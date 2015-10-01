LG V10 vs Galaxy S6 edge Plus, Xperia Z5 Premium, Nexus 6P, Moto X Style and LG G4: What's the difference?

LG has announced a new Android superphone going by the name of V10. It is the first of a new line of "V" smartphones, which will set a focus on premium specs and materials.

The LG V10 has some interesting features up its sleeve including two displays, dual front cameras, military grade protection and its own DAC, but how does it compare to its competition?

We have put the LG V10 up against the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, Nexus 6P, Motorola Moto X Style and the LG G4 to see how it compares, and what the differences are.

The LG V10 measures 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm, weighs 192g and will be available in five colours. It features a 316L stainless steel frame, which is being called Dura Guard and there is additional reinforcement around the corners to achieve MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop Compliant shock resistance.

Its measurements mean it is the largest and heaviest of the devices being compared here. The Nexus 6P follows closely behind in terms of size, while the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is the closest in weight at 181g.

The slimmest is the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+, while the smallest is the LG G4. The LG V10 is one of the thickest, topped only by the Motorola Moto X Style and the LG G4 thanks to their curves that put their thickest points at 11.06mm and 9.8mm respectively.

In terms of extras, the LG V10, Galaxy S6 edge+, Xperia Z5 Premium and Nexus 6P all have fingerprint sensors. The Nexus 6P also has USB Type-C and water resistance, the latter of which can also be found on the Xperia Z5 Premium and Moto X Style.

The LG V10 has good finish options with five choices, but the Moto X Style offers Moto Maker, allowing it to claim the best colour choice thanks to the level of customisation offered.

The LG V10 features a 5.7-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display with a second "always on" display with a resolution of 160 x 1040 pixels. The second display performs in a similar way to the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ in that it offers information such as weather, time date and battery level without the need for the main display. It can also be used to access contacts, quick-launch apps and display notifications.

Apart from the Galaxy S6 edge+, the other devices being compared here have one standard display. The Nexus 6P and the Motorola Moto X Style both have the same size and resolution as the V10, resulting in a pixel density of 515ppi for all of them. The Galaxy S6 edge+ has a dual-edge display, which is how the secondary information is shown. It is also Quad HD in resolution though and 5.7-inch so another 515ppi device.

The LG G4 and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium have the smallest displays of the devices being compared here with 5.5-inch offerings. LG's G4 is Quad HD for a pixel density of 535ppi while Sony's is 4K for a pixel density of a huge 801ppi. The Xperia Z5 Premium therefore takes the crown for sharpest display in this comparison, followed by the LG G4 and then the rest.

The LG V10 makes things interesting in the camera department with not just a 16-megapixel rear snapper, but two 5-megapixel front cameras, one with an 80-degree field of view and the other 120. The two-lens setup allows the V10 to combine images using an algorithm for a wider-angle selfie shot. All the popular LG G4 camera features have also been included on the V10 with the addition of full manual controls for video.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ also offers a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front snapper, but only one rather than two, while the LG G4 opts for 16-megapixels on the rear and 8-megapixels on the front.

You'll also find 8-megapixels on the front of the Nexus 6P but the rear takes it down a notch to 12.3-megapixels, while both the Motorola Moto X Style and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium opt for 5-megapixel front cameras and over 20-megapixels on the rear.

Megapixels are certainly not everything when it comes to camera performance but the Xperia Z5 Premium offers the most on the rear camera with 23, while the V10 probably wins the front contest thanks to the dual-lenses. Each of these devices offers various functions though so if you are choosing between them based on camera performance, it is certainly worth reading our reviews first.

The LG V10 interestingly doesn't opt for the newer Qualcomm SD810 processor. You'll find the older SD808 chipset and Adreno 418 graphics, which is the same as the LG G4 and Motorola Moto X Style that launched earlier this year.

The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium and Nexus 6P both opt for the SD810 with Adreno 430 graphics though, while Samsung took things in house for the Galaxy S6 edge+ and introduced an Exynos chipset.

The V10 has a removable 3000mAh battery and it will be available with 64GB of internal storage, as well as microSD support for up to 2TB.

In terms of battery, the V10's capacity is matched by the Galaxy S6 edge+, Moto X Style and LG G4 but only the G4's is also removable. The Nexus 6P has the largest battery at 3450mAh, followed very closely by the Xperia Z5 Premium at 3430mAh.

Internal storage starts at 16GB with the Moto X Style and tops out at 128GB with the Galaxy S6 edge+ and Nexus 6P. All the devices offer microSD storage expansion except the Samsung and Nexus.

The LG V10 will run on Android Lollipop with LG's user interface over the top, like the LG G4.

You'll also find Android Lollipop with respective skins on the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, while the Motorola Moto X Style runs on very close to raw Android with a few extra apps rather than an entire overlay.

The Nexus 6P will launch with the latest version of Android - 6.0 Marshmallow - in its purest form. The other devices will all see an upgrade to Marshmallow eventually, but they will all offer different experiences thanks to the skins.

It will depend on the experience you are looking for as to which device is best for you in terms of software. All have their pros and cons, as well as various features.

The LG V10 doesn't have a price tag yet, but given the "V" range of handsets is said to be about premium specs and materials, we would expect it will sit at the higher end of the scale.

The Sony Xperia Z5 Premium is the most expensive of the devices being compared here at £629, followed closely by the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ at £599. We would expect the V10 will fall somewhere around here, but LG might surprise us.

The cheapest device here is the LG G4 after all, priced at £329.99, while the Moto X Style starts at £359.99 and the Nexus 6P at £449.

As with our other big comparisons for the 5X and the 6P, all the devices in this feature are good in their own right. They all have strengths, they all have weaknesses and some are better than others in various departments.

The LG V10 is a very interesting contender. It offers almost flagship specs with some potentially great features such as the dual front cameras, secondary display and shock-resistant build, so there's a lot that unique, especially around the cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ might offer a more radical design, while the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium tops the V10 in display and camera on paper but LG's latest superphone looks like it could give both a run for their money.