OnePlus 5 vs LG G6: What's the difference?

OnePlus has announced its 2017 flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5. The new device hits shelves on 27 June bringing plenty of power for under £500, but how does it compare to its rivals?

We've compared the OnePlus 5 to the Samsung Galaxy S8 in a separate feature, as well as to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but here we are focusing on how it stacks up against the LG G6.

LG G6 smaller but thicker and heavier

LG G6 waterproof, OnePlus 5 isn't

Both have dual rear cameras and USB Type-C

The OnePlus 5 features an aluminium build with rounded corners and chamfered edges. It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, weighs 153g and it comes in two colours, comprising Midnight Black and Slate Grey.

The antenna bands on the rear are more subtle than they have been on previous OnePlus generations, and the new model adds a horizontal dual-camera to the rear too. On the front, you'll find a fingerprint sensor within a capacitive button, while USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack are present at the bottom. The OnePlus 5 has no IP water or dust rating.

The LG G6 also features an aluminium frame but it has a glass front and rear and it is a little smaller even if not slimmer than the OnePlus 5, measuring 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm. It is also a little heavier at 163g, but it is available in three colour options rather than two, including Black, Platinum and White. It is IP68 water and dust resistant.

Like the OnePlus 5, there is a horizontal dual camera on the rear, with USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack on board too. The fingerprint sensor is rear mounted on the G6 though, with the display being the main feature of the front, offering very minimal bezels with no physical buttons.

LG G6 has larger and sharper display

LG G6 has Mobile HDR and 18:9 aspect ratio

OnePlus has AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, which results in a pixel density of 401ppi. The aspect ratio is the standard 16:9 and it is protected Corning Gorilla Glass 5, with 2.5D glass blending seamlessly with the edge of the handset.

The LG G6 on the other hand, has a 5.7-inch FullVision display, despite its smaller body. It opts for LCD over AMOLED, which means colours are likely to be more vibrant and punchier on the OnePlus 5, even if they are more realistic on the LG G6.

LG's device does have a higher resolution though at Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels), which results in a sharper pixel density of 565ppi. It also offers a 18:9 ratio display with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making it an excellent device for entertainment with compatible content filling the display.

Higher resolutions on OnePlus 5 cameras

Both have manual modes and up to 4K video recording

LG G6 focuses on wide angle capture, OnePlus 5 on optical zoom and bokeh

The OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor on the rear, coupled with a 20-megapixel f/2.6 telephoto sensor, while the front-facing camera is 16-megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture.

There is a dual-LED flash on board the rear, 4K video recording capabilities and up to 8x optical zoom. Portrait Mode allows users to create bokeh images, while the Pro Mode allows users to adjust various settings manually from ISO sensitivity to shutter speed and exposure. The front-facing camera will record video up to 1080p.

The LG G6 takes a slightly different approach with its dual camera setup, offering two 13-megapixel sensors on the rear, one with a standard lens at f/1.8, the other a 125-degree wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera has a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of features, the G6 also offers a dual-LED flash and it too is capable of recording up to 4K video from its rear snapper. Rather than focusing on optical zoom and bokeh effects though, it uses the dual camera setup to enable users to capture as far as the eye can see thanks to the wide-angle lens. Manual mode is available on the G6 too, allowing for adjustments of various settings.

More advanced processor and more RAM on OnePlus 5

LG G6 offers microSD support

Both have 3300mAh battery and fast charging

The OnePlus 5 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset under its hood, supported by either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, depending on the model. There is a 3300mAh battery on board too, which supports Dash Charge for fast charging and as we mentioned previously, it is charged via USB Type-C.

The LG G6 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor at its core, which although a powerful chipset, it isn't quite as new as the 835. There is also a little less RAM and storage, with the G6 only available in one model which has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although the recently announced G6+ now offers a larger storage option.

LG offers microSD support for storage expansion up to 2TB, something OnePlus doesn't offer at all. The LG G6 has the same capacity battery as the OnePlus 5 at 3300mAh and it too supports fast charging through Quick Charge 3.0.

Both Android at core

OnePlus runs on modified version of Android, LG adds own software on top of Android

The OnePlus 5 runs on OxygenOS, which is a customised version of Android Nougat 7.1.1, while the LG G6 runs on Android Nougat with LG's software over the top.

Both are Android at their core but they will offer different software experiences with different features. You can read more about the software for each device and what it offers in our separate tips and tricks features or reviews.

OnePlus £200 cheaper at launch

The OnePlus 5 costs £449 for the 64GB model and £499 for the 128GB model. It will be available from 27 June.

The LG G6 went on sale at £650 when it first launch, though it is now available a little cheaper from some retailers.

Both the OnePlus 5 and the LG G6 are excellent devices based on our experiences with them. The LG G6 has an amazing display that is not only bigger and sharper than the OnePlus 5, despite having a smaller body overall, but it also packs in some of the latest tech, including Mobile HDR.

The OnePlus 5 on the other hand is all about the power. It features a lovely premium design with all the power and RAM you could possibly need. There is no microSD on board and no waterproofing, but it is £200 cheaper than many of the flagships out there, including LG's G6.

The decision between these two handsets will therefore come down to what you want from your device and how much you have to spend. If you want a device that has a great camera and is excellent for entertainment, the G6 is your winner. If you want all the power in a nice package without having to spend over £500, the OnePlus 5 is a great choice.