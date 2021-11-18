Moto G100 vs G200: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - The big-number Moto G series battle for supremacy is on, with the G100 and G200 models bringing some of the highest-end specifications that the G series has ever presented.

Both models arrived in 2021, though, with only a handful of months between their respective arrivals - so just how different are these two handsets?

Moto G100 finishes: Iridescent Sky or Iridescent Ocean

Moto G200 finishes: Glacier Green or Stellar Blue

Both models: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Both: Water-repellent (G200: IPX2 rated)

While the physical scale and dimensions of the two handsets is roughly the same, visually there's a fairly big jump between the two - which is largely down to the camera arrangements.

The G100 has a quad rear camera arranged in a protruding square design, while the G200 has a triple rear arrangement in a neater vertical line, with each of its lenses somewhat 'sunken' into the body to negate that protrusion.

More standout, however, is that the G200 goes with a single front-facing camera to the top centre, while the older G100 has dual front-facing cameras to its top corner. The latter is a visual distraction without much benefit, so it's no surprise to see this design idea dropped.

Both handsets feature fingerprint scanners and are water-resistant - although the G200 is one of the first to receive an official IP rating, which the Chicago-based company has been avoiding committing to for years (as its own treatment process is said to be just as good; shows that consumers value the official stamp though).

Moto G100: 6.7-inch LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2520 resolution

Moto G200: 6.7-inch OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 resolution

Both handsets feature a 6.7-inch display, but are entirely different: the G100 is stretched across a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it taller; while the G200 employs a 19.5:9 ratio, so is more conventional in its shape.

The panel types also differ: the G100 is LCD, while the G200 is OLED, the latter offering deeper blacks and a wider colour palette. The G100's 90Hz maximum refresh rate is also one-upped by the G200's 144Hz panel (the latter is the same as you'll find in the Moto Edge 20, showing the cross-over between Motorola's ranges).

Both models: 5000mAh battery (G100: 20W charging; G200: 30W charging)

Moto G100: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 platform, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5)

Moto G200: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform, 8GB RAM (LPDDR5)

Both: 'Ready For' dock compatible

Both: 5G connectivity

The G100 was the first G series model to use an 800 series Qualcomm Snapdragon platform inside, ushering in a new era for the meaning of the range. The G200 turns the dial a little more, using the Snapdragon 888 processor - typically the reserve for top-of-the-line flagships. Both feature the same amount and type of RAM, though, so real-world performance is unlikely to be particularly different between either device.

Battery-wise, the use of a 5,000mAh cell is good news: both handsets ought to last an age, with the 20W fast-charging of the G100 being one-upped by the G200's 30W Turbo Charge. Again, small differences that are unlikely to make massive real-world differences whichever you pick.

Moto G100 quad cameras: 64MP main, 16MP wide-angle, 2MP depth, ToF sensor

Moto G200 triple cameras: 108MP main, 13MP wide-angle, 2MP depth

Moto G100: Dual punch-hole front cameras to corner

Moto G200: Single punch-hole camera to centre

As we pointed out up top the two handsets' camera designs are significantly different - and we think the G200's approach looks more considered, both front and rear.

The G200's apparent "loss" of one rear camera isn't as clear cut as it may look: the G100's time-of-light (ToF) sensor doesn't add a great deal beyond the depth sensor (which both handsets include).

When it comes to the main snapper, the G200's 108-megapixel sensor is, again, the same as you'll find in the Moto Edge 20. While it's certainly more resolute than the G100's 64MP offering, the two phones use supersampling in their processing to output lower-resolution results, at 12MP, anyway. So the G200 may have a slight edge, but that 64-to-108MP increase isn't as dramatic as the figures may suggest.

If anything it's the smaller drop in numbers elsewhere that's more standout: it's a shame to see the G200 drop resolution in the wide-angle camera department, when we really think it's this secondary camera that often needs most improvement in so many handsets.

Moto G100 (launch price): €479 / £449

Moto G200: €449 / £TBC

The Moto G100 was a landmark handset for the series when it arrived in early 2021. To have a successor so soon is somewhat perplexing, but the G200's more refined design does make it visually much more appealing.

The G200 also brings a more practical screen ratio, higher refresh rate, better panel technology, and fewer punch-hole cutouts - all making for what we expect to be an improved overall experience. The jump in camera resolution and processing power is probably only a minor boost for real-world use though, despite what the figures say.

Interestingly, the G200 looks to have taken a price cut, which ought to make its mid-tier positioning all the more appealing against the likes of OnePlus and other competitors.

Of the pair, then, the G200 is clearly the Moto to opt for - unless you can find the G100 for a significant cut of the price - with stronger all-round specification in every area except for its wide-angle camera.