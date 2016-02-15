Which Windows Phone is right for you? Microsoft Lumia 650 vs 550 vs 950 vs 950 XL

Microsoft has announced another Windows 10 smartphone to its portfolio in the form of the Lumia 650. The device is the first to appear with the operating system in 2016, joining three existing handsets that launched in October 2015.

If you are after a Windows Phone but you aren't sure which is the right one for you, you've come to the right place. We have put the new Lumia 650 up against the budget Lumia 550 and the Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL flagships to see what the differences are and how they compare.

Which Windows Phone is right for you? Read on to find out more details on the four Windows 10 devices.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 measures 142 x 70.9 x 6.9mm, hits the scales at 122g and is available in black and white colour options.

The Lumia 550 is smaller but not slimmer or lighter measuring 136.1 x 67.8 x 9.9mm and weighing 141.9g. It is also available in black and white.

The two flagships are a little larger and heavier than both the Lumia 650 and the 550. The 950 measures 145 x 73.2 x 8.2mm and weighs 150g, while the 950 XL measures 151.9 x 78.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 165g. Colour options are also black and white.

All four devices have aluminium frames with polycarbonate exchangeable rear covers. The smallest is the Lumia 550, the largest is the Lumia 950 XL and the slimmest and lightest is the Lumia 650.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 comes with a 5-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 1280 x 720. This means it offers a pixel density of 297ppi.

The Lumia 550 has a 4.7-inch display, also with a 1280 x 720 resolution, meaning a pixel density of 315ppi. This device opts for an LCD display rather than OLED however meaning blacks may not be as deep and colours may not be as vibrant as the 650.

The Lumia 950 and 950 XL have 5.2-inch and 5.7-inch displays, respectively. They are both AMOLED like the Lumia 650 but they up the resolution to Quad HD meaning pixel densities of 564ppi and 518ppi.

The Lumia 950 offers the sharpest display based on the numbers, while the 650 has the lowest number of pixels per inch. The 950 XL is the largest in terms of size and the 550 is the smallest. All four device have the Glance Screen feature that allows users to see certain information without waking up the main display.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 features an 8-megapixel rear camera, coupled with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Both have an aperture of f/2.2 and both are capable of 720p video recording. The rear camera offers autofocus and an LED flash.

The Lumia 550 has a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The main camera has an aperture of f/2.4, while the front camera has an aperture of f/2.8, both of which are narrower than the 650 meaning less light is let through. Autofocus and an LED flash are on board like the 650 however, but video capabilities of the front camera only extend to 480p.

The Lumia 950 and 950 XL have 20-megapixel rear snappers and 5-megapixel front cameras. The front camera is not only wide angle but also capable of 1080p video recording, while the rear camera offers 4K video recording capabilities. Aperture is wider on the main cameras compared to the 650 and 550 at f/1.9, while the front camera has an f/2.4 aperture. A natural flash is present on these two devices and OIS is also on board.

Megapixels aren't everything when it comes to smartphone camera performance, but if you want the best Windows Phone for taking pictures, the 950 or 950 XL are likely to be the better bet.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage with microSD storage expansion.

The Lumia 550 follows closely behind in terms of power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chip, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory, with microSD expansion.

Both the 950 and 950 XL are more powerful, as you would expect. The Lumia 950 has the Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory with microSD expansion. The Lumia 950 XL has the Snapdragon 810 chip, along with the same other specs as the 950.

In terms of battery capacities, the 650 offers the smallest at 2000mAh, followed by the 550 that has 2100mAh, then the 950 at 3000mAh and the largest sits within the 950 XL at 3340mAh.

The Microsoft Lumia 650, 550, 950 and 950 XL all run on Windows Phone 10, which means you will get a very similar user experience across all the devices.

There are several exciting features offered by the platform, with a more seamless experience across mobile, tablet, Xbox and PC. Our full Windows 10 Mobile review can be found by clicking here so have a read of that if you want more detail on what the devices offer.

The Microsoft Lumia 650 will be available from 18 February starting at £150. This puts it closer to the Lumia 550 in terms of price than the other two devices. The Lumia 550 costs £100, while the Lumia 950 is £400 SIM-free and the Lumia 950 XL will set you back £470.

The cheapest Windows 10 device is therefore the 550, followed by the 650. Double the cash and then some will get you the 950, while the 950 XL holds the current position as most expensive Windows 10 smartphone.

The Windows 10 phone that is right for you will depend on what you are looking for from your smartphone and how much cash you have to splash.

Naturally the 950 and 950 XL are the more powerful of the Windows devices being compared here, but they are also the most expensive.

The Lumia 650 means a few compromises compared to the flagships, in terms of camera, battery capacity and processor power, but it is significantly cheaper and trumps the 550 in plenty of areas. It is also the slimmest and lightest Windows 10 device.