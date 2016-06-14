OnePlus 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S7 edge vs LG G5 vs HTC 10 vs Moto Z: What's the difference?

OnePlus has announced its latest "flagship killer", the OnePlus 3. The device once again packs in some powerful specs and massively undercuts its competition in terms of price, as we have come to expect from the Chinese company.

How does the OnePlus 3 compare to the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, LG G5, HTC 10 and Moto Z based on the numbers though?

We've crunched the specs to find out what the differences are between the flagship killer and the flagships.

The OnePlus 3 features an anodised aluminium body that measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm. It hits the scales at 158g, comes in two colour options and features a fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C.

This makes it slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, the LG G5 and the HTC 10 but it is larger than all of these devices in terms of footprint. The smallest handset is the HTC 10 at 145.9 x 71.9 x 9mm and the slimmest, but also the largest, is the Moto Z at 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.2mm.

In terms of weight, the OnePlus 3 sits in the middle of the pack, with both the Galaxy S7 edge and the Moto Z lighter at 157g and 136g, respectively. Despite being the smallest, the HTC 10 is the heaviest at 161g.

A metal body is present across the board, although Samsung features a glass rear. The LG G5 and Moto Z make things a little more interesting though, thanks to their ability to add various modules.

All of the devices being compared here feature a fingerprint sensor. The Samsung, Moto and HTC house this on the front like the OnePlus 3, while the LG opts for the rear. The HTC 10, LG G5 and Moto Z also all offer USB Type-C, while the biggest colour offering comes from the Moto Z with the option to customise with Moto Maker.

The OnePlus 3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and the lower-than-average-flagship resolution results in a pixel density of 401ppi, making it the softest display of the devices being compared here.

The 5.5-inch size and AMOLED technology is shared by the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and the Moto Z, but they come with a Quad HD resolution, like the HTC and LG G5.

The HTC 10 has the smallest and sharpest display at 5.2-inches with a pixel density of 565ppi, with the LG G5 following closely behind at 5.3-inches with a 554ppi. Both of these devices feature LCD displays rather than AMOLED.

All the devices being compared here are protected by Gorilla Glass 4 so protection from scratches should be the same across the board.

The OnePlus 3 has a 16-megapixel rear camera with 1.12µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. It offers phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, auto HDR and a feature called Dynamic De-noise to reduce noise in images. The front snapper is 8-megapixels with 1.4µm pixels.

The LG G5 also has a 16-megapixel camera with laser autofocus but pairs this with a second lens for wide-angle photos, making it a little more unique. LG also matches the OnePlus in terms of front camera resolution with 8-megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 has a 12-megapixel rear camera, but larger 1.4µm pixels than the OnePlus. It also offers OIS and phase detection AF. It has a larger aperture however and is generally regarded as one of the best performers. There's a 5-megapixel front camera.

The HTC also offers a 12-megapixel rear cameras, but again increases the pixel size to 1.55µm. It offers laser AF and OIS too. The front camera on the HTC 10 is 5-megapixels, and also offers OIS and autofocus, which is rather more rare.

Finally, the regular Moto Z has a 13-megapixel rear camera, with OIS and laser AF, but offers the same pixel size as the OnePlus 3, at 1.12µm. This is paired with a 5-megapixel front camera.

Which will be the best? That will long be the subject of heated debate, but at the moment, the Samsung is the camera to beat.

The OnePlus 3 features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 graphics. This is supported by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a 3000mAh battery on board.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge (in some markets), LG G5, HTC 10 and Moto Z all feature the same SD820 processor, but they all come with 4GB of RAM instead of the 6GB in the OnePlus 3. The Samsung, HTC and Moto are available in 32GB and 64GB options, while the LG G5 only comes in 32GB. They all offer microSD expansion except for the OnePlus 3.

The largest battery capacity sits within the Galaxy S7 edge at 3600mAh, while the smallest is within the Moto Z at 2600mAh. The HTC 10 has the same capacity as the OnePlus 3, while the LG G5 is slightly lower at 2800mAh. There is some form of quick charge technology within all the devices being compared here, with OnePlus calling its version Dash Charge.

Software is where many of these devices try to differentiate, but they all share one thing in common: they all launch on Android 6 Marshmallow, and so run the same selection of apps and services from Google.

OnePlus, however, customises the 3 with Oxygen OS. This is its own user interface that offers a range of features and customisations. It isn't known for being full of bloat, but it is known for letting you mostly do what you want, such as changing icons, or customising which buttons do what.

Samsung on the other hand, sits at the far end of the bloat scale. Although TouchWiz is slick and refined, it duplicates features of Android, it makes changes some might deem as unnecessary and makes for a fully-featured, but potentially complicated device.

LG sits in the same camp as Samsung, making a number of visual changes to Android and adding alternative apps and features. It perhaps lacks the refinement that Samsung does, however, making it a slightly lesser user experience.

HTC has long had a lot of fans of Sense, which again is about customisation. On the HTC 10, the message is about being closer to Android and the result is a slick and sophisticated handset.

With the Moto Z being the most recent to launch, we know the least about it. However, Moto does pretty much nothing to Android. In many ways, that's welcome, as the Moto Z is free from bloat or duplication, giving a great raw Android experience.

Ultimately, as these are all Android handsets, there's plenty of freedom to change apps and customise and get the device experience that you want.

The OnePlus 3 will cost £309, unsurprisingly making it the cheapest of the devices being compared here.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge starts at £639, making it the most expensive, followed by the HTC 10 at £570 and the LG G5 at £529. The Moto Z price has yet to be announced.

Where the OnePlus 3 really makes its case is in the price. It's a metal handset, packed with flagship specs, but at a price that's almost comical when compared to some of the rivals. In moving to a metal body it might make itself more substantial, but it doesn't necessarily stand out from the crowd - not with everyone from HTC to Huawei now boasting a metal phone.

On the display front, the debate around pixel density and quality will rage for some time. Certainly having fewer pixels doesn't mean you're automatically going to have a worse display. It's how they are handled that's important, and with this crop of flagships, there's plenty of excellent displays. However, having a lower pixel density makes a difference when it comes to VR, and OnePlus 3 won't be as strong here.

But that might all be forgiven when it comes to performance. Packed with the same core hardware as many rivals, but bumping the RAM up to 6GB will turn heads. Whether it actually does anything in real terms, remains to be seen. There's also no microSD, which is something of a limitation.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 3 is set to compete with the best. There will be individual stars, such as HTC's front camera with autofocus and OIS, or the novelty of the LG G5's wide-angle secondary camera.

But once all the specs are crunched, there's no avoiding the price. OnePlus 3 has a flagship spec smartphone that's priced to undercut most mid-range phones. And that's got to be a winning combination.

Read:

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: The new smartphone champion

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.