OnePlus 3T vs Samsung Galaxy S7 edge: What's the difference?

OnePlus has just launched a faster and more efficient OnePlus 3, called the OnePlus 3T.

Aside from the processor and battery capacity, many of the other specs are similar to the OnePlus 3, ensuring another flagship killer is going to be available very soon.

Here is how the OnePlus 3T compares to the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

The S7 edge has a dual-edge design and is waterproof

The OnePlus 3T is slimmer

The S7 edge is lighter and smaller

The OnePlus 3T offers the same design as the OnePlus 3, which means a solid aluminium build measuring 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm with a weight of 158g.

There's a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge, with a front fingerprint sensor sitting below the display, similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge. The OnePlus 3T offers fantastic build quality, with its body hewn from a solid piece of aluminium alloy.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge also offers a solid, premium build, but it opts for a screen with curved edges on both sides and a combination of aluminium and tempered glass. It is a little smaller than the OnePlus 3T measuring 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm and ever so slightly lighter at 157g.

It is IP68 water resistant, uses Micro-USB for charging and it has a fingerprint sensor that sits within the main button on the front of the device.

Curved display on the S7 edge

Both 5.5-inch displays

S7 edge has Quad HD, OnePlus 3T has Full HD

The OnePlus 3T comes with the same display and resolution as the OnePlus 3. That means the 3T arrives with a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. With a pixel density of 401ppi, it's not quite as sharp as the Galaxy S7 edge, but it's dual-polarising layer should help it be more visible in bright daylight.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has a 5.5-inch display too, but it opts for a curved screen as we mentioned, and a Quad HD resolution is also onboard, making for a pixel density of 534ppi. It too features AMOLED technology, meaning inky blacks and vibrant, punchy colours like the OnePlus 3T offers.

OnePlus 3T has 16MP on front and back

S7 edge has wider aperture

Both devices have OIS

The OnePlus 3T has, mostly, the same camera system as the OnePlus 3. This means it comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and an aperture of f/2.0. All this covered in a sapphire glass covering to keep it safe from every knocks and scratches.

It also has a new, improved EIS (electronic stabilisation system) that works when capturing video to ensure smooth footage. What's more, with RAW file support and manual controls, it ensures those who like more control over all the settings will get it.

The front camera also has a 16-megapixel sensor, with a built-in feature which binds pixels together to draw in more light and colour when you're in a poorly lit setting.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7, phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilisation. The front camera is 5-megapixels with an aperture of f/1.7, auto HDR and 1.34µm pixels.

Both phones can shoot 4K video.

OnePlus 3T has Qualcomm SD821

S7 edge has microSD and a larger battery

OnePlus 3T has more RAM

The OnePlus 3T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and like the OnePlus 3, the 3T features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage. There is a 128GB variant int he 3T however.

With its 3400mAh battery, the OnePlus 3T increases the capacity from its predecessor by 14 per cent, but is still a little short of the Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip or the Exynos 8890 processor, depending on the region. Both variants are supported by 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB and a 3600mAh battery.

Samsung's device offers Quick Charge for 60 per cent charge in 30 minutes, and the OnePlus 3T will come with Dash Charge, which is OnePlus's equivalent. As we mentioned previously, the OnePlus 3T also offers USB Type-C, while the S7 edge has Micro-USB.

Android Marshmallow platform on both

OnePLus features OxygenOS

Samsung uses TouchWiz software

The OnePlus 3T is launching with a customised version of Android Marshmallow called OxygenOS. The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge runs on Android Marshmallow too, but with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top.

Both devices should eventually see an update to Android 7.1 Nougat, but they will still offer different experiences because of the software overlays.

The OnePlus 3T is costs £70 more than the OnePlus 3, which means a price tag of just under £400. Specifically, £399 in the UK. In the US and mainland Europe, it'll set you back $439 or €439 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge starts at £639, making it quite a bit more expensive than the OnePlus 3T, and with half the internal storage unless you pay more.

The OnePlus 3T offers a faster processor than the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, along with higher resolution cameras, more RAM and a much lower price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge probably wins on design though, and it has a sharper, crisper display, along with microSD support and a larger battery capacity. Its camera capability has also proven itself to be fantastic, even if it does have fewer megapixels than other devices.

The device you choose from these two will not only be based on budget, but which design you prefer and which software experience you would rather. Ultimately, the S7 edge is an excellent performer and the OnePlus 3T is likely to be too.