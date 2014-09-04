  Nokia Lumia 830 vs Lumia 735: Two new Lumia, but what's the difference?

Microsoft Devices, formerly known as Nokia, has introduced two new handsets, the Lumia 830 and the Lumia 735. There's a Lumia 730, the same device as the 735, which is 3G dual SIM.

First a word on naming: Microsoft Devices is slowly moving away from Nokia branding - the apps are all becoming Lumia for example - but the new devices still carry the Nokia name on the rear, so we've stuck with that for now.

Microsoft hasn't officially released the full specs for the 730 dual SIM, so the analysis below is based on the 735 and 830, although the variation should only be in the 4G capabilities, SIM support and perhaps the weight.

But with two similar devices jumping into the same space, wanting to be the "affordable flagship" but a very different prices, what exactly is the difference?

Two handsets, two different designs, but it all looks rather familiar. The Lumia 830 looks like an evolution of the 925 and 930 design, with polycarbonate back framed by the edges.

The 735, on the other hand, looks like the Lumia 800 which kicked this whole Nokia Windows Phone thing off, and has been present more recently in devices like the 1520, 1020 and 920.

There is a difference in size, however. The Lumia 830 measures 139.4 x 70.7 x 8.5mm and weighs 150g. The Lumia 735 measures 134.7 x 68.5 x 8.9 and weighs 134.3g.

Although the 830 and 735 are both mid-range handsets, there's a difference in the display sizes. Both stick to 1280 x 720 pixels - a hallmark of the mid range - but the Nokia 730 is 4.7-inches, while the 830 is 5-inches.

It's a small difference but one that sets these devices apart. At 5-inches 720p is a little on the soft side compared to rival devices. At 4.7-inches, the 730 is going to be a touch sharper.

That's not all though. The Lumia 830 has an LCD display with sculpted glass, the 735 is OLED. Both feature Gorilla Glass 3 for protection and feature Nokia's ClearBlack tech, sunlight readability and other functions.

In the camera department, you'll find a difference in these devices. The 735 is touted as the selfe camera, so lets be renegade and start with the front camera. The Lumia 735 has a front-facing f/2.4 5-megapixel camera. It's capable is full HD video, as well as touting a wide angle to fit you and all your friends in. It's the highest resolution front camera on a Lumia phone - although not Windows Phone, as the HTC M8 for Windows is also 5MP.

The Lumia 830 has a 0.9-megapixel front camera, which sounds rather pathetic by comparison. It only offers HD video.

Around the back there's a different story to be told. The 830 gets itself a 10-megapixel PureView camera with optical image stabilisation and Zeiss optics. The flash has a 2m range and there's a dedicated two-stage camera button

The Lumia 735, on the other hand has a 6.7-megapixel rear camera. It too has Zeiss optics, but misses out on OIS. There's one interesting element, however, and that's the f/1.9 aperture. Whether that compensates for the lack of stabilisation in capturing low light images remains to be seen.

There's a real front-back divide here. The 735 is naturally the best choice for selfies and is being billed as such, but 830 is likely to be the better performer in other camera tasks.

Both the Lumia 830 and 735 are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.2GHz. There's 1GB of RAM in both. That's a chipset commonly found in affordable devices, so it perfectly placed here.

The Lumia 830 gets a bump in storage, with 16GB on board, compared with the 8GB of the 735. Both, however, will accept microSD up to 128GB.

Both come with NFC as well as built-in Qi wireless charging, with new accessories to take advantage of that.

Both also have 2220mAh batteries which are removable, and as you'd expect, Microsoft is reporting that the Lumia 735 will have greater endurance - we guess down to those display savings.

The Lumia 735 and 830 will both arrive with Lumia Denim, which incorporates the latest version of Windows Phone update 1, as well as the latest Lumia enhancements, which mostly revolve around Cortana and the camera.

That should mean that the experience on both these devices is very much matched. Windows Phone should be just as fast on each, you'll get access to the same apps and get the same range of features from the software.

The Lumia 735 and 830 (and 4G versions 735 and 835) both sit in the mid-range. That is dictated by the display and the chipset as much as anything else. There's huge difference in price, however.

Microsoft made a point of telling us that the Lumia 830 would cost €330, but the 735 is much cheaper at €219.

The Lumia 830, we feel, has the nicer design. It feels more mature and that's probably the intention, with the Lumia 730 for the yoof, and the 830 for everyone else.

The 830 will almost certainly offer the better rear camera photos while the slightly smaller 730 will have greater endurance. But with a €100 price difference, there's plenty to consider.