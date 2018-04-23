LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the rumoured difference?

LG has confirmed that that the LG G7 will be announced on 2 May, a new flagship for 2018. The company hasn't yet confirmed all the details, but through a mixture of leaks and announcements, we have a good idea of what to expect.

LG announced its 2017 flagship in February in the form of the LG G6. The biggest introduction was the 18:9 ratio display, one of the first phones to make this shift. The LG V30 followed in August 2017 and was a much more accomplished device.

Here's how the LG V30 and LG G6 compare to the forthcoming LG G7 ThinQ, based on leaks and rumours.

LG G7 ThinQ to reduce bezels with a notch design

LG G7 likely to be waterproof

A wide range of colours have been shown for the G7

The LG G6 features a glass and metal design, offering rounded corners, very slim bezels around the display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor underneath the dual-lens rear camera setup. It measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm, weighs 168g and it features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The LG V30 moves to a slimmer design; it's a larger phone than the G6, but looks and feels better overall, with a more accomplished design. It measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.4mm and weighs 158g.

The LG G7 appears to be closer in design to the LG V30, looking to further reduce display bezels. The big change this time around is the display notch at the top. The LG G7 is likely to otherwise be an aluminium core with glass front and rear again.

We don't have the dimensions for the LG G7 yet, but it's reported to come in a range of colours including Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte) and Raspberry Rose.

We're expecting an IP68 water protection rating on the G7 as this was on the G6 and V30. At the moment we don't know if LG will be keeping the headphone socket or losing it.

LG G6: 5.7-inch 18:9 LCD 2880 x 1440 pixels

LG V30: 6.0-inch 18:9 OLED 2880 x 1440 pixels

LG G7: 6.1-inch 19:9 MLCD+ 2880 x 1440 pixels-ish

The LG G6 was significant for the move it made with its display. It offers a 5.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a Quad HD+ resolution for a pixel density of 564ppi. It has mobile HDR on board, which supports both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision and it also offers an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 18:9 - the first phone to do so in 2017.

The LG G7 ThinQ appears to be adding a notch to this arrangement, reducing the top bezel even more; the LG V30 had tiny bezels, but the G7 looks to be giving more space to the display, especially at the top.

The LG G6 was LCD, but the V30 was OLED - and not the best OLED on the market. LG might be using MLCD+ for the LG G7, with reports saying this new display will be 6.1-inches on the diagonal with a 19:9 aspect, but be brighter than previous devices with lower power consumption.

You can expect the HDR skills with Dolby Vision to remain, as well as the Quad HD+ resolution.

LG G6: Dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, ultra-wide angle

LG V30: Dual 13 and 16-megapixel camera, ultra-wide angle

LG G7: Dual 16-megapixel rear camera, ultra-wide angle

The LG G6 has a dual-lens rear camera with two 13-megapixel sensors, one of which has a 125-degree wide angle lens, giving you creative options that other phones don't. The LG V30 has 16 and 13 megapixel cameras on the rear, again offering wide angle.

The LG G7 is reported to carry a pair of 16-megapixel cameras on the rear, retaining the ability to take wide-angle photos. The focus now is on low light performance, with some rumours talking about pixel combining to give better results in darker conditions.

The LG G7 ThinQ will have the camera boosted by AI skills. This was something that LG introduced on the LG V30S ThinQ edition, so that won't come as a surprise. We've also heard a rumour that HDR video capture will be added.

There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 100-degree wide-angle lens on the LG G6, we suspect similar on the LG G7.

LG G6: Snapdragon 821, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage + microSD, 3300mAh

LG V30: Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage + microSD, 3300mAh

LG G7 ThinQ: Snapdragon 845

The LG G6 launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with microSD support. There was a 3300mAh battery running the show, which is charged via USB Type-C with support Quick Charge 3.0.

The LG G6 aged very quickly in 2017 because it launched on older hardware, rather than Snapdragon 835 - which sits at the heart of the LG V30 - making it a much more powerful device, with increased standard storage.

Rumours suggest that the LG G7 ThinQ will have the Snapdragon 845, which is then two generations ahead of the LG G6, so it will be significantly faster and better performing, although only incrementally better than the LG V30. We've no idea what the RAM will be, likely 4GB, along with microSD to expand over 64GB of storage.

We're not sure what the battery capacity will be on the G7, but we think around the 3300mAh mark. Fast charging will certainly be included.

ThinQ AI with Google Assistant button

Android Oreo

Updates confirmed for future devices

The LG G6 launched on Android Nougat with LG's UX 6.0 software over the top; the V30 also launched with Nougat. LG hasn't been hugely speedy with software updates on the 2017 devices, but has promised to give it more focus.

LG has already revealed that there's a greater emphasis on AI in new devices - another big trend of recent phones - and indicated by the ThinQ branding. We'd expect the LG G7 ThinQ to launch with Android Oreo.

We've heard that there will be a dedicated hardware button to launch Google Assistant - rather than using a long press on the home button which is standard for Android. Wrapped in the same leak was information that LG would have 30 voice commands for device control, which sounds a little like Samsung's Bixby.

LG G6: £459.99

LG V30: £599.99

LG G7 ThinQ: £TBC

One of the appealing things about LG's phones is that they are often a little cheaper than some of the rivals. For the LG G6 you got a lot of phone for your money, but with older hardware, it's less attractive than the LG V30 now is, for example.

There's no word on the price of the LG G7 ThinQ, but with the LG V30 now costing £599 in the UK - but launching at £799 - we suspect that's the sort of price that the G7 ThinQ will be asking. If it is £799, it's going to be in direct competition with some of Android's top smartphones.

The LG G6 launched with a bang, but quickly fizzled as the hardware aged and other models launched that offered similar large display, but with more power. The V30 addressed a lot of these issues and is a phone that's endured better - and the V30 is still an attractive phone: it has power, a great design and that OLED display.

The LG G7 ThinQ appears to carry more of the LG V30 than it does the older G6 and growing in size it's difficult to see how the G and V series will co exist. However, wide-angle camera, lots of power and the potential for a great LCD display are what you should look forward to from the LG G7 ThinQ.

On the software front, it looks like the real shift is toward AI, which could potentially make your device easier to control with your voice.

All the details will be revealed on 2 May and we'll bring you all the details once they are confirmed.