OnePlus 3T vs Google Pixel XL: What's the difference?

OnePlus's latest device - the OnePlus 3T - is the successor to the OnePlus 3 announced earlier this year bringing with it a faster processor and beefier battery.

The new device will go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and the Google Pixel XL when it arrives on 22 November in the US and 28 November in the UK, but how does it compare?

Read on to find out the differences between the OnePlus 3T and Google Pixel XL.

OnePlus 3T is lighter and smaller

Both predominantly aluminium bodies

Both have fingerprint sensors and USB Type-C

The OnePlus 3T features an all anodised aluminium build that measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm and weighs 158g. There is a fingerprint sensor built into the front of the device, a large camera lens positioned on the rear and USB Type-C is on board for charging.

The OnePlus 3T comes in Gunmetal and Soft Gold colour options.

The Google Pixel XL has an aluminium body too, but the top third of its rear has a glass panel. It measures 154.7 x 75.7 x 7.3mm and weighs 168g, meaning it is slightly larger and heavier than the OnePlus 3T, but just as slim.

A fingerprint sensor is on board again only it is rear-mounted, keeping the front of the Pixel XL clear of any physical buttons, while the rear camera sensor is more subtle on the Pixel XL than the OnePlus 3T.

Th Pixel XL uses USB Type-C like the OnePlus 3T and colour options are either Quite Black, Very Silver or Really Blue, with the latter only available in select countries.

Both have AMOLED displays

Both 5.5-inches

Pixel XL has higher resolution

The OnePlus 3T has a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display, which delivers a pixel density of 401ppi. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 3T is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The Google Pixel XL also has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, but it ups the resolution to Quad HD. This results in a pixel density of 534ppi, meaning the Pixel XL will deliver sharper and crisper images compared to the OnePlus 3T.

As both have AMOLED displays, colours on both devices will be vibrant and punchy with inky blacks but the higher resolution on the Pixel XL will make Google's device the more suitable for VR.

OnePlus 3T has higher resolution front and rear cameras

Pixel XL has larger pixels on both front and rear cameras

OnePlus 3T has OIS and manual control

The OnePlus 3T has a 16-megapixel rear camera with 1.12µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. There is optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus, Auto-HDR and manual control on board.

The Google Pixel XL has a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with 1.55µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. Google uses a combination of phase detection autofocus and laser autofocus, but it skips optical image stabilisation and there is a lot less in terms of manual control.

OnePlus puts a 16-megapixel sensor on the front of its OnePlus 3T too, with 1.0µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. Meanwhile, Google opts for an 8-megapixel snapper with 1.4µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.4. Both devices have fixed focus on the front.

Both have Qualcomm SD821

OnePlus 3T has more RAM and more storage in base model

Pixel XL has slightly larger battery

Both the OnePlus 3T and the Google Pixel XL have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor under their hoods, but the OnePlus has 6GB of RAM, while the Google has 4GB.

The OnePlus 3T comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options, while the Google Pixel XL comes in 32GB and 128GB options, and none offer microSD support for storage expansion.

A 3400mAh battery capacity sits under the hood of the OnePlus 3T, while the Pixel XL has a slightly larger capacity of 3450mAh. Both devices support quick charging and both have USB Type-C, as we mentioned previously.

OnePlus 3T on Android Marshmallow

Pixel XL has latest Android 7.1 Nougat

The OnePlus 3T runs on OxygenOS, which is a customised version of Android Marshmallow, while the Google Pixel XL runs on the latest version of stock Android, which is currently Android Nougat 7.1.

OnePlus has said the Nougat update will arrive before the end of the year, though the experience will still be different to that of the Pixel XL. Even without the update, the 3T has the enhanced doze mode, along with other features like the Shelf that gives you a snapshot of important events and widgets, as well as a redesigned file manager and resized app icons.

Pixel XL users on the other hand will have a seamless Android experience with no bloatware, along with Google Assistant built-in.

OnePlus 3T starts at £399

Pixel XL starts at £719

The OnePlus 3T will be available from 22 November in the US and 28 November in Europe, starting at £399. This is for the 64GB model.

The Google Pixel XL is available now from the Google Store, Carphone Warehouse and EE, starting at £719. Bear in mind that this price is for the 32GB model, which is half the storage of the OnePlus 3T base model.

The OnePlus 3T is smaller and lighter than the Google Pixel XL, it has higher resolution front and rear cameras, OIS, more RAM and a larger starting storage capacity.

The Google Pixel XL on the other hand, has a higher resolution display, a larger battery capacity and it runs on pure Android, meaning quick updates to the latest software as and when they appear.

The Pixel XL is an excellent device and the OnePlus 3T is likely to be too if its predecessor is anything to go by so the choice between these two is likely to come down to budget. The OnePlus 3T has a starting price at nearly half that of the Google Pixel XL so you have to ask yourself if a higher resolution display, bigger battery and pure software experience are enough to justify the extra.

