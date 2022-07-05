(Pocket-lint) - Nothing will announce its Phone 1 at an event on 12 July where we will learn all the details about the device, but there have already been a number of teasers and leaks.

Aiming to make the mid-range market a little more exciting and less stale, the Nothing Phone 1 will go up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy A53, OnePlus Nord 2T and Google Pixel 6a.

Want to know how it might compare to the OnePlus Nord 2T based on the rumours and confirmed specs so far? You're in the right place.

Nothing Phone 1: TBC

Nord 2T: 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2mm, 190g

The Nothing Phone 1 will have a semi-translucent rear panel, with some internal elements illuminated by LEDs called the Glyph Interface. You won't be able to see all the components, as you have been able to on HTC and Xiaomi devices in the past, but the Glyph Interface will allow you to assign actions to the LEDs, like a particular colour for a certain caller.

In the top left corner, there are two camera lenses and the Nothing Phone 1 has a Gorilla Glass rear protecting it. The edges will be squared off, like the Apple iPhone 13, while the front will see a flat display and a centralised punch hole camera at the top.

So far, the Nothing Phone 1 has leaked in a white finish and there is expected to be a black finish too. It's not yet known if it will offer any kind of IP rating, though on the whole, the design looks interesting from what we've seen so far.

The OnePlus Nord 2T meanwhile, has a solid back so it looks a little more standard than the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to. It comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options and it features a rectangular camera housing with two large circles. One of these circles has one camera sensor, while the other has two sensors.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a flat display like the Nothing Phone 1, though its punch hole camera is positioned in the top left corner rather than centralised. It comes with an under display fingerprint sensor but there is no IP rating.

Nothing Phone 1: 6.55-inch, Full HD+, OLED, 120Hz

OnePlus Nord 2T: 6.43-inch, Full HD+, OLED, 90Hz

The Nothing Phone 1 is said to be coming with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution at 2400 x 1080. It is also said to have a 120Hz refresh rate.

As previously mentioned, it is said to be coming with a flat display and a centralised punch hole camera at the top. We would also expect an under display fingerprint sensor, but nothing has confirmed this as yet.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that also has a Full HD+ resolution. That means the Nothing Phone 1 will have a larger display real estate but the Nord 2T will have more pixels per inch, making for a slightly sharper screen.

The Nord 2T also has a 90Hz refresh rate compared to the Nothing Phone 1's 120Hz, though this will likely not be overly noticeable in everyday tasks. There's HDR10+ support on board the Nord 2T, and it also has features like AI Colour Enhancement.

Nothing Phone 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord 2T: MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage, 80W charging

The Nothing Phone 1 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+, supported by 8GB of RAM. It's not currently known what the storage options will be for the Nothing Phone 1 and it is not known if the device will support microSD, though we'd guess not. A pricing leak suggested 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage as the base model and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as the higher model but this isn't confirmed as yet.

Battery capacity hasn't been detailed in leaks yet either, though rumours have claimed the Nothing Phone 1 will come with a 45W charger and offer wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, supported by either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model. The 8GB model has 128GB storage, while the 12GB model has 256GB storage, which would be the same as the Nothing Phone 1 if leaks are correct. Neither Nord 2T device has microSD support for storage expansion.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 4500mAh cell with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Nord 2T doesn't offer wireless charging or reverse wireless charging though.

Nothing Phone 1: Dual rear (50MP main + ?)

OnePlus Nord 2T: Triple rear (50MP main + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP mono), 32MP front

The Nothing Phone 1 has a dual rear camera and it sounds like there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, with an f/1.8 aperture.

Details on what the second lens offers have been scarce in leaks, but it's likely to be ultrawide. Dual image stabilisation is expected, along with scene detection and night mode.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple rear camera made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel mono-lens sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

It has a dual-LED flash and it offers features like AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, Slo-mo, Dual-View Video and Nightscape mode.

The front camera of the Nothing Phone 1 hasn't been rumoured as yet, but the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 32-megapixel snapper.

Nothing Phone 1: Android 12, NothingOS, Glyph Interface

OnePlus Nord 2T: Android 12, OxygenOS

The Nothing Phone 1 will run on Android 12 and it is expected to be fairly close to stock. There will be a Nothing OS and there is also the Glyph Interface that takes advantage of the LEDs on the back to offer some differentiation.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs on Android 12 with the OxygenOS user interface over the top, or ColorOS for those in China. It's quite a departure from stock Android in terms of the menus and settings design, though it is clean with minimal bloatware. Either way, you'll get a different experience between these two devices on the software front.

Nothing Phone 1: From €470 (TBC)

OnePlus Nord 2T: From €399

The Nothing Phone 1 is rumoured to be starting at €470 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and €550 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage version, though these prices haven't been confirmed yet of course. It also might not be that easy to get your hands on one, with

The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at £369 in the UK and €399 in Europe.

The Nothing Phone 1 certainly looks like it's going to have the edge when it comes to design thanks to that translucent back and it also appears to have some good hardware under its hood too.

Based on the rumours, it will offer a bigger display than the Nord 2T, with a faster refresh rate, along with extra features like wireless charging and the Glyph Interface. The Nord 2T looks like it could be cheaper though, and it has faster wired charging support, as well as an extra camera lens - even though that doesn't necessarily mean better.

For now, we can only go on what the rumours and numbers say but we will update this feature with our experience of both devices when the Nothing Phone 1 launches and we have reviewed it in full. You can read our full OnePlus Nord 2T review in the meantime.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.