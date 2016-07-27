Motorola Moto E3 (2016) vs Moto G3 (2015): What's the difference?

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a flurry of smartphones this year, one of which is the new Moto E.

It's being called the Moto E3 and it offers some pretty decent specs for its £99.95 price tag. With last year's Moto G now starting at just £129 though, which model should you pick?

Here is the Moto E3 (2016) up against the Moto G3 (2015).

The Motorola Moto E3 features a similar design to the more recent Moto G family, offering a more refined appearance compared to last year's Moto G.

It measures 143.8 x 71.6 x 8.55mm and weighs 140.6g, meaning it is slimmer, narrower and lighter than the Moto G3, but ever so slightly taller.

The Moto G3 measures 142.1 x 72.4mm and has a curved rear between 6.1mm and 11.6mm. It hits the scales at 155g and it has a water resistance rating of IPX7.

The Motorola Moto E3 and Moto G3 both have a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. This puts both their pixel densities at 294ppi.

The two devices' screens are also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and they both use IPS LCD technology so you can expect a very similar experience when it comes to the display.

The Motorola Moto E3 has an 8-megapixel rear camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

It is capable of 720p video recording at 30fps and for the first time in the E range, Motorola has added a single LED flash to the rear camera.

The Moto G3 has a higher resolution sensor on the rear at 13-megapixels. It has an aperture of f/2.0, there is a dual-LED flash on board and it is capable of 1080p video recording.

The front-facing camera of the Moto G3 is the same resolution as the Moto E3 at 5-megapixels. The G3 has an aperture of f/2.2 and there is a display flash on board too, something that isn't present on the E3.

The Motorola Moto E3 features a 1GHz MediaTek processor under its hood, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Storage is expandable up to 32GB via microSD and there is a 2800mAh battery capacity to get you through the day.

The Moto G3 opts for the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, which is supported by either 1GB or 2GB of RAM, depending on the storage model.

Storage options are 8GB or 16GB, both of which are expandable up to 32GB via microSD, and both of which have a 2470mAh battery capacity.

The Motorola Moto E3 launches on Android Marshmallow, while the Moto G3 launched on Android Lollipop but has since been updated to the latest software.

Both devices feature very little bloatware, with only a few pre-loaded Motorola apps rather than an entire skin. This means you'll not only get a close to vanilla Android experience with Moto devices, but they also are some of the first to get new software updates.

This year's Moto E3 and last year's Moto G3 are pretty similar in terms of specs, as well as price, now that the 2015 Moto G has been reduced.

The Moto E3 has a more updated design and it is lighter and slimmer than the Moto G3, as well as featuring a larger battery capacity. The two devices have the same size and resolution display but the Moto G3 has a faster processor, the option of more RAM and storage if you pay more, and more capable cameras.

We will update this feature with our review experience when we have spent some more time with the new Moto E3. For now, you can read our opinion on the Moto G3.