feature called Face Unlock on board the new device. The rear camera offers similar features to the OnePlus 5 model, with both Pro and Portrait modes on board.

Snapdragon 835 on both

6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage on both

Dash Charge on both

OxygenOS

The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T both feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and no support for microSD expansion.

There is a 3300mAh battery on board both devices, which is charged via USB Type-C and supports the company's Dash Charge technology for a whole day's battery in 30 minutes charge.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T both run on the company's OxygenOS system based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. They both retain OnePlus' features, like Shelf and keep all the customisation options regularly found in OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 5T offers a similar design to the OnePlus 5 but with a switch to a 18:9 aspect ratio display, a repositioning of the fingerprint sensor to the rear and the addition of facial recognition.

There have been some slight changes to the camera capabilities on the new device too but aside from the display and camera, the main hardware and software remains the same as the OnePlus 5.

Given the two devices are the same price, it makes sense to buy the OnePlus 5T over the OnePlus 5 but unless you really want that large display, it's probably not worth upgrading from the five-month old model.