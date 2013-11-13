  Motorola Moto G vs Nexus 4: What's the difference?

The Motorola Moto G is the latest handset from the Google-owned phone manufacturer and therefore will be of some interest to those who follow the Android developer's progress. It's also reasonably inexpensive, so is more of a competitor to Google's OEM handsets than you might otherwise think.

However, because of its budget specifications, it's not really on the same level as the recently announced Nexus 5. But the Nexus 4 is another story.

While you might not be able to get hold of the Nexus 4 any more - not directly - you might have a hankering to upgrade your existing one for something a bit fresher. That's why we've compared the new Moto G with the older Google handset to see if it really is worth trading up.

The Moto G has a smaller screen than the Nexus 4. It has a 4.5-inch LCD display while the LG-made Nexus 4 features the Korean firm's 4.7-inch True HD IPS Plus technology. That's a bit of a jump in quality, to be fair. The resolution is similar, with the Moto G offering 1280 x 720 and the Nexus 4 1280 x 768. You won't notice any difference in sharpness really.

The Nexus 4 technically has the upper ground in processing too. It has a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, while the Moto G has a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor in order to keep the price down. The Nexus 4 also has 2GB of RAM in preference to the Moto G's 1GB.

The Moto G has 8GB or 16GB of on-board storage, as does the Nexus 4. Neither comes with a microSD card slot for expansion. Google would rather you opted to hive files on to its cloud services.

The Moto G has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.3-megapixel front-facing cam for video calling, while the Nexus 4 is better specified on the main camera. It has an 8-megapixel camera. The front cam is similarly endowed.

Both devices are very similar to each other in size. The Moto G is 129.9 x 65.9 x 11.6mm, while the Nexus 4 is a tad larger if a little slimmer at 133.9 x 68.7 x 9.1mm.

Weight-wise, the Moto G comes in at 143g, with the Nexus 4 weighing 139g.

Battery life of both phones is going to be very similar indeed. The Nexus 4's battery is 2100mAh and the Moto G has a 2070mAh battery. There's barely anything in it.

Part of the problem in giving an opinion on which phone between the Moto G and Nexus 4 to go for is that, unless you are a keen eBay shopper, you are unlikely to get a Nexus 4 as it has recently been superseded. Therefore, if you would prefer a phone that is brand spanking new and not a million miles away, in concept at least, you would have to go for the Motorola device.

That said, the Nexus 4 still has a large fan club and does trump the Moto G in many categories, even though it's a year old. You will probably have to pay a bit more for it though, even if it's second hand as the Moto G costs £135 for the 8GB model, £159 for the 16GB.