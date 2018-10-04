LG V40 ThinQ vs V35 ThinQ vs V30: What's the difference?

LG's V series is the alternative flagship model, often ranged alongside the G series. Traditionally the V series was larger and a little niche; but in the last couple of models, LG has been doing more to make the V series more competitive.

After the appearance of the LG V30 in 2017, the LG V30S ThinQ was announced in early 2018 as an incremental device and most of the features came to the V30 via a software update. The LG V35 ThinQ then arrived in May 2018 offering a bigger hardware hit and now the LG V40 ThinQ is here.

Here's how the three devices breakdown so you can see exactly what the differences are.

V40: 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7mm, 169g

V35: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm, 157g

V30: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm, 158g

Glance your eyes over the measurements and you'll see the LG V40 ThinQ is a little taller and heavier than its predecessors. The LG V35 and LG V30 meanwhile, clock in with the same measurements, because they look the same, feel the same and offer the same features.

Both older devices feature a slim metal and glass design with reduced bezels and an IP68 waterproof rating. There is a dual lens camera arrangement on the rear and a circular fingerprint sensor below, while the front is dominated by the 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The LG V40 ThinQ continues with a similar design to the V35 and V30 with an IP68 waterproof rating and drop protection, but three camera lenses are present on the rear instead of two. There are also two cameras on the front and LG has moved towards a notched 19.5:9 display for the V40 ThinQ, like the G7.

The V40, V35 and V30 all have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

V40: 6.4-inch OLED, 19.5:9 3120 x 1440 pixels, 538ppi

V35: 6-inch OLED, 18:9 2880 x 1440 pixels, 538ppi

V30: 6-inch OLED, 18:9 2880 x 1440 pixels, 538ppi

The LG V35 ThinQ and V30 both have a 6-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Quad HD+ resolution for a pixel density of 538ppi. They both cram in detail and support HDR, with no differences in display between the two. Both are minimal on the bezel and both are finished with Gorilla Glass 5.

The LG V40 ThinQ increases the display size to 6.4-inches however. The aspect ratio increases to 19.5:9 and there is a notch at the top, like the LG G7. Unlike the G series though, the V40 ThinQ opts for OLED not the Super Bright LCD found on LG's other flagship smartphone.

Resolution increases slightly on the V40 ThinQ to 3120 x 1440, delivering a pixel density of 538ppi like the V35 and V30. HDR is also supported.

V40: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage + microSD, 3300mAh

V35: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD, 3300mAh

V30: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD, 3300mAh

The V35 ThinQ was updated internally for 2018, getting a Qualcomm boost and moving onto the Snapdragon 845 platform. It also gets 6GB RAM as standard. This is the same as the LG V40 ThinQ as the 5G-enabled SD855 chipset isn't due until 2019.

Those who know their LG V30 models will know that the V30 launched with 4GB RAM and then updated to the V30S with 6GB RAM, but the jump to SD845 was the big differentiator, bringing more power to handle your mobile demands even better.

There are two versions of the V35, one with 64GB storage and a + model with 128GB - but both also support microSD. The V40 ThinQ is offered in 64GB and 128GB options, both of which have microSD support for storage expansion up to 2TB.

In terms of the audio offering: both the V35 ThinQ and V30 have a quad DAC to support your headphones, but the LG V35 also offers DTS:X 3D surround sound, for more immersive mobile audio through the speakers. This appeared on the LG G7 and is a useful audio boost on the V35 so it's no surprise to see it on the V40 too. The V40 also offers Boombox from the G7 too.

There's also a boost to the microphones on the V40 and V35 over the V30, with enhanced far-field voice recognition, so you can fire-up Google Assistant from across the room with more reliability.

The V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 all have the same 3300mAh battery capacity.

V40: 12MP main f/1.5, 16MP wide f/1.9, 12MP zoom f/2.4; dual front

V35: 16MP main f/1.6, 16MP wide f/1.9; 8MP front f/1.9

V30: 16MP main f/1.6, 13MP wide f/1.9; 5MP front f/2.2

On paper the LG V35 ThinQ and V30 cameras might look similar. The rear camera is a dual system that offers a wide-angle camera paired with the main. The difference is that the wide-angle camera on the V35 moved to 16-megapixels, but at the same time, its field of view narrowed, to 107 degrees, compared to 120 degrees on the V30 - so the V35 model is less wide than the V30.

LG said this is to give wide angle photos with less distortion and increased sharpness. The front camera also got a bump to 8-megapixels (from 5-megapixels on the V30), to give you more detail.

The LG V35 ThinQ has the AI camera - although this update will have landed on most LG V30 models by now. LG also said the V35 has the "Super Bright Camera" featured on the LG G7, which leans on AI (and processing from that more powerful hardware) to boost the low light performance.

The LG V40 ThinQ ups its camera abilities again though, with a triple-lens setup on the rear. These three lenses are comprised of a 12-megapixel main camera with an aperture of f/1.5 and 1.4µm pixels, a 16-megapixel super wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/1.9 and 1µm pixels and a third 12-megapixel zoom lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 1µm pixels.

The AI Cam is also on board the V40 and it has two cameras on the front, made up of an 8-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor.

V40: Android Oreo

V30/V35: Android Oreo and Google Assistant

When it comes to the software experience, the LG V35 and LG V30 should be running Android Oreo, with many V30 users getting Oreo with the ThinQ additions earlier in 2018.

The LG V40 ThinQ launches on Android Oreo too with LG's latest software over the top.

If you're thinking of getting an LG V series, the V35 ThinQ is certainly the model to buy over the V30. Compared to the V30, you get the same great design, a slim glass package that's now as powerful as other flagship models. The camera gets a boost to give the same experience as the LG G7 too, promising better low light performance and cleaner wide-angle photos.

The LG V40 enhances the camera offering even more so though with five cameras in total: three on the rear and two on the front. We currently don't know when the V40 ThinQ will hit shelves though, or if it will come to the UK, but it is likely to be the better of the three models being compared here if you can get your hands on one.