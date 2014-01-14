  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone buyer's guides
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone buyer's guides

Moto X vs Moto G: What's the difference?

|
  Moto X vs Moto G: What's the difference?
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Motorola has finally announced that the Moto X is coming to the UK on 1 February, to expand its family of mid-range smartphones. Currently, the Moto G sits pretty in that category, so a KitKat-sporting sibling is welcome.

There are a few differences between the two though and some might be wondering what they are before they take the plunge for the latest phone. As the Moto X is reasonably priced, just what does it offer that the G doesn't and vice versa?

Here we'll reveal all...

READ: Motorola Moto G pictures and hands-on: A Nexus by stealth

Screen

The Moto G screen is smaller than that on the Moto X. It also differs in technology. It features a 4.5-inch LCD display while the Moto X uses a 4.7-inch AMOLED panel. They both have the same resolution however, offering 720p 1280 x 720 HD images.

Processor

Where the Moto G gives some ground to its brother in screen size and type, it counters with a beefier processor. There's a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor running the show in the Moto G, while the Moto X has a 1.7GHz dual-core processor. The latter does come with 2GB of RAM though - the Moto G makes do with 1GB.

Storage

The Moto G has either 8GB or 16GB of on-board storage, the Moto X 16GB or 32GB. There are no microSD card slots as Google is keen to steer users towards its cloud storage services.

Camera

The Moto G can't compete against its new stablemate in this department. It has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.3-megapixel front-facing cam for video calling duties and the like. The Moto X, on the other hand, features a 10-megapixel camera on the rear. Its front-facing camera is 2.1-megapixels. That's considerably better in both aspects.

Dimensions

Both devices are very similar to each other in size. The Moto G is 129.9 x 65.9 x 11.6mm, while the Moto X is 129.3 x 65.3 x 10.4mm. There's not much in it at all.

The Moto G is a touch heavier, at 143g in comparison to 130g, but you really wouldn't notice.

Battery

Even though it has a higher-spec processor, the Moto G has a less substantial battery, although it could be argued that the quad-core processor it employs is better at power management. It offers 2,070mAh of juice, with the Moto X having a 2,200mAh battery.

Conclusion

There are a few key differences and on paper it looks like the Moto X is a better bet. Price could be a big consideration, with the Moto G costing £135 for the 8GB model SIM-free, £159 for the 16GB. The Moto X will be available in the UK for £380 SIM-free for the 16GB model or on contract from £25 a month. A 32GB model will also be available online only, price is yet to be determined.

You can't split them by software as the Moto G has very recently been pushed an update to Android 4.4 KitKat, the same operating system the Moto X ships with. We do like the customisable Moto Maker options though, which will launch in the UK in a few months. And the idea of having a wooden rear casing could well be worth the extra cash.

PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition confirmed by the most amazing invitation ever
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments