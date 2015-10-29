Motorola Moto X Force vs Moto X Style vs Moto X Play: What's the difference?

Motorola has very quietly announced the Moto X Force, which brings the 2015 Moto X offering to three models if you ignore the Moto X Style Pure Edition.

The Moto X Force brings with it flagship specs and a slightly more expensive price than the Moto X Style, but it's the unbreakable display that makes this Moto X model more interesting than its siblings.

We have put the Moto X Force up against the Moto X Style and the Moto X Play to see what the differences are between the three devices and how they compare. Read on if you want some help deciding which X is right for you.

The Motorola Moto X Force measures 149.8 x 78mm and offers a curved rear between 7.6mm and 9.2mm. The Moto X Style is larger in height but smaller in width, measuring 153.9 x 76.2mm with a curve between 6.1mm and 11.06mm. The Moto X Play is the smallest of all three of these devices however, measuring 148 x 75mm with a curve of 8.9mm to 10.9mm.

The Moto X Force is the slimmest overall and one of the lightest, hitting the scales at 169g, which is the same as the Moto X Play. The Moto X Style is 10 grams heavier at 179g.

All three of the Moto X devices come with a water-repellant nano-coating and they are all available to customise through Moto Maker. The Force only comes in one colour as standard, while the Style and Play come in two base colours.

The Moto X Force comes with a 5.4-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440 for a pixel density of 540ppi. It's the ShatterShield feature that makes this device stand out from the crowd however. Motorola claims this display is completely unbreakable and its confidence is supported with a four-year warranty.

The Moto X Style has a slightly larger 5.7-inch TFT LCD display that also offers a Quad HD resolution but the increase in size drops the pixel density to 520ppi. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but no unbreakable claims come with this model or the Moto X Play.

The Moto X Play has a 5.5-inch display that offers a Full HD resolution for a pixel density of 403ppi, which is the lowest of this bunch. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is on board again but dropping this device at a bad angle probably wouldn't end well.

The Force has the smallest display but also the sharpest, and strongest if Motorola's claims are anything to go by.

The Moto X Force has a 21-megapixel rear snapper, like the Moto X Style and Moto X Play. All three feature an aperture of f/2.0, along with functions such as 4x digital zoom, slow motion video, burst mode, night mode and auto HDR.

The Moto X Play doesn't offer as many functions as the Moto X Force and the Moto X Style however, despite offering the same amount of megapixels. For example, both the latter devices offer phase detect auto-focus and 4K video capabilities, while the Moto X Play doesn't.

In terms of the front-facing snapper, the Moto X Force has a 5-megapixel sensor, as does the Moto X Style and Moto X Play. Motorola doesn't detail the features of the Moto X Play's front camera but the Moto X Style and Moto X Force appear to be identical.

There is a wide-angle lens, night mode, a flash and an aperture of f/2.0. The Moto X Force and Moto X Style front-facing cameras also have larger 1.4um pixels for better low light shots.

The Moto X Force has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor under its hood, Adreno 430 graphics and 3GB of RAM support. The Moto X Style takes the processor down a notch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 with Adreno 418 graphics but there is still 3GB of RAM support. The Moto X Play has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, Adreno 405 graphics and 2GB of RAM on board.

The Moto X Force comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options, offering microSD support for up to 2TB. The Moto X Style comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB options with microSD support for up to 128GB. The Moto X Play is available in 16GB and 32GB storage options, also with microSD support.

The biggest battery sits within the Moto X Force with a whopping 3760mAh capacity, while the Moto X Play sits closely behind with a 3630mAh battery. The Moto X Style has the smallest battery at 3000mAh.

All three Moto X devices come with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box, but they will all get a Marshmallow update eventually. Motorola doesn't add as much bloatware as Samsung and Sony do so you get a close to pure Android experience with its devices.

The software experience between the Moto X Force, Moto X Style and Moto X Play will be identical. You'll get Android with a few extra Motorola-specific apps like Motorola Assist and voice-activated commands.

The Moto X Force starts at £499, which is £100 more than the Moto X Style and £220 more than the Moto X Play. The Moto X Style starts at £399 and the Moto X Play starts at £279.

The Motorola Moto X Force follows in the footsteps of the Moto X Style but bumps the specs up in a couple of areas and of course, adds that unbreakable display.

You pay an extra £100 for a slightly bigger battery than the Moto X Play, but a significantly bigger one than the Moto X Style, a faster processor, smaller but sharper display and more storage, as well as a slimmer handset overall than both models.

The quietly announced Moto X Force wins or draws on almost all spec fronts so if you are someone who is constantly dropping their smartphone, this decision will be a no brainer. The Moto X Force offers everything and more than the Moto X Style and Moto X Play.