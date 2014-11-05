  Motorola Moto Maxx vs Google Nexus 6: What's the difference?

Motorola has announced the newest addition to its smartphone line-up with the Moto Maxx. Although it is only destined for Latin American countries for now, it's a force to be reckoned with. It appears to be the non-Verizon version of the Droid Turbo.

The Moto Maxx houses some impressive specs under its hood and as Motorola's most recent handsets have all been good value for money, we expect this device will be no different. Well, we're hoping anyway.

With that in mind, we have put it up against the Nexus 6, Google's most recent smartphone, built by Motorola, to see how these two raw (ish) Android devices compare in terms of the numbers.

The Motorola Moto Maxx features a 5.2-inch display compared to the 5.96-inch found on the Nexus 6. So while it isn't as big as Google's offering, the Moto Maxx will be a more appealing option to those who don't want a huge phone.

Both handsets boast a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, which means the Moto Maxx has a sharper and crisper display with a pixel density of 565ppi compared to the 493ppi on the Nexus 6.

It's also worth noting that the Moto Maxx's 565ppi is has the sharpest display of any smartphone currently available as the closest contender is the LG G3, but with its 5.5-inch screen, its pixel density stands at 534ppi.

Motorola hasn't released the measurements for the Maxx as yet, but the Droid Turbo measures 141.2 x 73.4mm and weighs 169g, so we'd guess it's the same.

The Nexus 6 measures 159.3 x 83 mm, with a curve of 3.8-10.1mm and it weighs 184g, quite an increase in size due to that larger display.

The Nexus 6 is water resistant and the Moto Maxx is designed with ballistic nylon, which it claims is a first for the industry. The Moto Maxx also has a layer of DuPont Kevlar fibre under the nylon and it is protected inside and out with water-repellant nano-coating.

Under the hood of the Moto Maxx you will find the "newest and most powerful" Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, which we assume means the 2.7GHz 805 chipset, as in the Turbo.

This is the same processor as the Nexus 6 offers so there should be no difference in terms of performance and although the RAM isn't detailed for the Moto Maxx, we suspect it will be 3GB like the Nexus 6.

In terms of camera, the Moto Maxx is really stepping it up a notch, offering a 21-megapixel rear snapper that is capable of shooting 4K video.

The Nexus 6 has a 13-megapixel rear camera so when you look at these two devices on megapixels alone, the Moto Maxx is leaps ahead, sitting on par with the Sony Xperia flagship handsets. We suspect it will be the same Sony sensor.

The front-facing camera for the Moto Maxx hasn't been detailed but we would expect to see at least a 2-megapixel front snapper like the Nexus 6.

The Moto Maxx comes with a 3900mAh battery capacity that Motorola claims will allow you to go "multiple days" without having to recharge it. The new smartphone also comes with a Turbo charging feature that will give you up to an additional 8 hours in 15 minutes.

Google's Nexus 6 on the other hand has a 3220mAh battery that is claimed to give you 24 hours of mixed use but it has the bonus of being Qi wireless charging supported.

In terms of storage, the Moto Maxx comes with 64GB of internal memory while the Nexus 6 is available in 32GB or 64GB options.

Both the Moto Maxx and the Nexus 6 come with a pure Android experience which means fast upgrades and the latest software.

The Nexus 6 has no bloatware at all, whereas the Moto Maxx will still incorporate the same Moto software experiences that are available on the new Moto X so you'll get voice commands and it will learn your preferences and adapt to you.

Aside from those small additions, the Moto Maxx will be the closest you'll get to stock Android without getting a Nexus device. It launches on Android 4.4 KitKat, whereas the Nexus 6 launches on Android 5.0 Lollipop, but we'd expect a rapid update from Motorola.

The Moto Maxx specs are a hard bunch to beat. The new handset tops the Nexus 6 in terms of display, camera and battery capacity and the places it doesn't beat it, it still sits on par with it.

The Moto Maxx is certainly an attractive handset on paper and if and when it makes its way to these shores, it will give its rivals a run for their money.

It seems to have everything, from the Quad HD display to the camera and claimed long-lasting battery life and unfortunately for the Nexus 6, it wins hands down when you crunch the specs. With many saying the Nexus 6 is just to big, the Moto Maxx might just hit that sweet spot.