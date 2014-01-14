  Moto X vs Moto G: What's the difference?

Motorola has finally announced that the Moto X is coming to the UK on 1 February, to expand its family of mid-range smartphones. Currently, the Moto G sits pretty in that category, so a KitKat-sporting sibling is welcome.

There are a few differences between the two though and some might be wondering what they are before they take the plunge for the latest phone. As the Moto X is reasonably priced, just what does it offer that the G doesn't and vice versa?

Here we'll reveal all...

The Moto G screen is smaller than that on the Moto X. It also differs in technology. It features a 4.5-inch LCD display while the Moto X uses a 4.7-inch AMOLED panel. They both have the same resolution however, offering 720p 1280 x 720 HD images.

Where the Moto G gives some ground to its brother in screen size and type, it counters with a beefier processor. There's a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor running the show in the Moto G, while the Moto X has a 1.7GHz dual-core processor. The latter does come with 2GB of RAM though - the Moto G makes do with 1GB.

The Moto G has either 8GB or 16GB of on-board storage, the Moto X 16GB or 32GB. There are no microSD card slots as Google is keen to steer users towards its cloud storage services.

The Moto G can't compete against its new stablemate in this department. It has a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.3-megapixel front-facing cam for video calling duties and the like. The Moto X, on the other hand, features a 10-megapixel camera on the rear. Its front-facing camera is 2.1-megapixels. That's considerably better in both aspects.

Both devices are very similar to each other in size. The Moto G is 129.9 x 65.9 x 11.6mm, while the Moto X is 129.3 x 65.3 x 10.4mm. There's not much in it at all.

The Moto G is a touch heavier, at 143g in comparison to 130g, but you really wouldn't notice.

Even though it has a higher-spec processor, the Moto G has a less substantial battery, although it could be argued that the quad-core processor it employs is better at power management. It offers 2,070mAh of juice, with the Moto X having a 2,200mAh battery.

There are a few key differences and on paper it looks like the Moto X is a better bet. Price could be a big consideration, with the Moto G costing £135 for the 8GB model SIM-free, £159 for the 16GB. The Moto X will be available in the UK for £380 SIM-free for the 16GB model or on contract from £25 a month. A 32GB model will also be available online only, price is yet to be determined.

You can't split them by software as the Moto G has very recently been pushed an update to Android 4.4 KitKat, the same operating system the Moto X ships with. We do like the customisable Moto Maker options though, which will launch in the UK in a few months. And the idea of having a wooden rear casing could well be worth the extra cash.