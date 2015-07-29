OnePlus 2 vs Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG and Motorola: Is it really a 'flagship killer'?

OnePlus recently announced the successor to its popular OnePlus One smartphone, describing the second generation device as another "flagship killer". The company did a brilliant job with the original, offering virtually top-end specs for a low-end price, while also creating desirability by making it difficult to get your hands on. It was a classic case of you want what you can't have.

The OnePlus 2 follows the same exclusivity path, available through invite only, and it also follows the same morals - high-end specs, low-end price. But should it have the Android flagships quivering?

We have put the OnePlus 2 up against five of Android's elite, comprising the Samsung Galaxy S6, the LG G4, the newly announced Motorola Moto X Style, the HTC One M9 and the Sony Xperia Z3+. Read on to see the numbers crunched, the specs compared and the conclusions drawn to find out if the OnePlus 2 really is a flagship killer.

The OnePlus 2 measures 151.8 x 74.9 x 9.85mm and weighs 175g. It is larger and heavier than the majority of the Android flagships, aside from the Moto X Style, which measures 153.9 x 76.2 x 11.06mm and hits the scales at 179g, making it the largest, heaviest and thickest of the bunch.

The smallest, lightest and slimmest of all the Android flagships is the Samsung Galaxy S6 which measures 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8mm and weighs just 138g.

The Sony Xperia Z3+ is also pretty slim and light at 6.9mm and 144g, while the LG G4 and HTC One M9 sit around the same dimensions at 9.8 and 9.61mm slim, with weights of 154g and 157g, respectively.

The build quality of the OnePlus 2 is great, like its predecessor was, but you get that across all the Android flagships, from all metal builds with the S6 and M9 to the tempered glass and aluminium design of the Xperia Z3+.

READ: Sony Xperia Z3+ review

In terms of colour choice, the Moto X Style is probably the winner, as it offers a plethora of options through Moto Maker. There are 18 backings to choose from, along with seven accent colours so you can create the finish that suits you best. OnePlus 2 offers the plain Sandstone Black finish of its predecessor, along with four wood finishes, and the LG G4 also takes finishes down a more interesting path with the option of three different leather backs.

The Xperia Z3+, Galaxy S6 and One M9 all have four finishes available each and while there is no leather or wood variants with any of these, you do get very solid builds as the backs aren't removable.

The OnePlus 2 has a 5.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution for a pixel density of 401ppi. In the grand scheme of the Android flagships, this display would be considered an average size but it sits in the lower end of the resolutions available.

The LG G4 has the same size display as the OnePlus 2, despite being a smaller handset, but its resolution is QHD 2560 x 1440 for a pixel density of 538ppi, which theoretically means sharper and crisper images.

READ: LG G4 review

Both the Moto X Style and the Samsung Galaxy S6 also take the QHD path, but at very different display sizes. The Moto has a 5.7-inch display for a pixel density of 520ppi, while the Samsung has a 5.1-inch screen for a pixel density of a whopping 575ppi.

The two other flagships from Sony and HTC are both Full HD resolutions like the OnePlus 2. The Xperia Z3+ has a 5.2-inch display for a pixel density of 423ppi, while the One M9 has a 5-inch screen, resulting in a pixel density of 441ppi.

The OnePlus 2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera. How this performs in real life terms, we have yet to find out but in number terms, it is bottom of the flagship pack.

The Moto X Style leads the rear camera crew with a 21-megapixel snapper, also f/2.0, and it couples it with a 5-megapixel front camera and front flash. Sony's Xperia Z3+ follows closely behind with a 20.7-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

READ: Motorola Moto X Style hands-on

The HTC One M9 is third with a 20-megapixel rear shooter and f/2.2 aperture, but it changes things up for the selfie snappers with an UltraPixel front camera, which translates to 4-megapixels.

LG offers a 16-megapixel rear camera with a leading 8-megapixel front camera, while Samsung also opts for 16-megapixels on the rear but 5-megapixels on the front. The G4 has a rear camera aperture of f/1.8 compared to Samsung's f/1.9.

Under the hood of the OnePlus 2, you will find the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor supported by 4GB or 3GB of RAM, depending on the model you opt for. There is a 64GB option and a 16GB option, neither of which support microSD for storage expansion.

All the other Android flagships have 3GB of RAM, the Xperia Z3+ and One M9 have the same Qualcomm octa-core processor, while the Galaxy S6 features Samsung's own octa-core chip instead. The LG G4 and the Moto X Style both opt for the hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor.

READ: HTC One M9 review

Three of the six smartphones being compared here feature Adreno 430 for their graphics, comprising the OnePlus 2, Xperia Z3+ and the One M9. The G4 and the Moto X Style opt for Adreno 418 and the Galaxy S6 has the Mali-T760MP8 GPU on board.

The Galaxy S6 is the only flagship rival to the OnePlus 2 not to support microSD, but it offers three storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The LG G4 and HTC One M9 both come with 32GB of internal memory but they both offer microSD expansion up to 2TB. The Xperia Z3+ and the Moto X Style have microSD support up to 128GB, with the Sony offered in 32GB and the Moto in 32GB and 64GB options.

The OnePlus 2 has a 3300mAh battery, which is the largest capacity of the Android flagships. Both the Moto X Style and the LG G4 have 3000mAh capacities, while the Sony Xperia Z3+ has a 2930mAh battery, followed by the HTC One M9's 2840mAh and the Samsung Galaxy S6's 2550mAh.

In terms of extra features, the OnePlus 2 might not feature NFC like all the other Android flagships, but it does come with a fingerprint sensor and it is the first smartphone to offer a USB Type-C connector.

The Moto X Style and Sony Xperia Z3+ both offer water resistance, with the Sony smartphone offering a higher IP rating of IP65 and IP68 in comparison to the Moto's IP52.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S6 review

Four of the flagships offer turbo charge or quick charge, allowing you to get several hours juice on just 15 minutes charge time. This applies to the Xperia Z3+, the Galaxy S6, the G4 and the Moto X Style.

The Galaxy S6 is the only other device to sport a fingerprint sensor other than the OnePlus 2, but Samsung takes it one step further with the sensors and adds a heart rate one in too.

The OnePlus 2 features the company's own software called OxygenOS, which is based on Android 5.1 Lollipop, while all the other flagships are Android.

READ: OnePlus 2 hands-on

The OxygenOS comes pre-loaded with OnePlus apps like Camera, Audio Tuner, and File Manager, but it still provides access to the Google Play Store as well as Google Apps like Gmail, YouTube, Google Now, and more.

The Sony, Samsung, LG and HTC all have their own skins over the top of the Android system, meaning various different features for each, while the Motorola has a closer to pure Android user interface, with a few Motorola-specific apps.

The OnePlus 2 is available through invite only but if you are one of the lucky ones, you can get your hands on one for £239 from 11 August. Price is where this device takes the lead and a big lead at that.

The Moto X Style is the closest in price starting at £359 from September, but after that you are looking at £500 plus.

The LG G4 starts at £500 and the Sony Xperia Z3+ is £500. The HTC One M9 is £579 and the most expensive of the bunch is the Samsung Galaxy S6 that starts at £600.

So which flagship shall be crowned fairest of them all?

The Samsung Galaxy S6 is the smallest, slimmest and lightest of the bunch, while the Moto X Style is the largest, thickest and heaviest, although it is also the most exciting in terms of finish options.

The Moto X Style has the largest display, the Galaxy S6 the sharpest, the One M9 the smallest and the OnePlus 2 the least number of pixels per inch.

The Moto X Style has the most amount of rear camera pixels, but the LG G4 has the widest aperture. LG's offering also has the most amount of front camera pixels but the Moto X Style has a front-facing flash.

The OnePlus 2 has the largest RAM support, coupled with the fastest processor and it also has the biggest battery capacity, while the Galaxy S6 has the smallest battery but the largest internal storage without microSD.

And so we come down to the real question we all want an answer to - is the OnePlus 2 going to kill Android's elite? Based on the spec comparisons, no, probably not, but that isn't to say there is nothing to worry about for them.

The OnePlus 2 doesn't win on many of categories on a numbers alone basis but it does trump on price, battery and performance, which are three pretty important ones for many.

Ignoring everything other than price, at almost a third of the most expensive for at least comparable specs, some boot shaking is warranted but to say the OnePlus 2 will kill the other flagships would be a little dramatic.