  Nokia Lumia 530 orders open: Here are the best deals

The Nokia Lumia 530 is the latest affordable Windows Phone from Nokia/Microsoft. It will be hitting the shelves on 4 September, but it's now available for order.

You'll get the latest Windows Phone 8.1, including the new Cortana assistant, on a quad-core device with 4-inch display.

We'll soon be publishing our Nokia Lumia 530 review, but if you're already sold on this quirky WinPhone, here's where to buy it.

A number of networks will be selling the Lumia 530, but Carphone Warehouse are first off the mark. We will add other deals as they are released.

Carphone Warehouse have opened up orders on the Nokia Lumia 530 and here are some of the best deals.

If you're looking for the best all-round deal, then take a free Lumia 530, 1GB of data, 500 minutes and 5000 text messages on TalkMobile. It'll only cost you £12.50 a month. Click here for all the details.

If data is your priority, then you can opt for an unlimited data deal. You'll get a free Lumia 530, 500 minutes of talk time, unlimited text messages and it'll cost you £34.99 a month. Click here for all the details.

If you don't want a contract, you can get buy the Nokia Lumia 530 SIM free for £89.99. Click here for all the details.

You can always find these hot deals and more on the Pocket-lint Phone Store.