Motorola Moto Z vs Moto Z Play: What's the difference?

Motorola offers both the Moto Z and the Moto Z Play in the UK. The two devices can both be used with Moto Mods and they are both customisable through Moto Maker.

The Moto Z starts at £499, while the Moto Z Play starts at £370, but how do they differ?

We have compared the Moto Z to the Moto Z Play to help you find out what the differences and similarities are. Read on to find out.

The Motorola Moto Z features an aluminium body and it measures 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19mm, meaning it is super slim. It is also very light, weighing just 136g.

The Motorola Moto Z Play has an aluminium frame, but a plastic rear. It measures 156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99mm and weighs 165g so it is little bigger, thicker and heavier than the Z.

Both devices have a water repellent nano-coating and both have a fingerprint sensor built into the square home button on the front. The Moto Z ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of USB Type-C only, while the Moto Z Play keeps the headphone port, whilst also including USB Type-C.

As we mentioned, the two devices can also be customised with Moto Maker, though there are more base colour options on the Z, and they are both compatible with Moto Mods, allowing you to add various modules to enhance certain areas.

The Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Play both feature a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The difference between the two devices comes down to the resolution. The Moto Z opts for a Quad HD resolution meaning a pixel density of 535ppi. The Moto Z Play on the other hand opts for Full HD, resulting in a pixel density of 403ppi.

Theoretically, that should mean the Moto Z delivers sharper and crisper images than the Moto Z Play, but the colour vibrancy should be similar on the two devices, with rich, punchy colours thanks to the AMOLED technology.

The Motorola Moto Z has a 13-megapixel rear camera offering an aperture of f/1.8, along with optical image stabilisation, laser autofocus and 8x digital zoom. There is also a Color Correlated Temperature flash with dual-LEDs.

The front camera is 5-megapixels with a wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/2.2. There is a flash, along with beautification software and an auto night mode. A professional mode is present on both the front and rear cameras.

The Motorola Moto Z Play has a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0. It doesn't have optical image stabilisation, but it does have both laser autofocus and phase detection autofocus. There is a colour balancing dual LED flash and 4x digital zoom.

The front camera on the Moto Z Play is the same as the Moto Z, with a 5-megapixel sensor, f/2.2 aperture and wide-angle lens. It too has a flash, beautification software and a professional mode.

The Motorola Moto Z has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor under the hood, supported by 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD for storage expansion. It has a 2600mAh battery and it offers TurboPower, which is claimed to deliver 7 hours of power in 15 minutes.

The Motorola Moto Z Play has the Qualcomm 625 processor on board, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD for storage expansion again. Its battery is larger than the Moto Z at 3510mAh, and it too has TurboPower, but in this case it will offer 9 hours in 15 minutes.

As we mentioned previously, both the Moto Z and Moto Z Play have a fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C. They also both have NFC so they will work with Android Pay and they both have a nano-SIM.

The Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Play both run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with very little modification from pure Android.

They have a couple of extra apps on board, such as Moto Migrate, but the experience on both devices is a very close to vanilla Android experience.

The Motorola Moto Z offers a more premium design to the Moto Z Play, along with a higher resolution display, more powerful processor and a slimmer, lighter build. It also has a few more rear camera functions, like OIS.

The Motorola Moto Z Play is cheaper however, and although it offers a softer display, more plasticky body and a less capable rear camera, it does have a significantly larger battery than the Moto Z.

For those that want a slender, premium Moto phone, the Z is a great choice based on the numbers. For those that want to save the £130 and add a good few hours to the battery life, the Moto Z Play is the one to go for.