  Motorola Moto G vs HTC One mini: What's the difference?

You might have heard by now that another smartphone has joined the mid-range party, this time from Motorola in the form of its Moto G.

We have been comparing it to a number of other mid-range smartphones that it competes with in terms of specs, and this time we are looking at the HTC One mini and the Moto G, with the ultimate question being what is the difference?

READ: Motorola Moto G pictures and hands-on: A Nexus by stealth

You will find a 4.3-inch display on the HTC One mini, compared to a 4.5-inch display on the Moto G, so in terms of size, there isn't too much of a difference.

When it comes to resolution however, you'll find a slightly sharper, clearer image on the HTC One mini thanks to its 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, giving you a pixel density of 342ppi. The Moto G has a 1280 x 720 resolution too but the pixel density works out at 329ppi.

The HTC One mini is taller and lighter but the Moto G is wider, with the HTC One mini measuring 132 x 63.2 x 9.3mm and weighing 122g, compared to the Moto G’s 129.9 x 65.9 x 11.6mm and 143g weight.

Just like the Samsung S4 Mini, the HTC One mini sports a dual core processor, compared to the Moto G's quad-core.

The HTC One mini has a 1.4GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor while the Moto G has a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor so it wins.

The Moto G comes out on top with a 5-megapixel rear camera and 1.9-megapixel front camera, compared to the HTC One mini’s 4-megapixel rear snapper and 1.6-megapixel front snapper.

In terms of features, the HTC One mini will offer you HTC's face and smile detection, along with autofocus and an LED flash, while the Moto G has the basic experience Android has to offer.

When it comes to the video recording capabilites, the HTC One mini will give you 1080p at 30fps compared to the Moto G's 720p.

The Moto G has a battery capacity of 2070mAh compared to the HTC One mini’s 1800mAh, so you should get more life from the Moto G.

The HTC One mini promises up to 20 hours 40 mins 3G talk time, which is still impressive though.

In terms of storage, the Moto G comes with either 8GB or 16GB of internal storage, compared to the one option of 16GB offered on the HTC One mini. Neither device offers microSD support so once you have filled it up, you'll have to start deleting.

As you would expect, both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are on board both the Moto G and the HTC One mini but you will get slightly better connectivity with the HTC One mini.

While the Moto G doesn't support LTE or NFC, the HTC One mini does give you these options.

The Moto G is significantly cheaper than the HTC One mini, coming in at £135 for the 8GB model, £159 for the 16GB, compared to the HTC One mini's £379.99.

The HTC One mini is offered in a couple of colours, but with the multiple coloured interchangeable backs available on the Moto G, Motorola's device tops the HTC in this field.

The Moto G comes out on top in a number of areas including battery, camera, processor and price, while the HTC One mini wins on display, storage capacity and weight.

Both are worth of your attention, and we really liked the HTC One mini when we reviewed it so we are looking forward to taking a closer look at the Moto G when we get it in for review.