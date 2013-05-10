  Nokia Lumia 928 vs 920: What's different?

Nokia has announced the new Nokia Lumia 928 on Verizon in the US, but how does it rack up against the Nokia Lumia 920 already available in the US with AT&T?

For the most part the devices are very similar. They both feature the same 4.5-inch display, the same 8.7-megapixel PureView camera with Carl Zeiss optics, and the same 2000 mAh battery. They also feature the same 1.5Ghz Qualcomm S4 processor, the same 32GB of internal storage, and the same 1GB of RAM. You'll also get the same wireless charging options.

But there are differences. The main improvements to the new Lumia 928 which earns it the extra 8 digits on the model number and that 920 users will be wishing they had are as follows.

The first is that the new Lumia 928 will feature a 4.5-inch OLED display rather than LCD IPS one as seen on 920. That should make a big difference in direct sunlight and battery power as the OLED screen will be more vivid and deliver a better battery life - supposedly. The purists will also point out that the OLED screen comes with a PPI of 334 compared to the Lumia 920's 332ppi but that is serious nitpicking.

The second is that the Lumia 928 will come with a Xenon flash rather than the LED flash as seen on the 920. This is going to be welcomed by photographers already impressed by the Lumia's low-light capabilities.

The third is that you get three high audio amplitude capture (HAAC) microphones for better audio recording allowing you to record what's going on around you with better results. Nokia is really pushing the video angle here.

The fourth is that it comes with a new and improved speaker that goes up to 140 db to get the party started when you are enjoying Nokia music, Spotify or a host of other music services on the bus.

The new 928 is slightly taller (133.0mm vs 130.3mm), but it is thinner and weighs less too (162.0g vs 185g). That weight difference should make a big difference to the new phone (we found the 920 to be very heavy). The phone is also thinner in width (68.9mm vs 70.8mm).

Nokia is promising improved battery life for the Lumia 928 over the Lumia 920. According to the specfication pages on the Nokia website, the 928 has a maximum talk time of 16.2 hours compared to 10.8. A maximum standby time of 541 hours compared to 460 hours, and playback time of 80 hours compared to 74.

The key selling point the 920 has which the 928 doesn't is that the 920 is available in yellow or red. The Lumia 928 is a black and white only affair at the moment.