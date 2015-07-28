  OnePlus 2 vs Moto X Play: What’s the difference?

It's been a big week for smartphones.

Motorola has just unveiled its latest Moto X, called the Moto X Play, and OnePlus finally showed off the successor to its immensely-popular OnePlus One flagship. Both devices run Android (well, the OnePlus 2 has Lollipop-based software,) sport 5.5-inch displays, and promise to offer high-end specs on the cheap.

In an attempt to help you figure out which device is actually worth your hard-earned cash, we've pitted Moto X Play against the OnePlus 2 and detailed all the differences between the two.

Moto X Play weighs 169g and has the following dimensions: 148 x 75mm, with a curve between 8.9mm and 10.9mm. OnePlus 2 weighs 175 grams and has the following dimensions: 151.8 x 74.9 x 9.85 mm.

Both devices look great in terms of design, but the OnePlus 2 is the more premium-looking handset, as you might expect given the build material and price variation. The Moto X Play's most distinctive feature is the bar on the rear that houses the signature Motorola dimple and encapsulates the camera and flash.

Keep in mind Moto X Play will also get Moto Maker customisation options when it launches later this summer.

As for the OnePlus, it has an aluminium/magnesium alloyframe with stainless steel accents, which makes the phone look very fancy. Another nice touch is that the OnePlus 2 comes with new "StyleSwap" covers called Black Apricot, Kevlar, Bamboo, Rosewood, and Sandstone Black. They allow you to change look of your device - no Moto Maker required.

In other design news, the OnePlus 2 also introduces a central button on the front of the device, along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear. OnePlus said the fingerprint sensor will be "lightning quick", emphasising that it'll be able to unlock your device in less than half a second. It'll also store up to five fingerprint profiles.

OnePlus 2 further introduces USB Type-C charging port, which means it will be reversible for easy connection. The OnePlus charging cable uses patented technology making the Type-A side reversible as well.

So, it's safe to say the OnePlus 2 wins this round.

Moto X Play has a 5.5-inch display, which is a slight bump up from the previous Moto X. The resolution remains the same at 1920 x 1080, while the pixel density on the Moto X Play works out to 403ppi.

OnePlus 2 has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display, with a pixel density of 401ppi. OnePlus has been touting that the phone's display will outperform even in direct sunlight, thanks to 178 degrees of viewing angles.

We'd have to compare both screens in person before we can conclude which phone ultimately has the better display. So, for the moment, this round is a draw.

OnePlus 2 has a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper, while the rear camera is 13-megapixels. The f/2.0 aperture remains from the previous device, as do the six lenses. The main difference is the introduction of an advanced OIS system, along with rear-mounted laser technology, which OnePlus claims will sharpen and focus the camera in just 0.33 milliseconds.

OnePlus also claimed the OnePlus 2 offers "larger pixels", allowing the phone to take better photos in low-lighting conditions. It's not enough to take on the Moto X Play though, which sports a 21-megapixel rear camera as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a front-facing flash.

Moto X Play quite obviously wins this round. Keep in mind a number of handsets have attempted to incorporate a front flash in the past. Ut's a decidedly tricky thing to do. because it tends to blowout the face of the person in front of it, so it will be interesting to see how the device performs.

Moto X Play features the 64-bit 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. There is also microSD for storage expansion up to 128GB and support for Dual-SIM. In terms of battery capacity, the Moto X Play has a 3,630mAh battery under the hood.

OnePlus 2 raises the stakes in this department with a 64-bit 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor under the hood. This means Adreno 430 graphics and fine-tuning to deal with that overheating issue some other flagships with this processor have faced. The new device will also offer 4GB of RAM and a 3,300mAh battery.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 2 will be offered in 16GB and 64GB variants, with the 16GB model featuring 3GB of RAM instead of 4GB. It's worth noting the OnePlus 2 also has support for Dual-SIM.

We think - on paper, at least - the OnePlus 2 will be the faster device to use. The 810 is supposed to be the top-of-the-line chip at the moment, and because of that (combined with the fact that it has 4GB of RAM), we'll temporarly give this round to the OnePlus 2. We plan to update after we actually test both devices, though.

One of the great things about Motorola is that it offers a very close to raw Android experience when it comes down to the software. There are only a few Motorola-specific apps that have been added on top so you get a very clean experience.

Moto X Play will run on the latest version of Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, but it will add Motorola's new Moto app (which allows you to use voice commands and more). There will also be the previous Motorola-specific apps present, such as the camera app and Moto Migrate for transferring between devices.

OnePlus delivers internal specs that compete with Android's elite, for both the OnePlus One and the OnePlus 2, but their software doesn't follow the traditional Android path. The OnePlus 2, for instance, will be the first device to run on the company's own OxygenOS. This is based on pure Android 5.1 Lollipop.

The result should be a buttery-smooth experience with all the positives of running pure Android. OnePlus says it will offer "subtle customisations like on screen gestures, dark mode, the ability to switch between hardware and capacitive buttons and toggle quick settings are baked in throughout the OS."

It will also be loaded with custom apps including camera, audio tuner and file manager. We're tempted to give this round to Moto X Play, simply because we prefer a cleaner Android over forked Android, but during our time with the OnePlus 2 during the unveiling event, we thought OxygenOS looked and felt pretty clean.

Until we can further test these devices, we'll have to make this round another draw.

Based on white sheet specs, the OnePlus 2 seems to beat the Moto X Play in terms of internal specs (like processor speed and RAM). It also completely beat the Moto X Play when it came to design and build, whereas the Moto X Play dominated in the camera department. And both devices had comparable displays and software experiences.

Moto X Play also makes improvements over its predecessor and naturally blows the Moto G out of the water, but as we said, it costs £299. Moto X Play also supports microSD, which the OnePlus 2 doesn't, but the OnePlus 2 does have a fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C. And the 64GB version with 4GB of RAM only costs $389 (convers to £249).

The question is whether you want a flagship handset, without the premium price. While both handsets are affordable, we think the OnePlus 2 might deliver a more flagship experience for the price.