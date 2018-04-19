Motorola Moto G6 Play vs G6 vs G6 Plus: What's the difference?

The Motorola G-series has a longstanding history as the affordable phone to beat. Well, that used to be the case. However, with the advancement of Chinese competition, Motorola in 2018 is taking a different tact by delivering no less than three Moto G6 phones. How do they differ from one another and which G6 suits you best?

G6 Play: rear fingerprint scanner (in M emblem); G6 & G6 Plus: front-facing fingerprint scanner

All devices: Non-removable back, fixed in-body battery; 3.5mm headphone jack

All devices: splash-resistant coating used in production (no official IP rating)

Colours (varies by region/device): Sterling Blue, Indigo Blue, Silver, Fine Gold

The G6 Play, being the "baby" of the group is designed to be the longer-lasting, more affordable model of the three. It's also the only one to feature the fingerprint scanner on the rear, embedded within the M emblem (or "bat wings" logo, as it's known). The G6 and G6 Plus both feature elongated fingerprint scanners to their front, beneath their screens.

At first glance you could mistake any G6 model for a Moto X4. The design language of the new trio is certainly inspired from the higher-power product, with shiny glass backs featuring on all. All have a built-in battery, too, ending the removable back design (the "standard" G5 being the last; the G5 Plus featured a non-removable one).

Although Motorola doesn't confirm to official IP water- and dust-resistant standards - it would add to the size and cost of production, the company says - it does coat every one of its phones with a water-repellent coating, inside and out, to avoid any issues with rain, splashes and the like.

There's a 3.5mm headphones jack in each of the three phones, too, so no scrabbling around trying to find wireless cans to listen to your favourite tunes.

G6 Play: 5.7in 'Vision' display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720)

G6: 5.7in 'Max Vision' FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080)

G6 Plus: 5.9in 'Max Vision' FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080)

All devices: 18:9 aspect ratio screen

Stepping into the new smartphone format footprint, every G6 handset adopts an 18:9 aspect ratio screen, which makes for easy one-handed holding despite their large screen sizes.

The G6 Play has a 5.7in screen size that's the lowest resolution of the bunch; the G6 takes the same screen size but ups the resolution; the G6 Plus expands slightly to 5.9in with the same resolution stretched across that panel as the G6. Given the use of elongated panels, we're not sure why the G6 Plus is so modest in its size difference over - it could be bigger still to really qualify its name.

G6 Play: 1.4GHz octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 430), 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

G6: 1.8GHz octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 450), 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

G6 Plus: 2.2GHz octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

All devices: Google Android Oreo 8.0 operating system; Moto Voice 2.0, Display & Actions

The G-series doesn't purport to be a flagship, therefore you won't get the ultra-power processors in any new G6. Each model, where relevant, does one-up its predecessor, though.

Beyond the nuts and bolts running things behind the scenes, the software is also in sync with the latest Google Android Oreo operating system. But, Moto being Moto, there are some handy extras: Moto Voice 2.0 (see below), Moto Display (sneak peek of notifications on home screen) and Moto Actions (physical actions perform outcomes, such as flip to mute and more).

The big update is Moto's own software is the push in Moto Voice. In its fully fledged second-gen format, think of this like Google Assistant, but with more intelligence hardwired in. Moto doesn't use Google's default Assistant, as it's not operational in all regions. The updated Voice is able to answer with context, without the need to re-wake the device. It also has third-party app support baked in, from Spotify, to WhatsApp and more (35 popular apps are expected from launch, with more to follow).

G6 Play: 4000mAh; G6: 3000mAh; G6 Plus: 3200mAh

G6 Play: Micro-USB; G6 & G6 Plus: USB Type-C

All devices: TurboPower fast-charging

Despite being the most basic of the bunch, the G6 Play is the one with the largest battery capacity. And with the lowest powered processor under the hood, it'll certainly be the longest-lasting of the three new G6 models. The G6 and G6 Plus have marginally different battery capacities, which will likely be negated by their respective screen size differences.

All three devices off Moto TurboPower fast-charging, although the G6 sticks with a Micro-USB connection, while the G6 and G6 Plus bring things up to date with the use of a USB Type-C port.

G6 Play: 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture; 8MP front-facing camera

G6: 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture; 8MP front-facing camera (16MP capable for low-light)

G6 Plus: 12MP & 5MP dual rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture and dual autofocus pixels; 8MP front-facing camera (16MP capable for low-light)

All devices: Object and landmark recognition (based on 1500+ TripAdvisor top landmarks)

On the cameras front, the G6 Play sticks with a single snapper on the rear, while the G6 and G6 Plus go for dual rear cameras - the second, lower-resolution lens used entirely for capturing depth that can be used in post-shot depth adjustment (pseudo bokeh, portrait mode, or whatever you fancy calling the effect).

The G6 Plus get the best camera arrangement of the lot, roughly aping the setup of the Moto X4 (minus the wide-angle lens), including the widest maximum aperture of all three G6 handsets and dual pixel autofocus for best-of-the-bunch focusing speeds.

The G6 and G6 Plus also include Face Unlock, which does as it says: uses the front-camera to unlock the device using facial recognition.

The new G6 trio really push design forward for the series. Compared to the stubby, plastic designs of aged G-series smartphones, this is Moto showing it can keep up with the advancing offerings from the likes of Honor and other Chinese manufacturers.

That said, the prices have crept up as a result of the design advancement. The G6 Play will be priced £169 (€199), the G6 will be priced £219 (€249), the G6 Plus will be priced £269 (€299).

And with Moto having so, so many phones in its range now - there's the E-series below and the X-series above, all of which have some degree of overlap with the new G-series trio - there's the danger of the brand flooding the affordable/mid-level market to excess.