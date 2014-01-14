Moto X vs HTC One: What’s the difference?

Motorola has announced that the UK will get the Moto X in February. Rejoice! And then sit down, because you've got some thinking to do in regards to whether the Moto X will be your next smartphone.

After all, there is so much competition out there, such as the HTC One. The HTC One is going on a year old, but it still tops Pocket-lint's best-of-the-best lists. It's metal, sleek, and oh-so powerful. But it's also pricey. The Moto X is much cheaper - though cheaper isn't always better - and it packs a mighty (and customisable) punch.

If you want to see if the Moto X has what it takes to battle the HTC One, read on. We've pitted these smartphones against each other to see what's the difference and which one is really worth buying.

The Moto X will be available in the UK on 1 February. Prices vary but start from £25 a month on contract or £380 SIM free. The HTC One, which was unveiled in February 2013, costs £519.99.

The Moto X wins this round. Why? The better, more wallet-friendly price will always win out.

The Moto X is available in black and white colour options, though Motorola provides over 504 possible ways to customise shell and accent colours via Moto Maker (UK will get access soon, possibly second quarter). The Moto X also has a curved form factor, which, according to Motorola, allows the device to fit ideally in your hand. The rubberised back shell is durable and features a textured pattern.

The HTC One is not customisable. However, as we noted in our review of the device, HTC is no stranger to sensational design. The HTC One therefore features an anodised aluminium unibody (at least on the front and back of the device), with a plastic insert that runs around the middle. It's also available in black, silver, red, blue and gold.

This round is tied. Although we think the HTC One makes plastic, rubberised, and polycarbonate-bodied smartphones look like relics of the past, we also know some people might prefer a customised, colorful smartphone over a glorious metal one.

The Moto X features a 4.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1280-pixel resolution and 312ppi, and it features Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The HTC One has a 4.7-inch Super LCD3 capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution and 469ppi. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection.

The HTC One wins this round. It features a better display, hands-down.

The Moto X has a 10-megapixel rear-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture and Clear Pixel Technology. Other features include HD video-recording (1080p at 30fps), autofocus, and an LED flash. It also has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The HTC One has a 4-megapixel rear-facing Ultrapixel camera (2688 x 1529 pixels) with a 1/3-inch sensor size and f/2.0 aperture. Other features include LED flash, autofocus, optical image stabilisation, video stabilisation, and simultaneous HD video and image (1080p at 30fps or 720 at 60fps). It also has a 2.1-megapixel front-facing camera with HDR capability.

This round is tied, kind of. Both phones have fancy marketing names for their camera sensors, claim to offer superior low-light performance, and sport a swathe of camera features. However, in our testing, we liked the HTC One's pictures better.

The Moto X has no card slot, but it does have 16/32GB of internal memory and 2GB of RAM. It also features HSDPA, LTE, Edge, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and it has ports for Nano SIM, Infrared, USB, and microUSB. Other features include a Qualcomm Pro Snapdragon chipset, dual-core 1.7GHz Krait CPU, Adreno 320 GPU, a swathe of sensors, GPS, and a Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery.

The HTC One has no card slot, but it does have 32/64GB of internal memory and 2GB of RAM. It also features HSPA+, LTE, Edge, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC (depending on market), and it has ports for microSIM, Infrared, USB, and microUSB. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 chipset, quad-core 1.7GHz Krait 300 CPU, Adreno 320 GPU, a swathe of sensors, GPS, and a Li-Po 2300mAh battery.

The HTC One wins this round. It has a faster chip, better battery, and greater storage options.

The HTC One will get KitKat, the latest version of Android, sometime in January, while the Moto X ships with it. The HTC One also runs HTC Sense UI, which we don't think is better than stock Android.

The Moto X doesn't run stock Android either, really. It features a few software additions (such as Touchless Control, a new camera app, and Active Display), but there is no manufacturer overlay.



Moto X wins this round. It offers pure-ish KitKat. And that's definitely better than cloaked Jelly Bean.

The Moto X won two rounds. The HTC One won two rounds. And two rounds were tied. That makes these two devices a complete draw.

However, Pocket-lint won't leave you still confused as to which one to get. You just need to think about what you want in a device. If you want a budget-friendly, customisable, nearly stock Android device, go with the Moto X. If you want a pricey, high-end powerhouse with a software overlay, go with the HTC One.

It's your money. Spend it the way you want.