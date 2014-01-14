  Moto X vs Nexus 5: What’s the difference?

Motorola has launched the Moto X into the UK, bringing with it the same specs as the US version launched last year.

We had a lot of love for the Moto X handset when we reviewed it in August 2013, so here we are putting it up against the Nexus 5, another handset from the mid-range of which we're big fans, to see how it compares and what the differences are.

The Moto X sports a 4.7-inch display compared to the 5-inch screen found on the Nexus 5 so you'll get a slightly bigger option with the Nexus.

There is also a difference in resolution, with the Moto X featuring a 1280 x 720 display compared to the 1920 x 1080 resolution found on the Nexus 5.

This will mean you get a sharper and crisper image on the Nexus 5 as it packs in more pixels with a pixel density of 445ppi compared to the Moto X’s 312ppi.

As you would expect, given the display is smaller, Moto X is a smaller device than the Nexus 5. However, although both hit the scales at 130g, the Moto X is thicker than the Nexus 5.

The Moto X measures 129.3 x 65.3 x 10.4mm compared to the Nexus 5, which comes in at 137.84 x 69.17 x 8.59mm.

The Moto X comes with a 1.7GHz dual-core processor and 2GB of RAM compared to the Nexus 5, which sports a 2.3GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

We found the performance of the Moto X to be "buttery smooth" in our tests so we don't think you will be disappointed, but the Nexus 5 will be faster at performing more difficult tasks.

The Moto X has a 2,200mAh battery compared to the Nexus 5 that comes with a 2,300mAh battery. Therefore there isn't likely to be much variation in terms of how long they last with such a slight difference.

For those who are smartphone snappers, you might find the Moto X a better bet with a 10-megapixel rear camera and 2.1-megapixel front camera.

The Nexus 5 comes with an 8-megapixel rear-facing OIS camera and a 1.3-megapixel front camera.

We thought the camera performance left a little to be desired when we had the Nexus 5 in for review, and when it came to the Moto X, we liked the Quick Capture function, but we weren't overly impressed with the low-light shots.

As both the Moto X and the Nexus 5 run on Android 4.4 KitKat, there is little difference when it comes to user interface. Both models also feature the same connectivity options with the usual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on board.

The Moto X does come with a slightly smaller display and a lower resolution than the Nexus 5, but it makes up for it in the camera department.

The Nexus 5 gains points over the Moto X in terms of processor and battery but we were impressed with both devices when we reviewed them so we don't think you'll be disappointed with either device. The Motorola phone is more expensive though, coming in at £380 SIM free for the 16GB edition, in relation to the Nexus 5 at £330 for the 32GB model.

When Moto Maker customisation arrives in the UK though, it could make for a deal breaker. The chance to own a wooden-backed phone might be worth the extra cash.