  Nokia Lumia 1520 vs Lumia 1320: What's the difference?

Nokia has announced its move into the world of phablets with the launch of the Nokia Lumia 1520 and the Nokia Lumia 1320 at Nokia World 2013 in Adu Dhabi.

Nokia is not only putting out larger devices, but it also marks the move of Windows Phone into new territory. But the real question is how do you choose between the phones? In short, what's the difference?

The Nokia Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1320 both have a 6-inch ClearBlack IPS LCD display. The difference is in the resolution: the Lumia 1320 has a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, while the 1520 breaks new ground for Windows Phone and steps up to 1920 x 1080.

That gives the 1320 244ppi to the 1520's 367ppi: the 1520 will be better equipped to show you fine detail. It's also worth noting that both are topped with Corning Gorilla Glass to help keep them scratch free.

With the display often dictating the size of a device, you'd expect the Nokia Lumia 1520 and Lumia 1320 to be similar in design. You'd be wrong. The Nokia Lumia 1520 is closer to the 925 in looks, while the Lumia 1320 bears a resemblance to the Lumia 625: it looks softer, more rounded, less premium.

This also leads to a difference in dimensions: the Nokia Lumia 1520 measures 162.8 x 85.4 x 8.7mm, the Lumia 1320 is bigger all round at 164.2 x 85.9 x 9.8mm. There's also a difference in weight: the 1520 is 209g, the 1320 220g.

Under the skin there's quite a difference too. The Nokia Lumia 1520 leads the charge, with a quad-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset and 2GB of RAM, making this a hugely powerful device.

The Nokia Lumia 1320 settings into last year's hardware, with a 1.7GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 chipset and 1GB of RAM. The 1520 is going to be the speed freak here. The 1520 also has 32GB of internal storage to the 1320's 8GB. Both accept microSD, however.

Nokia is known for its excellence in smartphone photography and that's set to continue with the Nokia Lumia 1520. There's a 20-megapixel PureView camera on the rear, equipped with Zeiss optics, offering optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 1/2.5-inch sensor size and the fancy features introduced on the Lumia 1020.

The Lumia 1320, however, settles for a rather more pedestrian 5-megapixel rear camera, with a 1/4-inch sensor size. There's no Zeiss label, no OIS, but you still get lots of Nokia's smart camera software.

Naturally, with the differences playing out as they are, it's going to be the price point that really sets these devices apart. The Nokia Lumia 1520 is equipped to be a flagship Windows Phone: power, resolution, size, PureView camera, it's likely to blow the socks off everything. It's also going to cost you $749 (£464) at launch.

The Nokia Lumia 1320, however, brings you 6 inches of Windows Phone love on a budget. Priced at $339 (£210) it's something of a bargain if you're after a Windows Phone phablet.