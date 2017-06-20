OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: What's the difference?

OnePlus has announced its 2017 flagship, the OnePlus 5, which will be available from 27 June.

There have been several rumours surrounding the new handset over the last few months, but with everything now official, how does it compete against its rivals?

Here is how the OnePlus 5 stands up against the mighty Samsung Galaxy S8.

Aluminium body for OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 is waterproof and smaller

Both have USB Type-C and headphone jack

The OnePlus 5 features an anodised aluminium body, rounded corners and chamfered hard edge. It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, weighs 153g and it offers a dual camera on the rear in a horizontal array.

There is USB Type-C at the bottom with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor sits within a capacitive button beneath the display on the front of the device. No IP waterproofing rating is offered on the OnePlus 5.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features a metal and glass sandwich design, a curved display and a fingerprint sensor positioned at the rear next to the single camera lens. USB Type-C is on board, as is a 3.5mm headphone jack and there is a dedicated button on one side of the device for launching personal assistant, Bixby.

The Galaxy S8 measures 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm, weighs 155g, comes in five colours and it is also IP68 waterproof.

Galaxy S8 has larger, sharper display

Galaxy S8 has Mobile HDR

Both AMOLED panels

The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch flat AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution that puts its pixel density at 401ppi, which is the same as its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus has not mentioned anything about support for Mobile HDR and its aspect ratio is the standard 16:9, which is found on most smartphones, except the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, offering a Quad HD+ resolution (2960 x 1440) for a pixel density of 570ppi. The S8 therefore offers a larger and sharper display than the OnePlus 5.

The Galaxy S8 also offers Mobile HDR, meaning it is compatible with HDR content when it becomes available through Amazon Video and Netflix.

Dual-rear camera on OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 has iris scanner on front

Higher resolution for front and rear of OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 features dual cameras on the rear, consisting of one 16-megapixel main sensor with a f/1.7 aperture and one 20-megapixel telephoto lens with a f/2.6 aperture. It is capable of 4K video recording and there is a Portrait Mode that allows for bokeh images, as well as Pro Mode for manual control over settings such as shutter speed and ISO.

The front camera of the OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel resolution and it is capable of up to 1080p video recording.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture, OIS and autofocus. The front snapper has an 8-megapixel sensor, also with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Results from both are excellent.

There is also an iris scanner on the front of the Galaxy S8, a technology that has not been introduced on the OnePlus 5.

More RAM and storage on OnePlus 5

Larger battery capacity within OnePlus 5

Galaxy S8 offers microSD

The OnePlus 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it is available in two models, one of which has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the other has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Neither offer microSD for storage expansion.

The battery capacity on board the OnePlus 5 is 3300mAh and it features the company's fast charging technology, Dash Charge. As we mentioned previously, it is charged via USB Type-C.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features either the Exynos 8895 chip, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, depending on the region. Both models come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with microSD for further expansion.

There is a 3000mAh battery capacity under the hood and Samsung offers 32-bit audio support. It too is charged via USB Type-C.

Different software experiences, though Android at heart

Both Android Nougat at core

The OnePlus 5 launches on OxygenOS, which is a modified version of Android Nougat 7.1.1, while the Galaxy S8 runs on Android Nougat with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top.

The software experience of these two devices will therefore be quite different, though both have Android at the heart so there will be familiar features, they will just be packaged in a slightly different way.

OnePlus 5 cheaper by around £200

The OnePlus 5 will cost £449 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or £499 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 on the other hand costs £689, making it quite a bit more expensive.

The OnePlus 5 offers more RAM, a larger battery capacity and a dual-rear camera setup compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung's device however, offers a curved and larger display, waterproofing, iris scanning and an excellent camera experience. It is £200 more expensive though.

Both devices are excellent based on our experience with them so your decision will likely come down to your budget and which design you prefer.